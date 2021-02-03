Business
Covid-19: FG must rethink financing of the healthcare sector – Fayemi
Fayemi has advised that government must focus on healthcare to ensure a better economic rebuild, post-Covid-19.
Dr. Kayode Fayemi, Governor of Ekiti State and Chairman of the Nigerian Governors Forum has disclosed that for Nigeria to rebuild post-Covid, the country must move to a more impactful sustainable health care plan.
The Governor disclosed this on Tuesday after his lecture titled, “The role of Nigeria’s state governments in recovery: responses to COVID-19 linked challenges’’ at the Chatham House Event, London, United Kingdom. He added that the NGF is working with the FG to ensure Nigerians have access to the vaccines.
Fayemi stated that the FG must focus on healthcare to ensure a better economic rebuild.
“We must ask ourselves and rethink on existing assumptions and facts around financing and delivery of health care in a manner that guarantees we build back better.
“This requires adequate funding of the health sector. We have begun to advocate for increased investment in health security and public health emergencies by State Governments,” he said.
He disclosed that his Ekiti State increased the capital budget for health by 250% due to the pandemic, and proposed that states establish their own Centres for Disease Control.
“In Ekiti State, for example, our capital budget for health in 2021 increased by 250% above 2020 figures.
“Our new four-year strategy for the health sector has public health security as a major priority.
“At the NGF, we are recommending that states begin to think about establishing their own Centres for Disease Control,” he said.
He also said that Nigeria now has a National Action Plan for Health Security (NAPHS) which includes a multi-sectorial approach to prepare for and respond to disease outbreaks.
The Governor revealed that Covid-19 is the biggest lesson for Nigeria as it affected every area of the economy, adding that all sectors have a duty to contribute to public health.
“The COVID-19 pandemic is perhaps our biggest lesson around this, as the pandemic has affected all spheres of the economy.
“Every sector must now contribute to ensuring health security and this is not limited to the provision of funds alone.
“Many of the determinants of health are outside the health sector, and so we must have multi-sectoral leadership and response to public health emergencies,” Fayemi said.
On the Central Bank
The Governor praised the Central Bank of Nigeria for its intervention policies to the states and for its role in ensuring states grow back to pre-pandemic levels.
“Intervention funds have been made available with interest rates below inflation, with the hope that we can stimulate the growth of small and medium scale businesses.
“Similarly, institutions such as the Bank of Industry and Bank of Agriculture have also given moratoriums on existing loans to ease the burden of payment,” he said.
What you should know
- Nairametrics reported this week that the Nigerian government expects about 41 million vaccines from the African Union before the end of April, as it also expects to source vaccines from India and Russia.
- This was disclosed by the head of the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), Dr. Faisal Shuaib.
- President Muhammadu Buhari also signed the COVID-19 Health Protection Regulations 2021 policy, citing powers conferred to the Presidency, by Section 4 of the Quarantine Act, Cap. Q2 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2010.
- Six States, Lagos, FCT, Plateau, Kaduna, Oyo, and Rivers, have contributed 70% of confirmed cases, with Lagos, the commercial nerve of the country, contributing about 40% of the total burden. Data indicates that men appear to be disproportionately affected, accounting for 69% of the confirmed cases. Most cases occur in people aged 31-40 years.
- Fayemi also stated that Nigeria expects about 80 million doses of vaccines to be made available in 2021 to cover 40% of the population, while another 60 million doses are to be delivered ahead of 2022.
Finance Act 2020: Fiscal Policy Reforms Committee to correct errors in bill
The President’s aide on Finance and Fiscal Matters has said that errors found in the 2020 Finance Act will be corrected.
The Fiscal Policy Reforms Committee announced that it will correct any errors that come up from the implementation of the Finance Act 2020 if fiscal enactment is needed to adjust the 2021 Appropriation Act.
This was disclosed by Mr. Bode Oyetunde, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Finance and Fiscal Matters and Secretary of the committee, at the Finance Act 2020 virtual stakeholder consultation meeting on Tuesday.
The Federal Government, in the Finance Act 2020, introduced a 50% reduction in the minimum tax rate.
Oyetunde said that the FG had already reduced the minimum tax rate from 0.50% to 0.25% applicable for the Years of Assessment (YOA) from January to December 2020 to cushion the effects of the pandemic on businesses.
