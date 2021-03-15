Columnists
Start up secrets from Nigeria’s booming gambling industry
The sports betting industry in Nigeria is a viable business whose model needs to be studied in-depth and its strategies adopted.
I’ve spent the last few weeks embroiled in Sports betting. I have joined over 30 telegram channels (some of which were paid for “VIP” groups), followed countless punters on Twitter, and joined so-called think tank WhatsApp groups for high stakes.
I have felt the excitement of getting a forecast right mixed with the accompanying regret of not taking more. I have felt the pain of not cutting my losses quickly enough and not letting my profits run. Trust me, I’ve also felt the pangs of despair while watching my hard-earned money disappear as numbers on a screen even as I did recovery arithmetic in my head regretting all foregone opportunities of the money.
I want my readers to believe I did it purely for research purposes, although a part of me really wanted a share of the millions of Naira I saw being won on social media daily. I guessed I was due for a lucky break in my finances and perhaps sports betting would just provide a legitimate avenue for that well-deserved lucky break.
I joined millions of Nigerians in funding this fast-growing multi-billion Naira industry that’s becoming a huge part of our economy. An industry whose major peculiarity is a relationship of mutual destruction between it and its staunch customers; an industry that lures its prospects with myths of huge payouts and whose realities are rarely spoken of. I joined the gambling industry- sports betting to be precise, and I gained an understanding of a business model for profitability which I’m eager to share.
The below six points are key to the growth of Nigeria’s betting industry that has seen it become one of the fastest-growing in the world of an estimated $443 billion industry and second in Africa behind South Africa.
Accessibility to the customers
The internet and proliferation of smart devices in Nigeria have opened the economy to a lot of markets, and the gaming industry is one of its biggest beneficiaries. Millions of Naira can be staked in real-time from a mobile device through an ever-expanding means of payment. One could literally make (or lose) a fortune from the comfort of his/her couch; a big leap from the days of having to look for a corner shop to tick bet slips before a cutoff time.
A robust support system
The peculiar nature of the industry where the bookies (betting companies) are viewed as the common enemy has a unifying effect on gamblers who band together across various forums, especially via social media, to offer a sense of community and support for themselves.
A major downside to gambling is loss, and its accompanying mental health issues- depression and loneliness. The gaming industry, while not having fully addressed this issue in Nigeria is a beneficiary of the aforementioned communities where strong ties amongst gamblers (customers of the Bookies) are maintained. These communities are also avenues to resolve complaints and bridge knowledge gaps about products, promos, and services.
Strategic Alliance
After years of being maligned by the Banks due to Money laundering and Terrorist Finance risks, the gaming industry has been able to step foot in the door and has formed alliances with Banks and Fintechs. A mutually profitable relationship that increases market share, visibility, and profitability for all concerned.
Capitalizing on Passion
Nigerians are passionate about football. We are a sports-loving Nation, quite right, but our passion is football. A sport that we consider part of our heritage, identity and pride, of which an average Nigerian believes he is more knowledgeable than the next person. The sports betting industry in Nigeria has always put its best foot forward by making it all about football. Their slogans invite Nigerians to test their knowledge of the sport, get rewarded for their passion, etc.
Their appeal is not to logic per se but to something deeper- our passion, our perceived identity. Passion/identity gambling accounts for a good percentage of customers who only bet on the team they support.
A profitable value chain
Every business is maintained by a value chain of distributors and retailers that help convey its goods to the consumer and bring feedback to the business. These distributors and retailers need to be adequately rewarded to ensure continuity of the main business. In the gaming industry, these distributors and retailers are the bet shops and punters who bring the games to the customers. The bet shops (or agents) earn a percent on the revenue they generate for the bookies while the Punters get paid directly from the purse of the gamblers who subscribe to their channels, with ranges of between N10,000 and N25,000 per month for VIP access. The Punters also get appreciation gifts based on the accuracy of their predictions. All these at no cost to the Bookies.
Advertisements and brand influencing
There was a time when gambling was viewed as anathema in the society and the preserve of “jobless old men” who spent all day analyzing odds on wooden benches at derelict buildings where responsible young folks should avoid. Nothing could be farther from the truth in this day and age when the daughter of a billionaire is a brand ambassador of a betting company, a member of the House of Representatives owns a betting company, legendary soccer, and music stars are affiliated with various bookies, and a betting company was the headline sponsor for the biggest TV show in the nation.
With targeted advertising and strategic brand influencing, the gaming industry has been able to launder its image, improve inclusivity across demographics, and silence moral inhibitions to its business. Needless to say, that bet shops no longer look derelict.
While it is arguable that the growth of the gaming industry coincides with technology advancement in payment systems, rising unemployment, social media’s rising influence, outdated legislation, and the off chance of a pandemic, with an estimated 60million Nigerians actively involved in sports betting, and an estimated $2billion revenue, the sports betting industry in Nigeria is a viable business whose model needs to be studied in-depth and its strategies adopted.
Columnists
NSE Demutualization, the right way to go
The demutualization exercise is expected to produce a new non-operating holding company with three operating subsidiaries.
