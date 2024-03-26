The board of Eko Electricity Distribution Company has announced the appointment of Mrs Rekhiat Momoh as the acting Chief Executive Officer (Acting CEO) with effect from Tuesday, March 26, 2024.

This follows the redeployment of our erstwhile MD/CEO Mrs Tinuade Sanda back to WPG Ltd, the core investor who seconded her to Eko Disco.

This disclosure is contained in a press statement issued on behalf of the board of Eko DisCo and seen by Nairametrics.

The statement says that Mrs Momoh has been in the power sector for over 31 meritorious years, adding that she has risen through the ranks in the power sector from the days of NEPA, PHCN and now Eko Disco, receiving several excellence awards, commendations and medals along the way.

What the Eko DisCo is saying

The statement reads,

‘’We wish to inform the general public that Mrs Rekhiat Momoh has today 26th March, 2024 assumed the role of Acting CEO of Eko Disco.

‘’A marketer by training, she has an MBA from Lagos State University. She’s a fellow of several organisations including Nigeria Institute of Management, National Institute of Marketing of Nigeria and several others. She has attended several leadership and management courses and training programmes both locally and internationally.

‘’We have great confidence in her ability to perform this role effectively and take the company to greater heights.’’

