Companies
CAP Plc proposes N1.47 billion as dividend for 2020, 28% lower than 2019 payout
The Board of Chemical and Allied Products Plc has proposed a total of N1.47 billion to the shareholders of the company as the dividend for the period ended December 31, 2020.
According to the notification issued by the management of the leading premium and standard paint maker, the dividend recommendation was one of the key approvals made by the Board, during the Board meeting held yesterday, 22nd of March 2021.
In line with the disclosure, the company is expected to pay its shareholders a dividend of N2.1 per share on all its 700,000,000 outstanding shares. This puts the total dividend payout to qualifying shareholders at N1.47 billion.
What you should know
- The N2.1 per share dividend proposed by the company’s Board is subject to appropriate withholding tax and approval by the shareholders at the Company’s Annual General Meeting. The date of the AGM will be announced shortly.
- CAP Plc did not pay its shareholders dividends in 2020, from its profit in 2019.
- The proposed dividend is 27.6% lower than the N2.90 per share dividend that the company paid to shareholders in 2019 from the profits made in 2018.
- Shares in CAP Plc are currently worth N20 per share at the open market as of today, 23rd of March 2021. At this price, the dividend yield of the company stands at 10.5%.
In case you missed it: Nairametrics reported that the post-merger entity of Chemical and Allied Products Plc and Portland Paints and Products Nigeria Plc will become the largest player in the Nigerian paints market with a combined estimated market share of 14.9%.
What to expect: CAP Plc is expected to file its Audited Financial Statements for the Year Ended December 31, with the NSE no later than March 31, 2021.
Companies
UBA proposes N11.97 billion as final dividend for shareholders in 2020
The Board of UBA proposed a sum of N11.97 billion as final dividends for the period ended 31st of December 2020
The Board of United Bank for Africa Plc (UBA), has proposed a sum of N11.97 billion as the final dividend to be paid to shareholders for the period ended 31st of December 2020.
This is according to a disclosure signed by the company’s secretary, Bili Odum and seen by Nairametrics.
According to the notice, the approval of this proposed dividend at the imminent Annual General Meeting scheduled on April 1, 2021 will see the financial giant pay out a final dividend of N0.35 kobo for each of the outstanding 34,199,421,368 ordinary shares of the company, held by its shareholders.
READ: UBA delivers double-digit growth in gross earnings, as profit hits N132bn
Despite posting double-digit growth in key financial metrics such as PAT of N113.8 billion (+27.7%), as shown in its recent audited financial statement for FY 2020, UBA Plc proposed a lower dividend, compared to a sum of N0.80 declared last year, indicating a decline of 56.25% YoY.
It is also pertinent to note that the Bank had earlier paid an interim dividend of N0.17 kobo, thereby raising its total dividend for the year to N0.52 kobo.
READ: N117 billion approved by FG for road rehabilitation
What you should know
- UBA Plc had earlier released its audited FY 2020 results showing a Profit After Tax of N113.77 billion (+27.7% YoY).
- Other key financial metrics also recorded double-digit growth within the aforementioned period under review; PBT (+18.5%), EPS (27%), R.O.E (15.7%) etc.
- UBA shares closed at N8 yesterday, Monday 8th March 2021.
Companies
Nigerian Breweries to pay Heineken BV mega dividend of N2.9 billion
The parent company of Nigerian Breweries Plc, Heineken B.V., is set to earn N2.9 billion in dividends for the financial year ended December 2020
The parent company of Nigerian Breweries Plc, Heineken B.V., is set to earn a mega N2.9 billion in dividend for the financial year ended December 2020.
The multinational brewing company, headquartered in the Netherlands is the single majority shareholder of Nigerian Breweries, with 3,034,100,564 units of the total issued shares of its subsidiary.
This puts the ownership stake of the Dutch multinational at 37.94%, ahead of Distilled Trading International B.V. and Stanbic IBTC Nominees Limited with 15.47% and 11.37% ownership stake respectively.
READ: Nigerian Breweries to raise more funds
In case you missed it
Recall that the Board of Directors of Nigerian Breweries Plc a in a statement released via the Nigerian Stock Exchange proposed a final dividend of 69kobo per share. This puts the total dividend payout of the company at N94 per share for the financial year 2020 (interim: 25kobo). When converted to dollars, the dividend amounts to about $6.93 million based on an exchange rate of N411.88/$1.
Despite the headwinds the company suffered in 2020, the brewer was able to maintain its tradition of dividend payment to shareholders in 2020, despite taking a major shock in its profit during the year (54%).
- Nigerian Breweries in 2020 delivered a consistent result in terms of revenue, amidst the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic which disrupted supply chains globally.
- The net revenue of the leading brewing company increased by 4.3% in 2020 (N337 billion), compared to FY’19 figures (N323 billion).
- The increase in Nigerian Breweries’ costs of goods sold, as reported in its audited financial results, as well as the increase in its finance cost pressured the brewer’s profit in 2020.
- The increase in Nigerian Breweries’ cost of goods sold can be attributed to currency devaluation spiked by foreign exchange scarcity, this exerted upward pressures on the costs of imported input materials such as sorghum and sugar – which are not fully produced locally.
READ: Guinness Nigeria Plc jostles to improve from its insipid 2020 financial year
What you should know
- Nigerian Breweries Plc, a company formed out of a contract for incorporation signed by UAC and Heineken in November 1946, has grown to become the largest brewer in Nigeria in terms of market size.
- Thanks to the merger between NB and Consolidated Breweries in 2014, it has nine fully operational breweries from which its products are produced and distributed to all parts of Nigeria, with additional two malting plants in Aba and Kaduna – taking its total operation in Nigeria to the 11.
- The Merger also increased the company’s brand portfolio to 19 brands, while its Stock Keeping Units -SKU’s- increased to 59.
- Aside from producing to satisfy and meet local consumption and demand, the Company has an export business that dates back to 1986.
