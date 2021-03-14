Residents of Lekki Phase 1, Ajah lament over three days black out

When Omotola Ekeinde, popular Nollywood actress, took to Twitter on Friday to lament over the black out she has been witnessing for three days both at home and office, her story appeared unbelievable.

She tweeted, “There’s practically been No light in both my house and Office for days Now! In my office since Wednesday! Woke up covered in sweat! Gens overworked … inverter messing up… gosh! I can’t even work… can’t think! Why? Is this everywhere?”

Ekeinde’s tale was confirmed by other residents across Lekki Phase I, Ajah and environ.

There’s practically been No light in both my house and Office for days Now! In my office since Wednesday! Woke up covered in sweat! Gens overworked … inverter messing up… gosh! I can’t even work… can’t think! Why? Is this everywhere? — Dr Omotola .j. Ekeinde , MFR (@Realomosexy) March 12, 2021

Like Ekeinde, James Ibitoye, a resident of Lekki Phase I told Nairametrics that he has been out of power since Wednesday, a development that was so frustrating, as he had to switch to an inverter.

He said, “I have not received any information from EKDC since Wednesday when our power was cut off. The heat is so much that I can hardly sleep at night due to lack of power supply.”

However, Eko Distribution Company has claimed that it has restored power in the affected areas.

It disclosed this via it’s Twitter handle on Saturday.

It tweeted, “We wish to inform our valued customers of the restoration of the Ajah Transmission Station following the prolonged outage due to work by our TCN partners.

“Supply has been restored to Lagos Island, Victoria Island, Ikoyi, Lekki and Ajah.”

We wish to inform our valued customers of the restoration of the Ajah Transmission Station following the prolonged outage due to work by our TCN partners.

Supply has been restored to Lagos Island, Victoria Island, Ikoyi, Lekki and Ajah. #PowerUpdate #EkoElectricity — Eko Electricity Distribution Company (@EKEDP) March 13, 2021

Nairametrics also found that the DisCo has informed it’s consumers of its planned outage from Wednesday, March 10 to Thursday, March 11.

It stated, “Dear valued customer, Please be informed of a planned outage from 9am on Wednesday, March 10 to 3pm on Thursday, March 11, 2021.

“This may lead to outages/load shedding in the following areas: Ajah, Lekki, Victoria Island, Ikoyi and environs.”