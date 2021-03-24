Dividends
CAP Plc gains N1.4 billion in a day on news of N1.47 billion dividend recommendation
Shares of Chemical and Allied Products Plc surged by 10% in a day.
Shares of Chemical and Allied Products Plc, a major manufacturer of standard and premium paint products, gained N1.4 billion in today’s trading session, as shares of the company surged by 10% Tuesday being the threshold any stock can gain on the NSE in a single trading session.
The N1.4 billion gain in the market capitalization of the paint maker today can be linked to the Board’s decision to pay shareholders a dividend of N2.1 per share for the first time since 2019.
READ: CAP Plc set to merge with Portland Paints and Products Plc.
The news of the dividend sent shares of CAP Plc flying by a whopping 10% as investor scamper for the shares thus driving the price higher towards the 52-week high price of N24.50 per share.
Data tracked on the website of NSE revealed that the market capitalization of the paints producer jumped by N1.4 billion, from N14 billion at market open, to N15.4 billion at the close of market, the 23rd of March 2021.
READ: Dangote Cement proposes N272 billion as dividend for 2020
What you should know
- At the close of trading activities today, the NSE All-Share Index and market capitalization depreciated by -0.05%, to close the day at 38,704.97 index points and N20.25 trillion respectively.
- While the NSE Industrial index to which CAP Plc belongs, appreciated by 0.11% to close the day at 534.12 index points.
- Nairametrics reported that the Board of CAP Plc proposed a total of N1.47 billion to the shareholders of the company as dividend for the period ended December 31, 2020.
- The N2.1 per share dividend is 27.6% lower than the N2.90 per share dividend that the company paid to shareholders in 2019 from the profits it made in 2018.
- At the current price of N22 per share, the dividend yield of the company stands at 9.1%.
Dividends
Nigerian Stocks: List of Dividends announced in 2021
This is a list of Dividends announced so far in 2021 and their percentage yield.
As audited accounts start to trickle in, companies will propose dividend payments to their shareholders as recommended by their respective boards of directors. It is also important to track these announcements to know who is eligible to collect the dividend, when it will be approved and when it will be paid. Dividend payment also affects share prices.
This page will be updated from time to time.
Legend
Date announced – The date the company announced dividends evidenced by a corporate action published on the website of the NSE.
Qualification date – Shareholders who own shares as of this date will receive dividends. If you buy shares and want to receive dividends make sure it is at least three days before this date. Shares get transferred to you on the basis of the T+3 rule (the date you bought plus 3 working days).
Payment date – This is when the dividend will be paid to you, either via post (dividend warrants) or direct credit to your bank accounts (e-dividend).
Closure of Register – Only shareholders who own shares listed in their register before this date will be paid dividends.
You can also scroll sideways to view the rest of the columns if using a mobile phone.
2020 Dividends from companies quoted on the Nigerian Stock Exchange
|Company
|DPS (N)
|Date Announced
|Share price (23rd March 2021)
|Dividend yield (23rd March 2021)
|Bonus
|Closure Date
|AGM Date
|Payment Date
|Qualification date
|Lafarge Africa Plc
|1
|24th March 2021
|22.5
|4.4%
|Nil
|4th - 7th May 2021
|25th May 2021
|25th May 2021
|30th April 2021
|Dangote Cement Plc
|16
|23rd March 2021
|220
|7.3%
|Nil
|28th April 2021
|26th May 2021
|27th May 2021
|27th April 2021
|Cap Plc
|2.1
|22nd March 2021
|22
|9.5%
|Nil
|Union bank of Nigeria
|0.25
|18th March 2021
|5.3
|4.7%
|Nil
|1st April 2021
|13th April 2021
|13th April 2021
|31st March 2021
|Guaranty Trust Bank Plc
|2.7
|18th March 2021
|31.05
