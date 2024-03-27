The power tussle at Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC) appears to have intensified as the Legal Director, Babor Egeregor, has said that Dr Tinuade Sanda is still the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of the power firm.

He dismissed the purported termination of employment of Sanda allegedly in compliance with the directives issued by the Nigerian Electricity Distribution Commission (NERC), which he described as unambiguous.

“Therefore, let it be known that Dr. Tinuade Sanda remains the MD/CEO of Eko Electricity Distribution Company and has since her assumption of office as the MD/CEO, turned EKEDC around for good, with very great milestones and achievements which every sector player recognises.” Babor Egeregor

This disclosure is contained in a statement seen by Nairametrics and issued by Egeregor, who also doubles as the Chairman Legal and Regulatory committee of the board.

Nairametrics had earlier reported that the board of Eko DisCo had relieved the embattled MD/CEO, Sanda of her duties as MD/CEO of the power firm and replaced her with Mrs Rekhiat Momoh.

The legal director had insisted that NERC in its order never requested the removal of any staff either seconded to or hired by EKEDC except those connected to the alleged fraud and negligence.

Cover up by most board members

The statement by Egeregor suggest the current board was instigating a cover up attempt and that the directives of NERC did not request a removal of any staff except those connected with the fraud.

‘’It has come to my notice that by a letter dated 26th of March 2024, the Chairman of Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC), Mr. Dere Otubu purportedly terminated the Contract of Employment of Dr. Tinuade Sanda, the MD/CEO of EKEDC, allegedly in compliance with Orders/Directives issued by the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC).

‘’The said Order of the NERC, herein displayed, are unambiguous, incapable of, and unyielding to plural interpretations. There was nowhere in the Order where NERC requested the removal of any staff either seconded to or hired by EKEDC EXCEPT those connected to the alleged fraud and negligence i.e., Wola Joseph Condotti, Sheri Adegbenro, and Aik Alenkhe.

those connected to the alleged fraud and negligence i.e., Wola Joseph Condotti, Sheri Adegbenro, and Aik Alenkhe. ‘’In fact, NERC’s directives were issued to compel the Board of EKEDC, following picketing by the Union and unrelenting Staff protests, to act appropriately in the face of a determined position of a majority of the Board members to cover up the alleged use of ghost workers together with the alleged fraud and protect Wola Joseph Condotti especially.’’ Babor Egeregor

However, a copy of the letter from NERC seen by Nairametrics states that all staff working for the DisCo must be employed directly by Eko DisCo and not seconded.

“EKEDC is hereby directed to ensure that all staff working for the utility are employed by the utility directly, bound by applicable service conditions that are applicable to the employees of the utility and paid through the utility’s payroll.

EKEDC is hereby directed to return All existing WPG secondees that were involved in the loss of revenue to EKEDC in this matter be withdrawn back to WPG.

Other staff of EKEDC involved in this loss of revenue for EKEDC should be handled strictly in line with the Conditions of Service for EKEDC.” NERC

Board Chairman on a vengeful mission

The legal Director said, the decision to sack Sanda was a “vengeful revenge” against the MD/CEO for escalating an alleged fraud. The director also stated that a member of the board representing the government via BPE “rejected” the removal

‘’Mr. Dere Otubu’s letter, therefore, was done in bad faith and in vengeful revenge against the MD/CEO for escalating the alleged fraud and issuing queries against one of his protégés, whom he has desperately swore to protect by all means.

As a matter of fact, the Ag DG of the BPE, representing the Government on the Board of EKEDC, vehemently rejected the attempt to cover up the alleged crime and insisted on compliance with the punishment prescribed in the Conditions of Service.” Babor Egeregor

Dr Sanda is still the CEO

Egeregor accused the board Chairman of trying to run a one man show as the appointment of Mrs Momoh, the Chief Commercial Officer of EKEDC, as the acting CEO, was never deliberated on and approved by the board. He insisted that Dr Sanda still remains the CEO of the power firm.

He added, ‘’The board of EKEDC,on which I sit has neither met nor decided on the purported appointment of Mrs.Rekiah Momoh as Ag.MD/CEO ,except Mr.Otubu and his close circle of colleagues have transformed themselves into “the board”. I and all well-meaning members of the EKEDC board, I believe, should vehemently distance themselves from this contrivance.

‘’The Board is not a one man show, and matters are to be collectively deliberated on and approved by Board members. Mrs Momoh is the Chief Commercial Officer of EKEDC and remains so.

‘’Mr.Otubu and his co-travelers have chosen to cherry pick the exhaustive interaction with NERC where one of the Commissioners wondered why no one was yet to be tried or in prison for these grievous allegations and how to recover lost funds part owned by the federal government. They are more focused on settling scores with our performance driven MD/CEO, Mrs Tinu Sanda.

Nairametrics also gathers in the vote by the board, all members except two voted in favour of the removal of Dr. Sanda.

It is therefore unclear if a letter from a board member is enough to overrule that of the board Chairman, Dere Otubu in this unfolding saga.

Backstory

Nairametrics reported on Tuesday that the board of Eko Disco via its Chairman, Dere Otubu communicated the sack of Dr. Sanda as MD/CEO of Eko Disco.

In a letter signed by the company’s Chairman, Dere Otubu and seen by Nairametrics, the company explained that the decision was due to a directive from the industry regulator, NERC.

“We have received a directive from NERC stating that all staff working for the utility must be employed directly by the utility, bound by applicable service conditions that are applicable to the employees of the utility, and paid through the utility’s payroll.

The Disco is obligated to comply with these directives due to the powers of NERC as stipulated in the Electricity Act 2023. In compliance with the aforementioned directive, all seconded staff from WPG Ltd are being released by Eko Electricity Distribution Plc and returned to WPG Ltd.

Accordingly, you are hereby relieved of your role, office, and position at Eko Electricity Distribution Plc effectively immediately, and returned to your employer, WPG Ltd.”