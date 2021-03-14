Energy
Residents of Lekki Phase 1, Ajah lament over three days black out
Lekki, Ajah residents lament over blackout for three days.
When Omotola Ekeinde, popular Nollywood actress, took to Twitter on Friday to lament over the black out she has been witnessing for three days both at home and office, her story appeared unbelievable.
She tweeted, “There’s practically been No light in both my house and Office for days Now! In my office since Wednesday! Woke up covered in sweat! Gens overworked … inverter messing up… gosh! I can’t even work… can’t think! Why? Is this everywhere?”
Ekeinde’s tale was confirmed by other residents across Lekki Phase I, Ajah and environ.
Like Ekeinde, James Ibitoye, a resident of Lekki Phase I told Nairametrics that he has been out of power since Wednesday, a development that was so frustrating, as he had to switch to an inverter.
He said, “I have not received any information from EKDC since Wednesday when our power was cut off. The heat is so much that I can hardly sleep at night due to lack of power supply.”
However, Eko Distribution Company has claimed that it has restored power in the affected areas.
It disclosed this via it’s Twitter handle on Saturday.
It tweeted, “We wish to inform our valued customers of the restoration of the Ajah Transmission Station following the prolonged outage due to work by our TCN partners.
“Supply has been restored to Lagos Island, Victoria Island, Ikoyi, Lekki and Ajah.”
Nairametrics also found that the DisCo has informed it’s consumers of its planned outage from Wednesday, March 10 to Thursday, March 11.
It stated, “Dear valued customer, Please be informed of a planned outage from 9am on Wednesday, March 10 to 3pm on Thursday, March 11, 2021.
“This may lead to outages/load shedding in the following areas: Ajah, Lekki, Victoria Island, Ikoyi and environs.”
#FuelPriceHike: IPMAN asks members to sell at N175
IPMAN has directed members in the Southeast to revert to the old price of N170-N175.
The Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) has ordered its members to sell fuel between the range of N170-N175 in the South East region.
This was disclosed by Mr Chinedu Anyaso, Chairman of IPMAN Enugu Community Depot in charge of Anambra, Ebonyi and Enugu States, in an interview in Awka on Friday.
Marketers in the South East said the increase in the price of fuel was due to the confusion on Friday between NNPC and PPRA, as reports suggest some depots already started selling at N212
READ: Another reason why oil price will keep rising
“There is confusion and uncertainty in the system now, the problem is that we are not sure that the increment has ended.
“Curiously, they say the sector is deregulated why would they be determining price for us,” a marketer told NAN.
IPMAN says the price uncertainty caused marketers to increase the prices on Friday but says members are reverting to the older prices. He said no member had reason to sell above the N170-N175 range and directed them to revert immediately in the interest of the public.
READ: #FuelPriceHike: IPMAN urges FG to deregulate industry
“There was uncertainty on price of the product this morning (Friday) which made some of our members to increase their rates, but I can confirm to you that the increase had been reversed by PPRA,” Mr Anyaso said.
“So, we have directed out members to revert and respect the old rate pending further development, but I must add that some of my members bought at high price already,” he added.
In case you missed it: Nairametrics reported that the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) insisted that the ex-depot price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), popularly known as Petrol, will not be increased in March.
#FuelPriceHike: IPMAN urges FG to deregulate industry
IPMAN has urged the Federal Government to fully deregulate Nigeria’s downstream oil and gas sector.
The Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) has urged the Federal Government to fully deregulate Nigeria’s downstream oil and gas sector to make it competitive for independent marketers and to also bring stability to prices nationwide.
This was disclosed by Alhaji Danladi Pasali, IPMAN’s National Secretary in an interview on Friday in Abuja.
The IPMAN boss suggested that full deregulation would bring more competitiveness to the space and even cause a price reduction due to stability and market demand.
READ: #Fuelpricehike: PPPRA bows to pressure, deletes template for new pump price
He also disclosed that the association urged members to sell at N162 price range and that rumours of selling above N200 are untrue
“We want competition in the business, it will help us explore,” Pasalai said.
READ: Dangote tells FG to allow only refinery license holders to import petrol
What you should know
- Nairametrics reported that the Petroleum Products Pricing Regulatory Agency, (PPPRA) bowed to pressure after deleting an earlier published template announcing that the new price of petrol has reached N212.6 per litre.
- PPPRA in a press release clarified that its publication of monthly template does not amount to increasing the price of petroleum products, as it does not fix the price of Premium Motor Spirit, otherwise known as petrol.
