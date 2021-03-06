Update: Health Minister states side effects of COVID-19 vaccines

Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire has stated the side effects of the COVID-19 vaccines, which he said is mild.

The minister disclosed this during the live broadcast when President Muhammadu Buhari took his vaccine shot on Saturday.

According to the Minister, the reactions are usually mild and only few people had complained of mild pain in the part of the body they got the shot.

He said, “It is not everybody that complained of reactions/side effects but few had complained of mild pain at the part of the body they got the shot.

”Usually manufacturing vaccines take not less than 4 years but this only took about 1 year, which is the reason some people are apprehensive about the vaccines. This was manufactured in the United Kingdom and has been certified.”

Ehanire, explained that the jab is painless as a narrow gauge syringe was used with a small quantity injected in the upper arm.

He added that the after-effects are mild but accompanied by little discomfort in the area that was injected.

Present at the brief ceremony were the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) Mr Boss Mustapha; Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed; the Chief of Staff to the President, Professor Ibrahim Gambari and other members of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19, senior government officials and journalists.