Recently, the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) completed its long-awaited demutualization after getting the approval of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and CorporatebAffairs Commission (CAC). The demutualization exercise is expected to produce a new non-operating holding company with three operating subsidiaries.
The subsidiaries are Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), NGX Regulation Limited (NGX REGCO), and NGX Real Estate Limited (NGX RELCO), saddled with operating, regulating, and acting as the real estate arms of the Exchange, respectively.
The Nigerian Stock Exchange (formerly Lagos Stock Exchange) was founded on 15 September 1960 and began operations on 25 August 1961. In a bid to catch up with the needed efficiency to take its place as the leading Exchange on the African continent, members had agreed at an Extra-ordinary General Meeting in 2017 to demutualize the Exchange.
A decision that became more pronounced as the demutualization bill became law in August 2018. Demutualizing the Exchange changed it from its earlier status as a nonprofit organization limited by guarantee into a public company.
According to the Group Chief Executive Officer, Mr Oscar Onyema, ‘The Nigerian capital market should play a role commensurate with Nigeria’s status as Africa’s largest economy. At the Nigerian Stock Exchange, we have a vision that the new Group will become the premier exchange hub for Nigerian businesses and for the African economy. We are implementing a series of measures towards this goal, demutualization being a critical milestone. The completion of demutualization is a truly significant moment, and we welcome the new possibilities that have opened up for us today.’
In our view, the exercise will provide an avenue for the Exchange to achieve greater efficiency in all its core activity areas. The Group’s listing on the Exchange makes the current ownership stakes tradable while also providing an avenue for Capital (Equity or Debt) raise should the company need financing.
Furthermore, the Group’s incorporation would subject it to more public scrutiny, a factor that we expect would engender better corporate governance and better reporting standards. The company plans to invest in the necessary infrastructure to lower trading cost, improve real-time access to deals matching and reduce system downtime.
CSL Stockbrokers Limited, Lagos (CSLS) is a wholly owned subsidiary of FCMB Group Plc and is regulated by the Securities and Exchange Commission, Nigeria. CSLS is a member of the Nigerian Stock Exchange.
Columnists
Another reason why oil price will keep rising
Several factors are at play pointing to the reality that oil can only go up.
Even before last week’s OPEC meeting, there had been a lot of bullish sentiments in the oil markets.
Brent oil briefly touched $71 a barrel after Saudi Arabia revealed that its crude terminal (the world’s largest) was attacked by missiles and drones on Sunday morning, 7th March, 2021. Though it was successfully repelled, the information of the attack seems to have shaken the market.
Oil futures in London jumped by almost +3% to the highest price level since January 2020. Remember what happened in January 2020? The U.S attacked Iranian military officer, Qasem Soleimani, and geopolitical tensions sparked fears that the oil-producing nation might be badly affected if war ensued between the United States of America and Iran. Prices reached the same levels but later faded off as normalcy returned.
READ: Will the Oil markets miss Donald Trump?
Analysis done by Opeoluwa Dapo-Thomas
What next for oil?
Now that geopolitical tensions have been added to the mix with other bullish factors (asset rotation, inflation hedge, potential dollar weakening because of the trillion-dollar stimulus package, Shale troubles and potential market tightening with supply cuts), it would be a shame for oil bulls not to take prices to higher levels. All these should create the enabling environment for the much-hyped and anticipated $100 level.
READ: World’s largest oil producer loses four million barrels per day
However, there are other issues that could throw a curve ball at oil’s upward trajectory.
Firstly, rising US Treasury yield is pushing the dollar higher and as the saying goes, “Stronger dollar, weaker oil price rise.”
There are also challenges with demand. Flights are still empty and airlines still run low operations (which could change this summer).
In addition, there was a potential return of U.S production, which surprisingly did not move the market last week.
Notably, there have been reports that claim Iranian oil is beginning to return to the market. Iran has been moving record amounts of crude oil to top client China, while India, the third largest global importer of oil after China & U.S. respectively, has state refiners adding Iranian oil to her annual import plans, based on the assumption that U.S. sanctions on Iran will soon ease.
READ: US vs Iran: Broad implications for Nigeria
However, analysts might argue that prices are retreating, as evident in today’s session where oil posted its first loss in four sessions. Chief Market Strategist at SIA Wealth Management, Colin Ciesynski, said “oil was getting a bit overbought in the short term.”
Also, if we look at the one year chart, it seems there is a strong resistance around $70 which has sent prices crashing downwards.
In all, though we might have a market correction, as banks and trading houses have indicated, we will have higher oil prices.
Will Nigeria take advantage of this prospective windfall? That is another kettle of fish.
Nairametrics | Company Earnings
Access our Live Feed portal for the latest company earnings as they drop.
- 2020 FY Results: United Capital posts N7.81 billion profit, as earnings per share print at N1.30
- 2020 FY Results: AIICO Insurance Plc reports a 20% increase in profit for the year.
- 2020 FY Results: JAIZ Bank posts N2.51 billion profit after tax
- eTranzact International Plc projects N42.71 million profit in Q2 2021.
- LASACO Assurance Plc boosts Profit after tax by 147%