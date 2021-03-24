CAP Plc gains N1.4 billion in a day on news of N1.47 billion dividend recommendation

Shares of Chemical and Allied Products Plc, a major manufacturer of standard and premium paint products, gained N1.4 billion in today’s trading session, as shares of the company surged by 10% Tuesday being the threshold any stock can gain on the NSE in a single trading session.

The N1.4 billion gain in the market capitalization of the paint maker today can be linked to the Board’s decision to pay shareholders a dividend of N2.1 per share for the first time since 2019.

The news of the dividend sent shares of CAP Plc flying by a whopping 10% as investor scamper for the shares thus driving the price higher towards the 52-week high price of N24.50 per share.

Data tracked on the website of NSE revealed that the market capitalization of the paints producer jumped by N1.4 billion, from N14 billion at market open, to N15.4 billion at the close of market, the 23rd of March 2021.

What you should know