“There may be some fiscal enactment before the middle of the year to adjust the 2021 Appropriation Act and if so, the Fiscal Policy Reforms Committee will take the opportunity to correct any perceived errors in the Finance Act 2020.
“We use criminal law to back tax provisions and the constitution does not allow us to penalise people for crimes committed that are not crimes at the time they were performed,” he said.
Mr. Sanya Gbonjubola, Director, Tax Policy and Advisory Department, FIRS, added that there would be no tax refunds citing that the proponent of the clause was to give relief for two years to taxpayers “in view of what everyone is facing.”
“In couching the law, there was some error. What has happened is that the language of the law has effectively reduced the two years to one year.
“It happens that tax laws are never made in retrospect and any provision you make in retrospect, whether against or for the taxpayer, is ab initio.
“So what has happened is the intended two years has shut down to one year,” he added.
What you should know
- Nairametrics reported in November 2020 that the Federal Government approved the 2020 Finance Bill to support the 2021 budget as it said that there were no plans to increase the tax burden on Nigerians.
- The Finance Act 2020 also provides that the federal government can borrow from the unclaimed dividends and dormant account balances under the Unclaimed Funds Trust Fund.
AfCFTA: Promoting non-oil revenue will maximize agreement for Nigeria – NESG
NESG says promoting non-oil exports will become imperative if Nigeria is to benefit maximally from AfCFTA.
The Nigeria Economic Summit Group (NESG) has stated that the Federal Government needs to prioritize the promotion of non-oil revenue to maximize the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) agreement.
The NESG also added that the Nigerian economy would rebound by 7.5% by 2025.
This was disclosed by the Chairman of the group, Mr. Asue Igohdalo, during the virtual launch of the NESG report titled “NESG Macro-Economic outlook 2021,” on Wednesday.
The NESG boss warned that Nigeria cannot approach the agreement casually as doing so will lead to job losses and called for a focus on the non-oil economy.
“Nigeria is at a crossroads and cannot afford the business-as-usual approach which will only lead to further job losses, pull millions of citizens into poverty and worsen an already fragile economy,” he said.
“Promoting non-oil exports will become an imperative if Nigeria is to benefit maximally from AfCFTA.
“Unlike developed countries where economic performance was adversely affected by lockdowns rather than commodity prices, the recovery of the Nigerian economy will hinge not only on easing lockdowns but also on the performance and the health of the global oil market” he added.
Igohdalo added that Nigeria’s economy needs a high, robust, and sustained growth that will deliver a significant reduction in unemployment and poverty.
The NESG said it expects Nigeria’s economy to bounce back by 7.5% by 2025 and expects the Nigerian economy to exit recession with a growth rate of 2.9 %.
“We anticipate that the economy will become strong and resilient in 2025 by posting a 7.5 % growth.
“Premised on the assumptions of the rapid increase in the oil price (above 50 dollars per annum) and domestic crude oil production, as well as rapid increase in government capital expenditure, we expect the Nigerian economy to exit recession with a growth rate of 2.9%.
The NESG Chairman said that Nigeria must prioritize investment for a post Covid recovery which is an important component of aggregate demand and will play a crucial role.
“Nonetheless, the size of the sectors receiving these investments matter.
“We, therefore, propose a theory of change that highlights four key priority areas that are important in attracting significant investments and, in turn, improving Nigeria’s socio-economic outcomes over the short term to medium term.
“These priority areas are macroeconomic stability, policy and regulatory consistency, sector reforms, and human capital development,” he said.
What you should know
- The FG has announced plans to place some of Nigeria’s non-oil economic assets at the forefront of the AfCFTA. Nairametrics reported last month that the Nigeria Commodity Exchange (NCX) is well-positioned to take advantage of the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA), through the implementations of several measures to ensure smooth export operations of Nigerian Commodities including the establishment of a network of 20 warehouses across major production areas in the six geo-political zones of the country for efficient receipt and storage of agro-commodities to be traded on the exchange.
FG’s abandoned properties valued at N230 billion – Nigerian Institute of Builders
Nigerian Institute of Builders has projected that about N230 billion is tied up in Federal Government’s abandoned properties.
The Nigerian Institute of Builders has projected the value of the Federal Government’s abandoned properties at about N230 billion.
