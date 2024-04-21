Dr. Tinuade Sanda, who recently faced removal as the MD/CEO of Eko Electricity Distribution Company (Eko Disco), has now been dismissed from her position at the holding company, West Power & Gas (WPG).

This latest development concludes a series of high-profile shifts in leadership within the organization, driven by directives from the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC).

Nairametrics has learned that the decision to dismiss Dr. Sanda may be linked to an ongoing shareholder dispute within West Power and Gas.

Some Context

Initially, Dr. Sanda was removed from her role at Eko Disco following a NERC directive aimed at improving governance and operational efficiencies within the distribution sector. Despite her subsequent reassignment to WPG, the holding company has decided to terminate her employment entirely.

Following her removal from Eko Disco, Dr. Sanda was replaced by Rekhiat Momoh as the acting CEO.

Momoh’s appointment is part of Eko Disco’s strategic response to the regulatory challenges and the company’s commitment to adhering to NERC’s guidelines, aiming for improved service quality and customer satisfaction.

The reasons behind the dismissal from WPG have not been fully disclosed, but they align with the broader regulatory and governance reforms affecting the electricity distribution sector in Nigeria.

However, sources with knowledge of the matter inform Nairametrics that Dr. Sanda may have been a victim of an internal shareholder jostle for control between the company chairman Oritsedere Otubu and majority shareholder Walter Wagbatsoma.

More back story

Dr. Sanda’s journey with Eko Disco has been notably significant, as she was the first woman to hold the MD/CEO position since her appointment in 2022.

Her tenure saw various initiatives aimed at enhancing service delivery and operational compliance within the regulatory frameworks established by NERC.

Dr. Sanda joined WPG in 2013 and supported in the acquisition of Eko Disco in November of the same year.

She held several positions at the WPG and Eko Disco respectively before being made Deputy Managing Director. She was subsequently made Managing Director of the company in 2022.

Nairametrics understands the former Eko Disco’s Chief Power Procurement and Regulatory Officer was also fired by WPG.