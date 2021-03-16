Over 50% of Nigerians say they will take Covid-19 vaccine – NPHCDA

The National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA) has announced that over 50% of Nigerians have admitted that they will take the Covid-19 vaccines, compared to earlier studies which showed that up to 75% of Nigerians said they will not take it.

This was disclosed by NPHCDA CEO, Dr. Faisal Shuaib in an interview with Channels TV on Monday night.

“We cannot take any individual for granted. I am also aware from my experiences in the polio vaccination drive that Nigerians are logical people,” he said.

“We have seen a gradual shift from a situation where up to 75% of Nigerians said they will not take the vaccines

“We are now beginning to see over 50% of Nigerians say they will take the vaccines and the remaining 50% are cut between 25% who say they won’t take it and 25% that are not so sure.

“It’s is important we reach a critical number of Nigerians to achieve herd immunity, if we don’t achieve that, we are going to be here for a very long time,” Shuaib said.

What you should know