This disclosure was made at the recent PwC Nigeria’s executive roundtable on the Finance Act 2020 and Economic Outlook for 2021.
According to the Press release by PWC Nigeria,
- “Nigeria holds as much as US$900 billion worth of dead capital in residential real estate and agricultural land. The value of the Federal Government’s abandoned properties alone, according to the Nigerian Institute of Builders, is projected to be about N230 billion.
- “And about a half of Nigeria’s population live in cities, of which almost 80% of them are living in substandard conditions. Finding the political will to act and unlock Nigeria’s dead real estate assets will have a transformative impact on the lives of Nigerians.
- “Out of the 10 themes, another important theme to consider was Nigeria’s Gross Fixed Capital Formation, which in 2019, stood at less than 20%. And PwC estimates that Nigeria would need an investment rate of at least 26% – 28% of GDP to achieve 7% growth.”
The virtual event attracted the CEOs, C-Suite executives and MSMEs, and focused on the impact of changes to existing laws by the Finance Act 2020 and other significant government policies, to businesses and taxpayers in Nigeria.
According to Uyi Akpata, Country Senior Partner PwC Nigeria,
- ”Considering the impact the pandemic was having on Nigeria’s economy, it was important for businesses to understand the forces shaping Nigeria’s economy in 2021.
- “’That this knowledge will help them minimize potential risks and take advantage of the fiscal policies the government had enacted to stimulate the recovery of the Nigerian economy”.
According to the Honourable Minister of Finance, Budget & National Planning, Mrs. Zainab Shamsuna Ahmed,
- “The Finance Act 2020 is aimed at supporting vulnerable households and businesses while improving fiscal discipline and procurement efficiency, enhancing economic competitiveness, encouraging domestic investors and enhancing macroeconomic stability amid the challenges posed by the COVID19 pandemic”.
According to, Andrew S. Nevin (Ph.D.), Partner and Chief Economist PwC Nigeria noted the 10 themes that policymakers and businesses need to consider in 2021 and stated,
“Nigeria must as a priority find its development path. Achieving this will include finding innovative ways to act on the following:
- Unlocking Nigeria’s vast dead assets to stimulate growth
- Harnessing the Power of the Diaspora
- Driving export growth through services
- The need for growth to be spread across the country, and not just in a few urban centres
- Improving on the country’s low investment and gross capital formation
- Moving its thriving informal sector to the formal sector
- Improving on the business environment, and ease of doing business
- Addressing Nigeria’s big 3 distortions (exchange rate, power, and subsidies)
- Shifting its focus from the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) lens to Sustainable Development Goals
- And finally, prioritizing climate change “
Taiwo Oyedele, Fiscal Policy Partner and West Africa Tax Leader, PwC Nigeria noted that there were no easy choices or a silver bullet given the limited fiscal space for incentives and to deliver on counter-cyclical measures and commended the policy direction of the government not to introduce new taxes or increase the rate of existing taxes.
He expressly commended the federal government for the reduction in minimum tax rate, but advocated for a permanent removal of the tax which often tax companies that are vulnerable especially when they are loss-making.
What you should know
- The survey was conducted by PWC to provide insights on people’s reactions to the changes in the Finance Act
- There was an overwhelming 92% public support for Nigeria’s Finance Act 2020.
- The majority of respondents were most excited about the reduction of minimum tax from 0.5% to 0.25% of turnover.
- Over half (59.7%) said they did not agree with the idea of transferring unclaimed dividends and dormant account balances to a Trust Fund.
- 2% do not agree with the plan to introduce excise duty on Telecommunications services followed closely by 30.3% who do not agree with the deployment of Technology by FIRS to plug into taxpayers systems.
- On how to support the government to fund the budget deficit and cater for the various tax reliefs, the respondents were asked to indicate which 3 initiatives they would support the government to fund the budget deficit and cater for the various tax reliefs.
- 8% voted for the use of technology to catch tax evaders and aggressive tax avoiders.
- 2% of respondents will support public procurement efficiency and fiscal responsibility by Ministries, Departments and Agencies of government while 46.3% of respondents said they would support the taxation of foreign companies under the Significant Economic Presence and new VAT rules.
- Only 36.9% of respondents agree that the Act addresses their business challenges