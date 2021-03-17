Stock Market
Zenith Bank escape bear claws amidst NSE banking sell-off
Zenith Bank’s successful recovery pushed it out of the bear claws that gripped the NSE banking.
At the end of the trading section today, the NSE banking (NGNBNK10) saw a drop of (-0.42%) to settle at 336.46 index points. Zenith Bank closing bullish and five banks closing bearish, while neutral gains were posted by four banks.
Market sentiment measured below par as the trading section saw more losses than wins.
Zenith Bank was the top gainer on the NSE banking index with an increase of (+0.99%) and the price closed at N20.55. Technical analysis shows that Zenith Bank started its bullish trend after 10 a.m., recovering from the sell-off at the early hours of the trading section. Zenith Bank’s successful recovery pushed it out of the bear claws that gripped the NSE banking.
Fidelity Bank topped the losers in the NSE banking index with a decrease of (-1.79%) to close at N2.19. Although Fidelity Bank showed bullish tendencies, it could not maintain momentum and finished below par. Guaranty Trust Bank was the second-worst performer in the NSE banking as it dropped (-1.75%) to close at N28.00. Guaranty Trust Bank traded as high as N28.70 but started trading bearish after 10 a.m.
Wema Bank also felt the weight of the bears by finishing the trading session with a loss of (-1.67%) to close at N0.59. Jaiz Bank dropped by (-1.47%) to close at N0.67 thereby making the fourth position on NSE banking top loser today.
Lastly, Union Bank (UBN) dropped (-0.99%) to settle at N5. UBN technical analysis shows consolidation before fall from previously ascertained N5.10.
Neutral gains were seen amongst four of the banks at the end of today’s trading section. Access Bank, Guaranty Trust Bank, Sterling Bank, and UBA all ended the trading section with (0.0%) gains, barely escaping the sell-off in NSE banking.
Outlook
- Bond yield is still having a major impact on market prices.
- The anticipation of earning report may be linked to the sell-off as investors attempt to reposition the investment.
- Recent news of EFCC ultimatum for bankers to declare assets may be seen as a catalyst for sell-off in this sector.
Nigerian stock bulls & bears battle ends in a near stalemate
The market breadth closed positive as WAPIC led 12 Gainers as against 11 Losers topped by NCR at the end of today’s session.
Nigerian stocks ended the third trading session of the week on a slightly bearish note. The All Share Index drifted lower slightly 0.04% to close at 38,706.13 index points as against the +0.41% appreciation recorded previously. Its Year-to-Date (YTD) returns currently stand at -3.89%.
- Nigerian Stock Exchange market value currently stands at N20.251 trillion.
- Nigerian bourse trading turnover also printed negative as volume dipped by -19.68% as against +19.69% uptick recorded on Tuesday. GUARANTY, ZENITHBANK, and UBA were the most active to boost market turnover.
- The market breadth closed positive as WAPIC led 12 Gainers as against 11 Losers topped by NCR at the end of today’s session – an improved performance when compared with the previous outlook.
Top gainers
- WAPIC up 10.00% to close at N0.55
- SFSREIT up 9.94% to close at N68.6
- OANDO up 9.67% to close at N3.29
- UNITYBNK up 9.09% to close at N0.72
- LIVESTOCK up 2.63% to close at N1.95
Top losers
- NCR down 9.71% to close at N2.79
- NEIMETH down 9.09% to close at N1.9
- VITAFOAM down 5.16% to close at N7.35
- MANSARD down 5.05% to close at N0.94
- NEM down 4.57% to close at N2.09
Outlook
Nigerian Stocks ended the mid-week trading session on a slightly bearish note, amid falling oil prices prevailing at the U.S trading session.
- That said, significant gains from decent capitalized Stocks that include Oando, Unity Bank, Livestock Feeds couldn’t stop Nigerian stocks from closing slightly red, as sell-offs intensified among a significant number of insurance stocks except for WAPIC.
- Nairametrics envisages cautious buying, on the sentiments that recent price action shows further market correction in the near term.
Market Views
Nasdaq takes the lead as DOW and S&P plunge
Nasdaq started the day bearish before making a bullish return on the back of Apple with an Increase of (+1.27%) to close $125.57.
Dow Jones broke its 7-day winning streak by plunging ( -0.39%), closing at 32,825.95 index points. The S&P 500 dropped from its record high after taking a loss (-0.16%) to settle at 3,962.71 index points. However, Apple ended the trading section bullish as the Nasdaq led with a (+ 0.09%) to close at 13,471.51 index points.
The S&P 500 and Dow are still near their record highs, but there’s rising anxiety among investors that interest rates may continue to climb, reducing the chance of a bullish return for equities. The market price fall can be linked to the benchmark 10-year Treasury yield which briefly rose above 1.62% in the afternoon trading session.
The US may be greatly affected by the outcome of the Fed’s meeting on Wednesday, investors await the outcome of the spotlight meeting, when Fed Chairman, Jerome Powell speaks to the press after the Fed’s two-day meeting.
- Subsequently, Nasdaq started the day bearish before making a bullish return on the back of Apple with an Increase of (+1.27%) to close $125.57.
- In the S&P 500, Ford Motors and General Electric dropped by (-5.38%) and (-1.5%) respectively.
- Telsa took a hit of (-4.39%) and closed at $676.88
- Alphabet is up 1.3% and 1.4% and Amazon is up 0.3%.
Nasdaq Top Gainers
- Fintech Acquisition up (+42.58%) closed at $15.27.
- Lizhi up (+29.13%) closed at $13.61.
- New Fortress Energy up by (+26.31%) closed at $54.08.
- aTyr Pharma up by (+26.34%) closed at $6.14.
- Cyclo Therapeutics up by (+21.71%) closed at $12.39.
Nasdaq Top losers
- Oriental Culture down by (-35.81%) close at $5.97
- Solid Biosciences down by (-32.23%) close at $6.45
- Sigma Labs down by (-29.97%) close at $5.35
- Kaspien Holdings down by (-29.66%) close at $29.65
- Zynerba Pharma down by (-27.43%) close at $5.10.
S&P 500 Top Gainers
- Ford Corp A up (+3.44%) closed at $44.17.
- Ford Corp B up (+3.29%) closed at $41.42.
- Applied Materials up by (+3.19%) closed at $118.54.
- Allegion PLC up by (+3.04%) closed at $121.35.
- Discovery A up by (+2.90%) closed at $75.81.
- S&P 500 Top losers
- Nov down by (-10.34%) close at $15.18.
- Macerich down by (-5.61%) close at $13.45.
- Ford Motor down by (-5.38%) close at $12.49.
- Freeport McMorran Cruises down by (-5.33%) close at $34.99.
- Royal Caribbean down by (-5.33 %) close at $89.52.
Outlook
- Despite the loss, market sentiments remain bullish across indexes.
- Growth stocks may be affected by Treasury bonds uptick.
- Investors awaiting the outcome of FED meeting this week.
- Increase in yield to 2.5% would make the bond more attractive than stocks.
