Update: President Buhari, VP Osinbajo get COVID-19 vaccine shots

President Muhammadu Buhari and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo have been vaccinated against COVID-19 on Saturday at the State House, Abuja.

President Buhari and VP, who received his COVID-19 vaccine shot on Live TV broadcast, urged Nigerians to emulate him and do the same to curb the pandemic in the most populous black nation.

Both were administered their jabs, on Saturday morning, at the Banquet Hall of the presidential villa, Abuja at a ceremony broadcast live on national television.

Their inoculation followed their e-registration and filling out of their vaccination cards by the Executive Director of the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), Faisal Shuaib.

Vaccination of Buhari was done by Chief Personal Physician to the President, Dr Suhayb Rafindadi.

Osinbajo was also vaccinated by his personal physician, Dr Nicholas Audifferen.