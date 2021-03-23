Paid Content
Ikeja Electric bags latest ISO certifications, reiterates commitment to operational excellence
Ikeja Electric emerged as one of the runners-up for the ‘Most Responsive Organization to COVID-19 Crisis’ at the Nigeria Risk Awards 2020.
Ikeja Electric, Nigeria’s leading Electricity Distribution Company, has scored another first in the electricity sector, after bagging three latest International Organization for Standardization (ISO) certifications ISO 9001:2015, ISO 14001:2015 and ISO 45001:2018 in recognition of its effective implementation of Occupational Safety & Health, Environment Management and Quality Management processes.
In addition, the DisCo also emerged as one of the runners-up for the ‘Most Responsive Organization to COVID-19 Crisis at the Nigeria Risk Awards 2020, and also bagged the AfriSAFE Merit Award 2020.
The Management of Ikeja Electric, last week, were presented the ISO 9001:2015 (Quality Management System), ISO 14001:2015 (Environmental Management System), and ISO 45001:2018 (Occupational Health and Safety Management System) 2020.
The official presentation was held at the company’s headquarters in Lagos, attended by Country Director, DQS, Mr. Lawrence Ogudu; Organizer of AfriSAFE Award, Mr. Femi Da Silva; Chairman of Ikeja Chapter, Nigerian Institution of Power Engineers (NIPE), Engr. Vincent Obaseki and General Manager, Conrad Clark (Nigerian Risk Award), Femi Iroko, Hon.Wale Bakare (one of the AfriSAFE Judges) among others.
Speaking on the achievements, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Ikeja Electric, Folake Soetan said the company has again reaffirmed its commitment to high standards, in line with global best practices. According to her, these prestigious awards demonstrate that IE management processes and operations are effectively conducted by quality policies and forward-thinking leadership.
She said: “We are indeed honoured by these certifications. I am dedicating these achievements to the entire management and staff who continuously give their best through strategic initiatives and innovation that deliver growth, improved service delivery and customer satisfaction for the brand.”
“The fact that we have gained these recognition does not mean we have attained the desired peak or that we would become complacent, but rather we will continue to work hard towards operational excellence and improvement of service in line with our manta – ‘Customer first; technology Now,” Soetan noted.
Also commenting on the occasion, Head of Quality, Safety, Health and Environment (QHSE), Engr. Jamiu Badmos, explained that the IE remains the industry trailblazer in areas of innovations including occupational health & safety and environment initiatives. The result of the audit as approved by Technical Committee from DQS in Germany has again certified Ikeja Electric to be compliant with global best practice.
According to Engr. Badmos, adoption of technology and purposeful engagement of staff, customers and stakeholders has greatly contributed towards achieving effective quality, health, safety and environmental performance and operational excellence.
“We will continue to use risk-based thinking throughout our operations to promote a proactive approach for identifying risks and opportunities, thereby making continual improvement in order to enhance governance, customer experience, operational excellence and sustainability,” he said.
The International Organization for Standardization (ISO) is world’s largest independent, non-governmental organizations that develops of voluntary international standard and facilitates world trade by providing common standards among nations.
Paid Content
Microfinance Development Company to launch Liquidity Management Platform
The event will focus on liquidity management, risk asset creation and other macroeconomic challenges faced by the microfinance industry.
The Microfinance Industry in Nigeria is set to experience a major breakthrough in its operations, as the Microfinance Development Company Ltd (MDCL), plans to launch its Intermember Liquidity Placement Platform (ILPP) during a high-level business forum for key stakeholders in the microfinance industry. The event, which is being organised by MDCL, will hold on March 31, 2021 at Sheraton Hotel, Lagos, and will play host to Managing Directors of Microfinance Banks and key decision makers in the banking, technology, SME and financial services industries.
Rightly themed, “The 21st Century MFB: Leveraging Technology to Drive Financial Inclusion in the MFB Industry”, the event will focus on liquidity management, risk asset creation and other macroeconomic challenges faced by the microfinance industry, with a view to proffering viable solutions to them.
The Keynote Speaker at the event is Lawrence Amadi, a Technology Advisory Partner at KPMG. He will be joined by other seasoned captains of industry and thought leaders drawn from different business verticals. Some of them include the Chief Executive Officer of MDCL, Obinna Onunkwo; Managing Director of InfoWARE Ltd, Uwa Agbonile; the Chief Executive Officer of Appzone Ltd, Obi Emetarom; the Managing Partner of Bloomfield Law Practice, Doyin Afun; and the Managing Director/CEO of Law Union and Rock, Ademayowa Adeduro.
Speaking about the upcoming event, the Chairman of MDCL and Founder of Hasal Microfinance Bank, Rogers Nwoke stated, “the Microfinance Banks (MFBs) are critical to Nigeria’s financial inclusion goals, particularly because of their role in providing financial services to the underserved segments of the Nigerian economy. However, the industry witnessed a high failure rate in the past, owing largely to issues of poor corporate governance, weak liquidity position, high cost of funds and the harsh realities of the Nigerian business environment, among other factors. This event has been put together to address one of those critical factors, which is the challenge of liquidity.”
