109 million Nigerians to be vaccinated in 2 years – NPHCDA
The Executive Director of the NPHCDA says 109 million Nigerians will be vaccinated in 2 years.
The National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA) has revealed its plan to vaccinate 109 million Nigerians in 2 years.
This was disclosed by the Executive Director, NPHCDA, Dr. Faisal Shuaib, during the PTF COVID-19 briefing on Monday, in Abuja.
He added that Nigeria was waiting for 57 million vaccines and still had plans to vaccinate people over the age of 18.
“We remain in anticipation of about 57 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines from the COVAX Facility and the AU,” he said.
“Working with the States, the Federal Government plans to vaccinate all eligible population from 18 years and above, including pregnant women.
“However, the decision to vaccinate any pregnant woman will be made in consultation with her healthcare provider. There will be considerations of whether she is at high risk of contracting Covid-19 or not.
”She is likely to be at high risk for example, if she is a frontline health worker, a support staff or a first responder in the different spheres of the security architecture of our country,” he added.
He revealed that the organisation planned to vaccinate 109 million Nigerians in 2 years.
“This guidance is based on the Strategic Advisory Group of Experts on Immunization (SAGE). After excluding those that are under 18 years old, we plan to vaccinate approximately 109 million Nigerians that will be eligible for COVID-19 vaccination over the course of 2 years,” he said.
He added that Nigerians eligible for vaccination would have been identified using the World Health Organization (WHO) vaccine allocation framework and prioritization roadmap, as well as the disease burden data from the Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC).
“People aged 50 years and above and People aged 18 – 49 years, with significant co-morbidities and additional at-risk groups,” he said.
- Nairametrics reported last week that the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA) had announced that the Federal Government would use the AstraZeneca vaccine, based on its epidemiological assessment done by the World Health Organisation (WHO).
- “Replacement of the initial 100,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine with 16 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine is in fact a welcome development as it will enable a wider reach of our population and is a better option using our routine cold chain system.”
FG to apprehend and prosecute inbound passengers disobeying Covid-19 protocols
The PTF on Covid-19 has said it will ensure inbound passengers obey Covid-19 protocols.
The Presidential Task Force (PTF) on Covid-19 has threatened to apprehend, quarantine, possibly prosecute, and ensure inbound passengers disobeying Covid-19 protocols borne the cost of testing for the coronavirus.
This follows reports that syndicates at some international airports outside the country specialize in providing fake results to Nigerians who are traveling back home.
This disclosure was made by the PTF National Incident Manager, Dr. Mukhtar Mohammed, on Monday in Abuja at the national briefing by the PTF.
He said that this is not a witch-hunt or punishment to anyone, but to make sure people travel safely and do not constitute a nuisance to their loved ones and the society when they return back home.
What the PTF National Incident Manager is saying
Mohammed in his statement said, “We intend to apply the full force of the law over such violators and this includes fines and imprisonment. Our aim is not to witch-hunt or punish anyone but to ensure people travel safely and when they return to the country that they do not constitute a nuisance to their loved ones and the community.
“PTF is aware of the report of syndicates at some international airports outside Nigeria which specialise in providing fake results to innocent Nigerians who are traveling back home. While investigating the matter … I will like to reiterate that it is the responsibility of passengers returning to Nigeria to ensure that they are tested before they start returning.
“You cannot be given a negative result when your samples have not to be taken, please understand this and comply,” he said.
Mohammed noted that on arrival in the country, if you have a fake result, you will be quarantined in any of our facilities and you will bear the expenses of the facility, feeding, and the laboratory test and after that, you are also liable to prosecution.
He said that the task force had received reports of technical challenges experienced by people returning to the country, adding that it had set up a backup manual process and communicated the same to all relevant stakeholders, including the airlines, the Ministry of Health, and diplomatic missions.
While pointing out that technical challenges were bound to occur from time to time, Mohammed said the task force believed that its technical team would be able to speedily resolve issues as soon as they occurred and that the backup system would also operate as an alternative to the online platform.
What you should know
- The Federal Government in recent times has gone hard on international travelers who violate the Covid-19 protocols as prescribed by the PTF due to the rising cases of coronavirus infections in the country.
- The government has announced the suspension of 200 passports belonging to Nigerian passengers in 2 different batches, who refused to undertake a second Covid-19 test upon arrival in the country.
- The PTF said that the suspended passengers will be stopped from traveling outside the country for a period of 6 months.
Okonjo-Iweala warns that ‘vaccine nationalism’ could frustrate pandemic recovery
The incoming WTO DG warns that vaccine nationalism could frustrate pandemic recovery.
The World Trade Organization’s Director-General, Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala has warned that the “vaccine nationalism’ could affect the much-expected pandemic recovery as well as decimate economic growth for all countries – rich and poor.
According to Reuters news report, the new DG’s immediate mandate and priority would be to get the WTO to do more to address the pandemic, as members accelerate efforts to lift export restrictions slowing trade-in needed medicines and supplies.
READ: Nigeria’s Okonjo-Iweala appointed as DG of World Trade Organisation
In her words, Dr. Iweala stated,
- “The WTO can contribute so much more to helping stop the pandemic.
- “No one is safe until everyone is safe. Vaccine nationalism at this time just will not pay, because the variants are coming. If other countries are not immunized, it will just be a blow back.
- “It’s unconscionable that people will be dying elsewhere, waiting in a queue, when we have the technology.
- “Both on a human health basis, as well as an economic basis, being nationalistic at this time is very costly to the international community.
- “A very top priority for me would be to make sure that prior to the very important ministerial conference … that we come to solutions as to how the WTO can make vaccines, therapeutics and diagnostics accessible in an equitable and affordable fashion to all countries, particularly to poor countries.
READ: 20 African nations queue up for COVID-19 vaccines from AU
She went further to explain that various studies have shown that the global economy would lose $9 trillion in potential output if poor countries were unable to get their populations vaccinated quickly, and about half of the impact would be borne by rich countries.
What you should know
- Vaccine nationalism occurs when rich countries secure doses of vaccines for their own citizens or residents and prioritises their own domestic markets before they are made available in other poorer countries.
- Vaccine nationalism is usually done by countries entering into pre-purchase agreements with a major vaccine manufacturer.
- For example, some developed countries had already spent tens of billions of dollars on deals with vaccine front runners such as Pfizer Inc, Johnson & Johnson and AstraZeneca Plc even before their effectiveness is proven.
