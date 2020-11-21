live feed
Zenith Bank posts PBT of N177.3 billion in 9M 2020
Zenith Bank performed well in most of its key financial metrics, recording an impressive figure across board.
Zenith Bank Plc has recorded an impressive Profit Before Tax of N177.3 billion for the period ended September 30, 2020.
This is according to its latest financials sent to the Nigerian Stock Exchange Market.
Key highlights of the 9M 2020 results are:
- Gross earnings increased to N508.97 billion, +3.6% Y-o-Y.
- Profit Before Tax grew to N177.3 billion, +0.6% Y-o-Y.
- Net interest income increased to N225.18 billion, +4.91% Y-o-Y.
- Impairment charges grew to N25.11 billion, +37.5% Y-o-Y.
- Personnel expenses increased to N59.93 billion, +5% Y-o-Y.
- Loans and advances to customers grew to N2.7 trillion, Up by +32.7% Y-o-Y.
- Total assets increased to N7.97 trillion, +33.4% Y-o-Y.
- Customers deposit grew to N5.2 trillion, +32.2% Y-o-Y.
- Earnings Per Share boosted to N5.07k, +5.6% Y-o-Y.
Bottom Line:
The firm performed well in most of its key financial metrics, recording an impressive figure across board. The impressive performance was reflected in its Cost-to-Income ratio which stood at 37.3%, far below the 50% threshold, indicating that the firm has been very efficient in its operations.
FBN Holdings Plc posts Profit of N21.9 billion in Q3 2020
FBN Holdings’ profit was boosted by high trading income coupled with a lower operating expense.
FBN Holdings Plc has posted a Profit Before Tax of N21.9 billion for the third quarter of the year (Q3, 2020) – indicating a 20.2% increase from the figures posted in the corresponding period of 2019
This is according to its latest financials sent to the Nigerian Stock Exchange.
Key highlights of Q3 2020 are:
- Profit Before Tax increased to N21.9 billion, up by +20.2% Y-o-Y.
- Profit for the period from continuing operations increased to N18.72, up by+1.41% Y-o-Y.
- Interest income declined to N90.3 billion, -12.2% Y-o-Y.
- Interest expense declined to N28.8 billion, -29.6% Y-o-Y.
- Net interest income marginally declined to N61.5 billion, -0.6% Y-o-Y.
- Fees and commission income increased to N31.8 billion, +17.9% Y-o-Y.
- Foreign exchange income increased to N2.96 billion, +223.5% Y-o-Y.
- Personnel expenses increased to N24.64 billion, indicating a gain of +9.82% Y-o-Y.
- From December 2019 to September 2020, loans and advances to customers increased to N2.05 trillion, up by+10.9%.
- Total assets grew to N7.2 trillion in September 2020 from N6.2 trillion it recorded as at December 2019, +16.8%.
- Between December 2019 and September 2020, deposits from customers increased to N4.6 trillion, up by +15.2%.
Bottom Line
High trading income coupled with a lower operating expense played a vital role in boosting the firm’s profit. In addition, higher current and non-current components boosted the over total assets value.
UBA posts N77.1 billion Profit in 9M 2020
Gains recorded by UBA in current and non-current assets components lifted the total assets value within the period under view.
United Bank for Africa Plc (UBA) has posted the sum of N77.13 billion as its Profit After Tax (PAT) for the period ended September 30, 2020 — a decline of 5.51% YoY.
This is according to its latest financials sent to the Nigerian Stock Exchange market today and seen by Nairametrics.
Key highlights of the 2020 9M results are:
- Profit After Tax declined to N77.1 billion, down by -5.51% Y-o-Y.
- Pre-tax profit declined to N90.4 billion, indicating a loss of -8.7% Y-o-Y.
- Net interest income increased to N186.02 billion, up by +17.05% Y-o-Y
- Net fee and commission income fell to N56.3 billion, down by -11.1% Y-o-Y.
- Total non-interest income marginally increased to N107.8 billion, up by +0.64% Y-o-Y
- Operating income increased to N293.8 billion, up by +10.45% Y-o-Y
- Employee benefit expenses increased to N66.6 billion, indicating an upward trend of +20.7% Y-o-Y
- Total operating expenses increased to N192.7 billion, up by +19.2% Y-o-y
- Earnings Per Share declined to N2.16, down by -6.9% Y-o-Y.
- Loans and advances to customers increased to N2.38 trillion between December 2019 and September 2020, up by +15.6% Y-o-Y
- Total assets grew to N7.06 trillion in September 2020, from N5.6 trillion as at December 2019, up by approximately +26%
- Between December 2019 and September 2020, deposits from customers increased to N5.2 trillion, indicating an increase of +35.7%
Bottom Line:
The gains recorded in the net interest income and other income component were eroded by an increase in total operating expenses which negatively impacted pre-tax profit. Gains recorded in current and non-current assets components lifted the total assets value within the period under view.
Access Bank Plc posts N102.3 billion profit in 9M 2020, up by 15.7% YoY
The latest PAT figures indicate a gain of +15.7% from the figures recorded in the corresponding period last year.
Access Bank Nigeria Plc has posted an improved sum of N102.3 billion as its Profit After Tax (PAT) for the period ended September 30, 2020, according to its latest financials sent to the Nigerian Stock Exchange on Thursday.
The latest PAT figures indicate a gain of +15.7% from the figures recorded in the corresponding period last year.
Key highlights of its 2020 9M results
- Profit After Tax increased to N102.3 billion in 9M 2020, up by +15.7% Y-o-Y.
- Pre-tax profit also increased to N116.6 billion in 9M 2020, indicating a gain of +15.7% Y-o-Y.
- Interest income calculated using effective interest rate marginally decreased to N317.7 billion, down by -9.02% Y-o-Y.
- Interest expense declined to N179.01 billion, down by -8.1% Y-o-Y.
- Net interest income decreased to N196.3 billion, indicating a slip of -6.6% Y-o-Y.
- Net fee and commission income increased to N71.8 billion, up by +28.3% Y-o-Y.
- Personnel expenses increased to N57.1 billion, up by + 4.4% Y-o-Y.
- Other operating expenses increased to N163.8 billion, up by +34.0% Y-o-Y.
- Earnings Per Share (Basic) increased to N290, indicating a gain of +7% Y-o-Y.
- Loans and advances to customers moved up to N3.09 trillion, indicating a gain of +6.04% between December 2019 and September 2020.
- Total assets also increased to N7.9 trillion between December 2019 and September 2020, indicating an increase of +10.9%.
Bottom Line
When compared with corresponding figures last year, the much-improved performance in income-earning components such as net fee and commission income, net gains on financial instruments and net foreign exchange gain accounted for the increase in profit on a Year-on-Year basis.
The increase in total assets Year-on-Year is attributable to the current and non-current assets components such as the gains in derivative financial assets, loans and advances to customers, and investment securities, amongst others.