He further noted that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has deployed measures to strengthen corporate governance and enhance sustainability, going by the revision of minimum capital requirements for microfinance banks. MDCL is complementing the effort of CBN by providing credit facilities, liquidity management and also strengthening compliance with statutory requirements by the beneficiary MFBs.
When asked about the Intermember Liquidity Placement Platform (ILPP) which the company is launching on the day of the event, the Chief Executive Officer of MDCL and Managing Director of PurpleMoney Microfinance Bank, Obinna Onunkwo said, “as a company, we have successfully developed an online trading platform for use by microfinance banks registered in Nigeria, to securely place liquidity among themselves. This is in line with our objective of facilitating funding for microfinance banks to provide affordable loans to MSMEs and the financially excluded population. We have also created a Digital Lending platform for Microloans under the Shared Services initiative for the industry, and it will be formally introduced to the public at the event. Our goal is to assist the MFBs address the challenges of short-term liquidity, thereby allowing them to grow in a sustainable manner.”
A very notable figure in the Microfinance Industry and Founder of LAPO Microfinance Bank, Dr Godwin Ehigiamusoe, made a strong argument in favour of the platform. According to him, “deposit mobilization is very critical to the success of MFBs. Sadly, the industry does not enjoy the same benefit of interbank liquidity trading which commercial banks have access to via the Scripless Securities Settlement System (S4) trading platform, under the auspices of CBN. That arrangement allows banks to access trade of overnight and other short-term instruments to meet daily cash obligations. The MFBs need a similar arrangement to meet their cash obligations, but that has been non-existent till this moment. I am happy that MDCL has decided to find a solution to this perennial challenge.”
The event is being organised in partnership with technology giant, InfoWARE Limited, a company that is ultimately committed to empowering the financial ecosystem across Africa with real-time market data and powerful software solutions. Other partners include Appzone Limited, a renowned pan-African software solutions company; Law Union and Rock Insurance Ltd, the insurance company of choice in Nigeria; Bloomfield Law Practice, a foremost full-service law firm; and Stanbic IBTC Bank.
Incorporated in 2019, Microfinance Development Company Limited (MDCL) is a private-sector led Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) conceived by the National Association of Microfinance Banks (NAMB) to primarily address the problems of liquidity and capacity in the microfinance industry. The company sources, manages and disburses funds to MFBs in order to build sustainable institutions that would fulfil their collective social mandate of lending to the active poor and micro/small enterprises. In addition, it also provides capacity-building support to the beneficiary institutions.
You can learn more about MDCL here: https://mdcng.com/
Paid Content
U.S. Lawmaker: Microtransactions on Blockchain technology is the future
Microtransactions on the Bitcoin SV blockchain is indeed the future.
U.S. Congressman Patrick McHenry (R-NC 10), Republican Leader of the House Financial Services Committee, was the guest for the pilot episode of online YouTube series Blockchain Policy Matters, and he believes that microtransactions done on blockchain technology is the future. Blockchain Policy Matters is hosted by Bitcoin Association founding president Jimmy Nguyen.
The North Carolina representative is a true believer of Bitcoin and blockchain technology, and all eyes are currently on him as digital currencies and financial fairness become hot topics in Washington D.C. McHenry is very vocal about his support for the adoption of blockchain technology.
“Imagine talking about a very small transaction, to perhaps read an article or for a driverless car to ask another driverless car to let you pass. There are huge opportunities that are quite limitless for the use of blockchain technology….. The potential here is that you have connected with your daily life perhaps dozens or hundreds of transactions. I think that is the world of the future—potentially thousands of these small transactions [that] would enable your life in a more seamless way,” McHenry said.
What the Republican leader is talking about here is the ability of the Bitcoin SV blockchain to process instant microtransactions at a very low cost. The BSV test network has recently hit a record of more than 9,000 transactions per second. A 2020 report states that Bitcoin SV processed average daily transactions of 636,632 at an average fee of 0.002 USD for the period of January 1 to July 24. And the price can get even lower as the network continuously increases its capacity.
“We’re talking about a wholly different view that is broadly enabled by technology; you may not be able to see it, you may not be able to feel it, but you’ll experience the good results of it in the future,” McHenry explained.
“The first layer here is to actually monetize the Internet and to make the Internet truly the Internet of money…. Bitcoin is that layer that will enable us to take the exchange of data and actually have an exchange of data for some value. I think it’s a huge opportunity to connect data and tradeable value,” McHenry added.
At present, countries from all over the world are already taking advantage of blockchain technology by developing various innovative platforms. For instance, Australian company Layer2 Technologies has already tested B-Vote, a voting system built on the Bitcoin SV blockchain, and it has found that it is more than capable of handling all of the votes of the country’s entire population. B-Vote will provide transparency, immutability and security to voting—something that many countries need. McHenry is aware of these benefits and believes the federal government needs blockchain technology in its system.
“Those honeypots of data and information—the federal government keeps building and is intentional about building up these really clunky, last-generation systems. So, the federal government has to advance dramatically. I think blockchain technology for our federal record-keeping is really quite right, but that is going to take quite a while to do,” McHenry said.
Microtransactions on the Bitcoin SV blockchain is indeed the future, and policymakers need to gain a basic education about this technology in order to approve of its widespread adoption.
