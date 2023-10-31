The National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA) has released the summary of the COVID-19 vaccination progress towards vaccinating all eligible persons in all states in Nigeria, ranking from top-performing states to worst.
The first wave of the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic in Nigeria began when the first index case was reported on the 27th of February 2020 which was from a 44-year-old Italian citizen who arrived at Muritala Mohammed Airport, Lagos from Milan, Italy.
As of 31st October 2023, 5,708,974 samples have been tested, 266,675 cases have been confirmed, and 259,953 cases have been discharged. There are currently 3,567 active cases and 3,155 deaths.
The mass vaccination
On March 2, 2021, four million doses of Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine doses from the COVAX initiative arrived in Nigeria and on March 5, the vaccination campaign began. 7 vaccines have been approved for use in Nigeria, 3 of them are approved for clinical trials.
Highlights from NPHCDA
- 70% of eligible persons in Nigeria are fully vaccinated against Covid 19.
- 80% of eligible persons in Nigeria are at least partially vaccinated against Covid 19.
- 17.5 million fully vaccinated persons in Nigeria have received additional COVID-19 vaccines as booster doses.
- As of October 1, 2023, 132,212,099 vaccine doses have been administered.
- Six (6) states have achieved 100% of the target populations vaccinated.
- These states are Nasarawa, Jigawa, Osun, Kaduna, Kano and Adamawa.
Percentage of fully vaccinated versus partially vaccinated versus unvaccinated in all states in Nigeria.
|States in Nigeria
|% of fully vaccinated
|% of partially vaccinated
|% of unvaccinated
|Nasarawa
|100
|0
|0
|Jigawa
|100
|0
|0
|Osun
|100
|0
|0
|Kaduna
|100
|0
|0
|Kano
|100
|0
|0
|Adamawa
|100
|0
|0
|Yobe
|99
|1
|0
|Gombe
|93
|7
|0
|Plateau
|89
|4
|7
|Borno
|85
|6
|9
|Ekiti
|84
|13
|3
|Kwara
|81
|7
|12
|Sokoto
|80
|16
|4
|Niger
|79
|7
|14
|Kebbi
|79
|12
|9
|Imo
|73
|2
|15
|Anambra
|71
|7
|28
|Oyo
|65
|2
|33
|Zamfara
|63
|15
|22
|Enugu
|62
|6
|32
|Abia
|61
|3
|36
|Edo
|57
|1
|42
|Taraba
|56
|10
|34
|FCT
|56
|11
|33
|Bauchi
|55
|5
|40
|Benue
|55
|12
|33
|Cross River
|53
|7
|40
|Katsina
|45
|9
|46
|Akwa Ibom
|44
|4
|52
|Bayelsa
|43
|3
|54
|Ogun
|41
|7
|52
|Lagos
|33
|4
|63
|Ebonyi
|31
|6
|63
|Delta
|24
|6
|70
|Kogi
|22
|6
|72
|Rivers
|18
|4
|80
|Ondo
|17
|7
|76
