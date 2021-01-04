Obituaries
Zenith Bank Plc announces death of its Director, Professor Oyewusi Ibidapo-Obe
Zenith Bank Plc has expressed its condolence to the family of the late professor Ibidapo-Obe.
Zenith Bank Nigeria Plc has announced the demise of one of its Directors, Professor Oyewusi Ibidapo-Obe (OFR).
The disclosure is contained in a press release issued by the financial giant to the Nigerian Stock Exchange, seen by Nairametrics. The board and management of the bank expressed their condolence and prayed that God grants his family and friends the fortitude to bear the irreplaceable loss.
What you should know
- According to the press release, the late professor was a distinguished scholar of Systems Engineering and a past Vice-Chancellor of the University of Lagos.
- He joined the board of the bank on February 24, 2016 as an Independent Non-Executive Director and served in various committees of the board where he distinguished himself.
- The Professor was born on 5 July 1949, and died 3 January 2021, aged 71 years.
What they are saying
Commenting on the recent developments, excerpts of the press release by the bank reads:
- “We write to notify the investing public of the demise of our esteemed Director, Professor Oyewusi Ibidapo-Obe OFR. On behalf of the Board and Management of the bank, we wish to express our sincere condolences to the family and pray for God to grant them the fortitude to bear the irreplaceable loss.’’
Obituaries
Leadership publisher, Nda-Isaiah, is dead
Nda-Isaiah, publisher of Leadership newspaper died after a brief illness on Friday at the age of 58.
The publisher of Leadership newspaper, Sam Nda-Isaiah (58), has died after a brief illness on Friday.
A source from his family said, “Yes, it is true. I was just told now. He was ill briefly.”
A staff of Leadership told Nairametrics that the late publisher was at the office on Thursday and didn’t show any sign of illness.
He said, “He did not show any sign of sickness when he appeared at the office on Thursday. Definitely, it was not coronavirus that killed him. Maybe it was cardiac arrest. It is indeed a sad day for us.”
What you should know
- The former pharmacist was a member of the Newspapers Proprietors Association of Nigeria; Chairman, Oakhouse Forte Limited; Chairman, Banana Republic; Chairman, Clayfields and Harrow; Director, Empire Securities Limited; Director, Societa Generale Fondazini; Director, Maitama Amusement Park Plc; Member governing council of Kaduna International School; Chairman, Robertsham Hotel and Group Ten Ltd, Johannesburg, South Africa.
Obituaries
Nigeria’s Ambassador to the United States, Sylvanus Nsofor, is dead
Outgoing Nigeria’s Ambassador to the United States of America, Justice Sylvanus Adiewere Nsofor, is dead.
The outgoing Nigerian Ambassador to the United States of America, Justice Sylvanus Adiewere Nsofor, is dead.
His death was confirmed in a statement which was issued by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr Garba Shehu, through a series of tweet posts on his official Twitter handle on Friday, December 11, 2020.
According to media reports, the 85-year-old diplomat was said to have died on Thursday night in a hospital in Maryland in the US.
What the Presidential media aide is saying
Garba Shehu, in his statement, said, “President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed heartfelt commiserations with the family, friends, and associates of Nigeria’s outgoing Ambassador to the United States, Justice Sylvanus Adiewere Nsofor over his demise.
“In a telephone call to Jane, the widow of the retired justice in New York on Friday, the President described Ambassador Nsofor as an outstanding judge of rare courage and truth who is not afraid to give justice to whom justice is due.
“Apparently referring to the 2003 presidential election during which Justice Nsofor delivered a minority judgment as a member of the Election Appeal Panel in favour of Buhari as the candidate of the All Nigeria Peoples Party (ANPP), the President said the country would miss people with such exemplary pedigree.
“President Buhari, who has directed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to work with Justice Nsofor’s family on the burial arrangements, prayed God to comfort all who mourn the departed jurist and grant his soul eternal rest.”
What you should know
- Justice Nsofor, who died towards the end of his tenure as the ambassador to the United States, served as a justice of the Court of Appeal for 13 years until his mandatory retirement in 2005.
- He gave the dissenting judgement in favour of President Buhari who had challenged the election of the then President Olusegun Obasanjo who won his re-election as a candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in 2003.
- President Buhari nominated Nsofor to the Senate for confirmation as Nigeria’s ambassador to the US, years after the ruling.
- However, the Federal lawmakers rejected his nomination, due to concerns over his age and fitness. He was later renominated by President Buhari at the end of March 2017 and was confirmed as an ambassador on June 7 of the same year.
- Nsofor, who assumed office as the ambassador to the US on November 13, 2017, succeeded Professor Adebowale Adefuye who also died towards the end of his tenure.
President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed heartfelt commiserations with the family, friends and associates of Nigeria’s Out-going Ambassador to the United States, Justice Sylvanus Adiewere Nsofor over his demise.
— Garba Shehu (@GarShehu) December 11, 2020
Obituaries
World Bank Group announces the death of ex-president, James D. Wolfensohn at 86
The death of former World Bank president, James D. Wolfensohn has been announced.
The World Bank Group has announced the passing away of one of its former presidents, James D. Wolfensohn, at the age of 86.
This was confirmed on Wednesday by the current President of the World Bank Group, David Malpass, following his statement on the unfortunate incident.
What they are saying
Commenting on the tragic event, Mr. Malpass, in his press statement, said:
“On behalf of the entire World Bank Group, I would like to express our sadness and great sense of loss on the passing of former Bank Group President, Jim Wolfensohn.
“Under Jim’s Presidency, which ran from June 1, 1995 to May 31, 2005, the World Bank Group sharpened its focus on poverty reduction and redoubled its efforts to combat corruption, gave voice to the poor, and magnified the impact of development investments.
“Bank staff had great admiration and respect for Jim and his wife Elaine who passed away in August of this year. In his 10 years as President, Jim traveled to more than 120 countries, often accompanied by Elaine, to better understand the challenges facing the Bank’s member countries. In addition to visiting development projects, Jim met clients and representatives from business, labor, media, non-governmental organizations, religious and women’s groups, students, and teachers. Internally, Jim transformed the World Bank Group, increasing decentralization, advancing the Bank technologically, and making the organization more open and transparent.
“In 1996, the World Bank and IMF launched the Heavily Indebted Poor Countries Initiative, the first comprehensive debt reduction program. As of August 2004, 27 of the world’s poorest countries were receiving substantial debt relief under the program that amounted, over time, to more than $53 billion. Jim introduced the Comprehensive Development Framework in 1999, which emphasized country ownership of poverty reduction strategies and strong partnerships among government, civil society, and the private sector. In 2012, to recognize the profound impact Jim had on the lives of the poor, the center of our headquarters building was dedicated as James .D. Wolfensohn Atrium.
“Before joining the Bank, Jim established his career as an international investment banker with a parallel involvement in development issues and the global economy.
“We extend our deepest sympathy to Jim and Elaine’s children, Sara, Naomi, and Adam,” the statement concluded.