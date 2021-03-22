Corporate Press Releases
E-commerce through and through: My experience with Konga.com
Konga is building on pleasurable customer experience as one of its key strength.
With the covid-19 pandemic still threatening global economies and altering hitherto established social orders, the world is looking to e-commerce as both today’s and tomorrow’s trade solution to overcome the drawbacks created by the pandemic.
Last December, in the midst of the pandemic and its many restrictions on movement, online purchase came in handy for my family. We had stocked up for the Yuletide but we needed to add more choice wines to our wine cellar and guaranty our power supply with a back-up generator. Having not been an e-commerce freak and still old-fashioned about shopping, my wife and I turned to our children for a guide in online shopping.
It was no brainer for them to recommend Konga as our surest bet. On matters of this nature, it was easy to trust their judgement. They are internet denizens and cyberspace is their playground. We had no locus whatsoever to doubt their recommendation or suspect their verdict. But why Konga? Almost in unison, they ran up a SWOT analysis of the top e-commerce outfits in Nigeria and concluded that with Konga, what you see is what you get (WYSIWYG). They also added that while others may not only deliver a lower or substandard version of what was advertised, they are more likely not to deliver in good time. We trusted their judgement and decided to take the risk with Konga.
An assortment of bottles of wine and a generator was on our shopping list. Because as at the time we placed our order, the hours have raced from morning to afternoon, we had concluded that delivery would happen the next day or in the next 48 hours. But to our pleasant shock, we got our order delivered same day, in the evening which was our preferred option. This was a pleasant shock. Knowing all the downsides listed by our children about delivery services offered by almost all the other e-commerce houses, we were ecstatic when the delivery man made a call and in a matter of minutes showed up at our gate.
Our shock did not end with the urgency in delivery. Guess who showed up with our order? A senior manager at Konga whom we have never met but was well known to us by reputation. So, why would you be the one to make our delivery, navigating through the often crazy Lekki, Lagos traffic to locate our address? We asked.
“All our delivery staff are on transit, making deliveries. This period is usually our busiest and I thought to make the delivery myself as I reckon you might be needing the services of the generator tonight,” he intoned, betraying no emotions but only exuding a rare sense of dignity in labour and professionalism. We could barely suppress our elation at such sense of duty. He did not only make our delivery; he took time to give us a short tutorial on how to identify sub-standard generators in an apparent show of confidence in the product (a 7.5kva iTEC generator) he has just delivered. And then, another pleasant surprise: the 7.5kva iTEC generator was able to power the same appliances that a 9.5kva of another brand could not power which include the two air-conditioning units in our sitting room.
Suddenly, it was the turn of our children to say ‘we told you so.’ This singular encounter stirred an emotional and perception switch in me, especially with the sad tales usually told about online shopping in Nigeria. Making physical in-store bargains in Nigeria often presents some challenges, particularly challenges bordering on product quality. You could therefore imagine our apprehension when placing our order online.
But all that disappeared with the professionalism demonstrated by the Konga staff. Amazon is currently the largest online store in the world and by current rating one of the biggest companies on earth valued at $1.7 trillion. But, it has not always been so. Jeff Bezos, a rabidly unconventional character who pumped in huge cash into the business for over one decade when many people scuffed at his ‘folly’, has turned the table with a diversity of unique offerings and deliberate quest for customer satisfaction.
Obviously, Konga is building on pleasurable customer experience as one of its key strength. Making customer experience pleasurable is an essential ingredient in the success of any e-commerce company. Make the customers happy. Give them a feel good service. Treat every customer like a king or queen. If you have to break protocol to pleasantly surprise a customer, please do. My recent experience with Konga despite the drawbacks associated with online shopping in Nigeria has eroded every cynicism. Customer experience more than anything else sells a brand. In this era of social media buzz and expanding internet penetration, a shabby treatment meted out to a customer will spread globally like wild fire. Same with giving a customer a pleasurable experience, it will trend and become a marketing tool for the company.
We were made to understand that such culture of ‘get the job done’ even if it means breaking protocol runs from top to bottom at Konga, a company that showed great promise at launch but later floundered until it was acquired by the Zinox Group which injected the philosophy of ‘innovation, quality service and promptness.’ In Konga, there is no boss. The real boss is the customer and every staff, from top to bottom, has ingrained this value into their work ethics.
This is why the value of devotion to duty and sacrifice to make customers happy by the staff of Konga is commendable. It’s the type of commitment that has shot top global corporations to the zenith. And this is the work ethic that makes Asians sought after all over the world – individuals rolling up their sleeves to do little things conscientiously in order to create big things. It is lacking in Nigeria where a manager considers himself a big man and therefore should not condescend to do the job of a driver even in moments of emergency. There has been reports that Konga is considering listing at the London Stock Exchange. It’s these positive attributes exhibited by its staff that would make it a huge success in the global arena.
Global e-commerce market is growing faster than anticipated. Valued at USD 9.09 trillion in 2019, e-commerce is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.7% from 2020 to 2027. This is further enhanced by the deepening of internet penetration and growing preponderance of internet-enabled smartphones.
