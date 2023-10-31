The National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA) has released the summary of the COVID-19 vaccination progress towards vaccinating all eligible persons in all states in Nigeria, ranking from top-performing states to worst.

The first wave of the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic in Nigeria began when the first index case was reported on the 27th of February 2020 which was from a 44-year-old Italian citizen who arrived at Muritala Mohammed Airport, Lagos from Milan, Italy.

As of 31st October 2023, 5,708,974 samples have been tested, 266,675 cases have been confirmed, and 259,953 cases have been discharged. There are currently 3,567 active cases and 3,155 deaths.

The mass vaccination

On March 2, 2021, four million doses of Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine doses from the COVAX initiative arrived in Nigeria and on March 5, the vaccination campaign began. 7 vaccines have been approved for use in Nigeria, 3 of them are approved for clinical trials.

Highlights from NPHCDA

70% of eligible persons in Nigeria are fully vaccinated against Covid 19.

80% of eligible persons in Nigeria are at least partially vaccinated against Covid 19.

17.5 million fully vaccinated persons in Nigeria have received additional COVID-19 vaccines as booster doses.

As of October 1, 2023, 132,212,099 vaccine doses have been administered.

Six (6) states have achieved 100% of the target populations vaccinated.

These states are Nasarawa, Jigawa, Osun, Kaduna, Kano and Adamawa.

Percentage of fully vaccinated versus partially vaccinated versus unvaccinated in all states in Nigeria.

States in Nigeria % of fully vaccinated % of partially vaccinated % of unvaccinated Nasarawa 100 0 0 Jigawa 100 0 0 Osun 100 0 0 Kaduna 100 0 0 Kano 100 0 0 Adamawa 100 0 0 Yobe 99 1 0 Gombe 93 7 0 Plateau 89 4 7 Borno 85 6 9 Ekiti 84 13 3 Kwara 81 7 12 Sokoto 80 16 4 Niger 79 7 14 Kebbi 79 12 9 Imo 73 2 15 Anambra 71 7 28 Oyo 65 2 33 Zamfara 63 15 22 Enugu 62 6 32 Abia 61 3 36 Edo 57 1 42 Taraba 56 10 34 FCT 56 11 33 Bauchi 55 5 40 Benue 55 12 33 Cross River 53 7 40 Katsina 45 9 46 Akwa Ibom 44 4 52 Bayelsa 43 3 54 Ogun 41 7 52 Lagos 33 4 63 Ebonyi 31 6 63 Delta 24 6 70 Kogi 22 6 72 Rivers 18 4 80 Ondo 17 7 76