Sports
FIFA declares net loss of $683 million for 2020
The world soccer’s governing body suffered a net loss of in 2020 as a result of Covid-19.
The Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA), the world’s governing soccer body, has posted its financial report as it suffered a net loss of $683 million in 2020 as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic which brought about lockdown measures across the globe.
According to Fifa, their revenue for the year totalled $266.5m, a significant decrease of $499.1 (65%) compared to the revenue of 2019 which was $765.6m.
FIFA recorded a total expense of up to $1.04 billion. It recorded football-related expenses of $564.2m and administration expenses of $209.8m, while the rest was FIFA’s Covid-19 relief plan which is a new addition to their expenses column due to the pandemic.
The Covid-19 relief plan included solidarity grants ($186m), confederation grants ($12m) and women’s soccer grants ($72.5m) which makes up $270.5m in total.
The solidarity grants relate to a universal solidarity grant of $1m that has been made available to each of the 211 member associations at a total of $211m. As at 31 December 2020, a total of $186m in grants had been expensed, of which $89.8 was paid out.
The confederation grants concern a basic solidarity fund of $2m to each of the six confederations which are Asian Football Confederation (AFC), Confederation of African Football (CAF), Confederation of North, Central America and Caribbean Association Football (CONCACAF), Confederación Sudamericana de Fútbol (CONMEBOL), Oceania Football Confederation (OFC), Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) to make up a total of $12m, all of which was paid out.
In order to protect women‘s football and to ensure its healthy resumption, dedicated funds were also made available under COVID-19 Relief Plan – women’s football grants, with $0.5m being paid to each member association. The total amount available is $105.5m, with a release of $72.5m reported for 2020.
Fifa recorded a net loss of $683m for 2020, a $497.7m increase compared to last year’s loss of $185.3m.
The largest source of revenue for Fifa is for the first time the licensing right which brought in $158.8m, due to a downturn in revenue from soccer.
Chairman of the Fifa Finance Committee, Alejandro Domínguez said: “At year-end, Fifa’s financial position remained healthy and robust with sufficient reserves, maintaining Fifa’s ability to react quickly to unexpected circumstances alongside its regular commitments.
“By way of example, Fifa was able to set up the Fifa Covid-19 Relief Plan without dropping its commitment to invest $1bn in women’s football over the current four-year cycle. As far as planned investment was concerned, Fifa’s total investments in 2020 amounted to $774m.
“Fifa’s revenue in 2020 was in line with its revised budget. At the end of the year, contracted revenue amounted to $5.125bn, representing 80 per cent of the total budgeted revenue for the 2019-2022 cycle. Fifa is well on track to achieve its revenue target.”
On the health of its balance sheet, Fifa said that “total assets amounted to $4.535bn, of which 77 per cent or $3.494bn was in the form of cash and cash equivalents and financial assets”.
Fifa actively increased its liquidity, which can also be seen in the proportion of cash and cash equivalents to total assets, which increased from 17 per cent in 2019 to 25 per cent in 2020. This high level of liquidity enabled Fifa to respond with great flexibility to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the global football community.
Current assets and current liabilities stood at $3.312bn and $913m respectively. This ratio shows that Fifa is in good financial health and can adequately meet its short-term obligations.
Sports
British motor racing team, McLaren signs 13-year-old Nigerian-American in a long-term deal
McLaren signed Ugo Ugochukwu, a 13-year old son of the famous Nigerian Super model Oluchi Onweagba to a long term agreement.
McLaren, a British Motor Raving Team, has signed Ugo Ugochukwu, a 13-year old son of famous Nigerian model Oluchi Onweagba, to a long term deal.
This was disclosed by McLaren via its Twitter handle on Monday.
The FIA European Karting champion was signed at the same age as the famous Lewis Hamilton.
Team Principal, Andreas Seidl explained how McLaren will continue to identify and sign young talent such as Ugochukwu.
McLaren Racing is pleased to announce a long-term agreement with Ugo Ugochukwu, the promising young driver from the USA. 🤝
— McLaren (@McLarenF1) March 22, 2021
He said: “This signing reflects our refocused approach to identifying and supporting new talent, away from a formal young driver programme to a more tailored basis
“Ugo is a promising young talent with strong development prospects. While he is still early in his career, it is clear he has the ingredients to be successful in the sport.”