In Nigeria, the number of active telephone lines has significantly increased from about 400,000 (analogue) in 2001 to over 204 million as of December, 2020. This a great leap forward and its direct implication is a boost for e-commerce. Going forward, the exponential growth in internet deployment and its concurrent expansion of broadband penetration is a plus for e-commerce and will ultimately drive indigenous e-commerce players into the global stage. For the old-fashioned analogue shoppers like us, Konga has given us a sense to believe and a reason to convert to on-line shopping.
Author: Edward Mekoma, an estate developer, lives in Lagos.
DEAL: Termii, Nigerian startup raises $1.4 million seed round
Nigerian startup, Termii has announced that it has closed a $1.4 million seed round.
Termii, Nigerian communications platform-as-a-service startup raises $1.4 million seed round.
The round was led by African early-stage VC firm, Future Africa and Japanese but Africa-focused VC Kepple Africa Ventures. Other investors include Acuity Ventures, Aidi Ventures, Assembly Capital, Kairos Angels, Nama Ventures, RallyCap Ventures, and Remapped Ventures.
Angel investors like Ham Serunjogi, co-founder and CEO of Chipper Cash; Josh Jones, former co-founder and CTO, Dreamhost; and Tayo Oviosu, co-founder and CEO of Paga also participated.
Launched in 2017 by Gbolade Emmanuel and Ayomide Awe, Termii provides an infrastructure that enables digital businesses to communicate seamlessly with their customers. Their Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS) ensures a 90% deliverability rate, allowing digital businesses to enjoy similar ease of customer communication as their offline counterparts.
The startup created an API-based communication infrastructure that caters to over 500 fintech startups across the continent. More than 1,000 businesses and developers including uLesson, Yassir, Helium Health, Piggyvest, Bankly, Paga, and TeamApt use Termii’s API.
Termii runs a B2B2C model and they leverage on a virtual wallet system tied to a bank account and customers can make payments to the platform using mobile money, bank transfer, and credit cards. The startup charges these wallets on a per-message basis. It also does the same on every successful customer verification made towards customers’ contacts.
According to TechCrunch, the company’s revenue is growing 60% month-on-month as a result of the surge in online financial transactions which to date makes up for 68% of the company’s total messaging transactions.
The funding will be used for expansion and to also launch more messaging offerings across Africa. the company has its sights on North Africa with a physical presence in Algeria for the expansion. Algeria accounted for 15% of the company’s messaging transactions while Nigeria had 76%.
What they are saying
Satoshi Shinada, partner at Kepple Africa Africa said, “Fragmented and unstable communication channels are one of the biggest challenges for the digitization of businesses in Africa. Emmanuel has proven that with his visionary goals and solid implementation of iterations on the ground, his team is unparalleled to build an innovative solution in this space.”
Konga excites e-Commerce market with battle of top brands
Shoppers in for mouth-watering offers as top brands set to compete on Konga.
Mouth-watering deals, unmatched discounts, daily Flash Sales, Treasure Hunts, free shipping and exclusive app-only deals are among the many exciting offers lined up for customers of Konga, Nigeria’s leading composite e-Commerce giant, as it brings together the biggest global brands in the market on its platform for a much-anticipated campaign.
Known as Battle of the Brands, the exciting campaign kicks off on Friday, March 26 and will run till Wednesday, March 31, 2021.
Exclusive to Konga, Battle of the Brands will see shoppers treated to the biggest offers and deals from an array of top brands dominating segments cutting across Computing, Mobile Phones, Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG), Home & Kitchen, Electronics, Fashion, Beverages, Wine & Spirits and much more. The weeklong fiesta will see Konga feature star brands from various categories on a daily basis, with the best offers and deals from each brand highlighted for the benefit of potential shoppers.
Accordingly, the campaign will offer each brand a unique opportunity to take advantage of the heightened interest from eager shoppers and the massive traffic expected at Konga to put their best foot forward, showcase new offers, expose their biggest deals, roll out or launch new products and extend the best discounts on existing products.
Kenny Oriola, Vice President, Konga Online, says Battle of the Brands is a time for the best brands to stand up and be counted.
‘‘Battle of the Brands is a time to decide who the best brands offering the biggest deals in the market are. Our customers have long waited for this campaign and many of them have expressed huge anticipation to see what each brand has to offer. As a top brand, you certainly do not want to disappoint your loyal customers.
‘‘This is the time to show off the biggest deals and best offers as that is what shoppers are looking forward to. As a globally-renowned brand, you deserve to be seen on Battle of the Brands. We expect to see shoppers treated to a number of exclusive offers, mouth-watering deals, huge price slashes or even new products from the brands we have lined up for this campaign. Therefore, we are putting all our assets at the disposal of these brands in order to ensure that potential shoppers are satisfied,’’ he stated.
Meanwhile, the Konga website is expected to wear a new look as the countdown to the campaign draws nearer.
Battle of the Brands will run from Friday, March 26 and end on Wednesday, March 31, 2021.
