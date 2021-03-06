Connect with us
SSN
Advertisement
IZIKJON
Advertisement
forex
Advertisement
Stanbic IBTC
Advertisement
Binance
Advertisement
Esetech
Advertisement
Patricia
Advertisement
Fidelity ads
Advertisement
app

DMCA.com Protection Status

Coronavirus

Update: President Buhari, VP Osinbajo get COVID-19 vaccine shots

President Buhari and VP Osinbajo have been vaccinated against COVID-19 on Saturday at the State House, Abuja.

Published

2 hours ago

on

President Muhammadu Buhari and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo have been vaccinated against COVID-19 on Saturday at the State House, Abuja.

President Buhari and VP, who received his COVID-19 vaccine shot on Live TV broadcast, urged Nigerians to emulate him and do the same to curb the pandemic in the most populous black nation.

 

Both were administered their jabs, on Saturday morning, at the Banquet Hall of the presidential villa, Abuja at a ceremony broadcast live on national television.

Their inoculation followed their e-registration and filling out of their vaccination cards by the Executive Director of the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), Faisal Shuaib.

Vaccination of Buhari was done by Chief Personal Physician to the President, Dr Suhayb Rafindadi.

Osinbajo was also vaccinated by his personal physician, Dr Nicholas Audifferen.

Related Topics:

Abiola has spent about 14 years in journalism. His career has covered some top local print media like TELL Magazine, Broad Street Journal, The Point Newspaper.The Bloomberg MEI alumni has interviewed some of the most influential figures of the IMF, G-20 Summit, Pre-G20 Central Bank Governors and Finance Ministers, Critical Communication World Conference.The multiple award winner is variously trained in business and markets journalism at Lagos Business School, and Pan-Atlantic University. You may contact him via email - [email protected]

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Coronavirus

Update: Health Minister states side effects of COVID-19 vaccines

Dr. Osagie Ehanire has disclosed the side effect of the COVID-19 vaccines.

Published

2 hours ago

on

March 6, 2021

By

Nigeria to vaccinate 20 million people against Covid-19. Chinese Engineering firm donates medical supplies to Nigeria

Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire has stated the side effects of the COVID-19 vaccines, which he said is mild.

The minister disclosed this during the live broadcast when President Muhammadu Buhari took his vaccine shot on Saturday.

According to the Minister, the reactions are usually mild and only few people had complained of mild pain in the part of the body they got the shot.

He said, “It is not everybody that complained of reactions/side effects but few had complained of mild pain at the part of the body they got the shot.

”Usually manufacturing vaccines take not less than 4 years but this only took about 1 year, which is the reason some people are apprehensive about the vaccines. This was manufactured in the United Kingdom and has been certified.”

Ehanire, explained that the jab is painless as a narrow gauge syringe was used with a small quantity injected in the upper arm.

He added that the after-effects are mild but accompanied by little discomfort in the area that was injected.

Present at the brief ceremony were the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) Mr Boss Mustapha; Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed; the Chief of Staff to the President, Professor Ibrahim Gambari and other members of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19, senior government officials and journalists.

Continue Reading

Around the World

Covid-19: US economy grappling with 10 million job losses, adds 379,000 jobs in February 

The Covid-19 pandemic has led to the mandatory lockdown of major businesses and factories in the US.

Published

8 hours ago

on

March 6, 2021

By

The World’s biggest economy is grappling with the loss of 10 million jobs due to the Covid-19.

The Covid-19 pandemic led to the mandatory lockdown of major businesses and factories in the country. This meant downsizing for most companies who could not continue paying salaries with no incoming revenue

According to the Nasdaq, the unemployment rate in the United States economy was at its highest in April last year, reaching a record high of 14.7%. The unemployment rate dropped to 6% but that is still a significant number.

According to CNN, the US economy added 379,000 Jobs in February this year. This is a clear sign of the world biggest economy getting back on track. Although the US economy is still missing around 9.5 million jobs since the beginning of Covid-19.

Biggest losers 

According to Nasdaq, the most affected industries in the Covid 19 economic decline is the Hospitality and Outdoor industry. Hotels and restaurant workers were mostly put out of jobs. They also fall into a category regarded as the long-term unemployment category. This category is used to define those who have been without a job for 27 weeks.

Big government to the rescue 

The United States government has rolled out the following packages to cushion the effect of the Covid 19:

  • The Joe Biden Administration has postulated a 1.9 trillion Covid Relief Package for Americans. The Bill made it through a house vote and now needs to pass the senate-house too.
  • Jobless American workers will be entitled to an extra $400 a week.
  • The Joe Biden new relief bill will also contain a $1,400 stimulus check for citizens.

 What to know 

  • The US economy is gradually shifting to the post-Covid-19 era adding 379,000 jobs in February alone. It added a paltry 166,000 jobs in January.
  • The United States major economic rival China is already in the post-Covid-19 era, the only major economic country in the post-Covid-19 era.

Continue Reading



Advertisement





Nairametrics | Company Earnings