McLaren’s Chief Executive Officer, Zak Brown gave an insight into how long the team have been watching Ugochukwu’s progress in prestigious karting competitions such as the FIA’s European Championship, and the Challenge of the Americas Junior Championship that he won in 2018
He said, “We’ve been watching Ugo’s progress with interest, so when the opportunity to sign an agreement with him became available, we had no hesitation moving on it. Now we’ll focus on giving Ugo the right support when he needs it to help him fulfil his potential.”
Ugochukwu, who began his karting career in New York State in 2013, said: “I’m honoured to be signed by such an iconic team as McLaren Racing so early in my career. To have the support of McLaren is fantastic and what any young driver dreams of. I’m focused right now on developing as a driver and racer, so having McLaren by my side can only help me on and off the track.”
Meanwhile, the Director-General, Nigerians in Diaspora, Abike Dabiri, has congratulated the young talent via her Twitter handle on Monday.
She tweeted, “Congrats to 13-year old Ugo Ugochukwu, son of Super model Oluchi Onweagba as he becomes the first Nigerian to win a world karting championship, and get signed by McLaren to race in Formula 1 when he grows older.”
Congrats to 13-year old Ugo Ugochukwu, son of Super model Oluchi Onweagba as he becomes the first Nigerian to win a world karting championship, and get signed by McLaren to race in Formula 1 when he grows older.#ProudlyNigerian
— Abike Dabiri-Erewa (@abikedabiri) March 22, 2021
What you should know
- Ugochukwu, who has been described as a “revelation” by McLaren, was victorious in the 2020 FIA OKJ European Champoinship and has also won various national and international karting accolades in his native USA and in Europe.
- The Working team have a history of picking rising stars, with Hamilton, Kevin Magnussen, Stoffel Vandoorne and Lando Norris all alumni of their “tailored” young driver programme.
Cryptocurrency
Cristiano Ronaldo becomes first footballer to earn Crypto
The five-time ‘world footballer of the year’ would collect 770 JUV tokens for each senior career goal scored.
The world’s highly respected footballer, Cristiano Ronaldo collected about 770 Fan Tokens JUV ahead of Juventus’ match against Benevento on Sunday as a way of marking his record-breaking goal milestone.
It’s the first time a footballer has been rewarded with Crypto which is becoming prominent in terms of fan interaction into the world’s most popular sport.
Fan Tokens like $JUV permits Juventus fans to interact extensively with their football club and participate in various decisions through the Socios app.
READ: Paris Saint-Germain Fan Crypto gains over 50% in a day
At the time of writing Chiliz the sport-based crypto, trading at $0.550926 with a daily trading volume of $1.07 Billion.
Chiliz is up 0.03% for the day and currently has a market value of $3.077 Billion.
The five-time ”World football of the year” would collect 770 JUV tokens – for each senior career goal scored, as reported by Spanish outlet Marca.
Football clubs are now using blockchain, to facilitate better experiences for their fans. Socios.com Fan Token partners include Juventus, AS Roma, Galatasaray, FC Barcelona, Atlético de Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain, CA Independiente, Apollon Limassol and esports organizations Team Heretics and OG.
READ: Manchester City becomes first English football club to go Crypto
Chiliz, powering Socios.com, aims to give sports and esports fans the ability to crowd-manage their favorite teams, games, leagues, and events.
Nairametrics believes such partnerships with these football clubs via blockchain will open more economic opportunities and leverage the wider audience via collaboration with the industry’s global brands.
Dozens of more clubs are set to launch Fan Tokens before the end of the year, with many leading IPs from sports and entertainment also primed to join the Socios.com roster in the near future.
READ: Ex-Real Madrid Striker, David Barral becomes first-ever footballer to be bought with Bitcoin
Meanwhile, the Portuguese footballer recently spoke on his future at the club amid the recent exit of his team from the Champion League stage;
“Now I can’t wait for the next games and challenges! The next records and trophies!
“Believe me, this story is still far from being over. The future is tomorrow and there’s still a lot to win for Juventus and Portugal!
“Join me in this journey! Let’s go!”
Nairametrics | Company Earnings
Access our Live Feed portal for the latest company earnings as they drop.
- Linkage Assurance Plc forecasts a profit after tax of N446.84 million in Q2 2021.
- 2020 FY Results: Ecobank Transnational Inc. posts N33.7 billion profit after tax.
- International Breweries Plc reports a loss of N12.4 billion in FY 2020.
- Union Bank Plc posts N18.7 billion profit in FY 2020.
- 2020 FY Results: GT Bank posts N201 billion profit after tax.