|8.7%
|Nil
|1st April 2021
|9th April 2021
|9th April 2021
|31st March 2021
|United Bank for Africa
|0.35
|9th March 2021
|6.9
|5.1%
|Nil
|22nd - 26th March 2021
|1st April 2021
|1st April 2021
|19th March 2021
|Dangote Sugar Refinery Plc
|1.5
|1st March 2021
|16.85
|8.9%
|Nil
|18th March 2021
|18th March 2021
|24-48hrs after AGM
|17th March 2021
|Africa Prudential Plc
|0.5
|2nd March 2021
|5.5
|9.1%
|Nil
|16th - 20th March 2021
|25th March 2021
|26th March 2021
|15th March 2021
|NASCON Allied Industries Plc
|0.4
|1st March 2021
|14.9
|2.7%
|Nil
|23rd April 2021
|4th May 2021
|5th May 2021
|22nd April 2021
|MTN Nigeria Plc
|5.9
|1st March 2021
|157.2
|3.8%
|Nil
|5th May 2021
|25th May 2021
|26th May 2021
|4th May 2021
|Seplat Petroleum Dev. Company Plc
|20.5
|1st March 2021
|550
|3.7%
|Nil
|5th May 2021
|20th May 2021
|28th May 2021
|4th May 2021
|Nestle Nig Plc
|35.5
|1st March 2021
|1375
|2.6%
|Nil
|24th - 28th May 2021
|22nd June 2021
|23rd June 2021
|21st May 2021
|Custodian Investment Plc
|0.45
|1st March 2021
|6
|7.5%
|Nil
|12th - 16th April 2021
|22nd April 2021
|22nd April 2021
|9th April 2021
|Zenith bank Plc
|2.7
|23rd February 2021
|22
|12.3%
|Nil
|9th March 2021
|16th March 2021
|16th March 2021
|8th March 2021
|United Capital PLC
|0.7
|22nd February 2021
|5.1
|13.7%
|Nil
|8th - 15th March 2021
|23rd March 2021
|26th March 2021
|5th March 2021
|Nigerian Breweries
|0.69
|17th February 2021
|48
|1.4%
|Nil
|11th - 17th March 2021
|22nd April 2021
|23rd April 2021
|10th March 2021
|PZ Cussons Nigeria Plc
|0.1
|7th January 2021
|4.85
|2.1%
|Nil
|11th - 15th January 2021
|29th January 2021
|1st February 2021
|19th October 2020
|Ardova Plc
|0.19
|11th March 2021
|15.4
|1.2%
|Nil
|26th March 2021
|12th April 2021
|13th April 2021
|25th March 2021
|Neimeth International Phamaceuticals
|0.065
|30th December 2020
|1.78
|3.7%
|Nil
|23rd February 2021
|9th March 2021
|12th March 2021
|22nd February 2021
|Lotus Halal Fixed Income Fund
|33
|0.0%
|Nil
|21st January 2021
|NA
|22nd January 2021
|SFS Real Estate Investment Fund (REIT)
|8.1
|68.6
|11.8%
|Nil
|29th March - 2nd Aprl 2021
|NA
|16th April 2021
CAP Plc proposes N1.47 billion as dividend for 2020, 28% lower than 2019 payout
The Board of Chemical and Allied Products Plc has proposed a total of N1.47 billion to the shareholders of the company as the dividend for the period ended December 31, 2020.
According to the notification issued by the management of the leading premium and standard paint maker, the dividend recommendation was one of the key approvals made by the Board, during the Board meeting held yesterday, 22nd of March 2021.
In line with the disclosure, the company is expected to pay its shareholders a dividend of N2.1 per share on all its 700,000,000 outstanding shares. This puts the total dividend payout to qualifying shareholders at N1.47 billion.
What you should know
- The N2.1 per share dividend proposed by the company’s Board is subject to appropriate withholding tax and approval by the shareholders at the Company’s Annual General Meeting. The date of the AGM will be announced shortly.
- CAP Plc did not pay its shareholders dividends in 2020, from its profit in 2019.
- The proposed dividend is 27.6% lower than the N2.90 per share dividend that the company paid to shareholders in 2019 from the profits made in 2018.
- Shares in CAP Plc are currently worth N20 per share at the open market as of today, 23rd of March 2021. At this price, the dividend yield of the company stands at 10.5%.
In case you missed it: Nairametrics reported that the post-merger entity of Chemical and Allied Products Plc and Portland Paints and Products Nigeria Plc will become the largest player in the Nigerian paints market with a combined estimated market share of 14.9%.
What to expect: CAP Plc is expected to file its Audited Financial Statements for the Year Ended December 31, with the NSE no later than March 31, 2021.
Otito
March 24, 2021 at 9:46 am
Nothing has been reported about the company’s financial statement. Kindly share the audited financial statements