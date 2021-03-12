Spotlight Stories
Bears weigh on Nigerian stocks, as WEMA, Unity Bank plunge
Performance across sectors was bearish as 3 of the 5 indexes under our coverage trended bearishly.
Nigerian stocks on Friday after the battle of the bulls and the bears closed the trading session with the Bear on top. The All-Share Index (ASI) dropped by 0.13% to settle at 38,648.48 index points.
FLOURMILL and REGALINS (+10%) led the gainers for the day, while STSREIT (-9.96%) topped the losers. Performance across sectors was bearish as 3 of the 5 indexes under our coverage trended bearishly.
The banking index led laggards, down by -0.09% as a result of the sell pressures in UNITYBANK (-9.59%) and WEMABANK (-6.15%)
Conversely, the consumer goods index and Insurance closed as the gainer, up marginally by +1.03% and 1.34% respectively.
Top gainers
- REGALINS up 10.0% to close at N0.3
- FLOURMILL up 10.0% to close at N27
- NEM up 9.73% to close at N1.85
- NNFM up 9.71% to close at N5.15
- LIVESTOCK up 9.29% to close at N1.83
Top losers
- SFSREIT down 9.96% to close at N69.3
- UNITYBNK down -9.59% % to close atN0.73
- AFRINSURE down 9.09% to close at N0.22
- SOVRENINS down -7.69% to close at N0.26
- WEMABANK down -6.15% to close at N0.65
Outlook
Bears outperformed the Bulls shown by investors sells off SFSREIT (-9.96%), UNITYBNK (-9.59%) shown today.
Selling pressure intensity can also be linked to the recent movement in the bond market as investors seek liquidity to invest in risk-averse securities.
Also, Nigeria’s currency market is facing an unusual level of FX scarcity, which pushes significant pressure on Nigeria’s local currency.
Nairametrics envisages you seek the advice of a certified financial advisor when choosing stocks to buy.
Energy
FG gives condition for increase in pump price of petrol
Sylva said that there will be no increment in its pump price until the conclusion of its consultation with the Organised Labour.
The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva, has given the condition under which there will be an increase in the retail pump price of Premium Motor Spirit otherwise known as petrol.
Sylva, in his reaction to the reported increase in the pump price of petrol, said that there will be no increment in its pump price by the Federal Government until the conclusion of its consultation with the Organised Labour.
According to a report from the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), this disclosure was made by Sylva during a chat with the press on Friday, March 12, 2021, in Lagos.
The minister pointed out that the clarification was necessitated by reports that the price of petrol, had been increased to N212.61 per litre.
What the Minister of State for Petroleum is saying
Sylva in his statement said, ”Irrespective of the source of that information, I want to assure you that it is completely untrue. Neither Mr President who is the Minister of Petroleum Resources nor myself who deputise for him as minister of state has approved that the petrol price should be increased by one naira. I therefore urge you to disregard this misleading information.”
The minister said that in the past few months, the government has been in consultation with organised labour to find the least painful way to respond to the increase in the global price of crude oil which has inevitably led to increase in petrol prices.
He said it was unthinkable that the government would unilaterally abandon these discussions and act in the manner suggested by the information under reference.
Sylva maintained that cynicism and deceit have never been the trademark of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration.
The minister said, “I will like to equally assure you that the engagement with the organised labour and other stakeholders will continue even as the calculations to arrive at a reasonable price regime are being done; all in good faith and you will be availed of the final outcome at the appropriate time.
“Until then, all marketers are strongly advised to maintain the current pump price of PMS before the emergence of this unfortunate information.
“Those who may want to take advantage of this unfortunate information to extort Nigerians should not give in to such temptations as there are regulatory mechanisms that government can enforce to protect its citizens.
“In conclusion, I want to sincerely apologise to all Nigerians for any distress and inconvenience the unfortunate information might have caused,“ he said.
What you should know
- It can be recalled that Nigerians woke up on Friday, March 12, 2021, to a reported increase in the retail pump price of petrol to N212.61 per litre.
- According to some media reports, the Petroleum Products Pricing Regulatory Agency (PPPRA) in its memo said that petrol is expected to sell at a lower retail price of N209.61 and an upper retail price of N212.61.
- However, NNPC in its statement insisted that there will be no increase in the pump price of petrol in March.
- The PPPRA also bowed to pressure as it deleted the earlier published template announcing the increase
Business
Lagos announce closure of Falomo Bridge for 6 weeks
The Lagos State Government has announced the planned shutdown of Falomo Bridge for 6 weeks with effect from Sunday, March 14, 2021.
The Lagos State Government has announced the planned shutdown of Falomo Bridge for 6 weeks with effect from Sunday, March 14, 2021.
This follows the approval secured from the Federal Government for repair works on the bridge which will be completed on April 30, 2021.
According to a report from the Nation, this disclosure was made by the Lagos State Commissioner for Transportation, Dr Frederic Oladeinde, on Friday, March 12, 2021, who said that the repair works will run on a 24hours shift in phases to enable the contractor complete repairs within the estimated time and minimize the expected inconveniences on the road users.
READ: Lagos shuts BRT lane at Ketu for 14 working days, explains diversion point
Oladeinde further explained that the first stage of the repairs will cover the Victoria Island-bound lane of the bridge, which will be closed to traffic, adding that motorists heading towards Victoria Island will be diverted to the Ikoyi bound lanes to create a counter-flow.
The Commissioner also said while the Ikoyi bound lane will be closed down for the second stage of rehabilitation works, in a similar fashion, motorists will be diverted to other lanes.
He assured that sufficient signage would be put up to guide motorists as well as traffic management personnel deployed to help motorists navigate their ways home with ease.
Oladeinde appealed to the good people of the State to cooperate with the Government by complying with the directives and traffic advisory to allow contractors to finish the projects in record time.
READ: FG flags off $3 billion rail project that will connect about 14 Southern, Northern states
What you should know
- The shutdown of the Falomo bridge is coming barely 2 weeks after the reopening of the Third Mainland Bridge following an over 7-month shutdown for repair works.
- It can also be recalled that the Lagos State Government announced the partial closure of the Marine Bridge from Tuesday, March 9 to Monday, June 21, 2021, for emergency repair works on the Apapa outward section of the bridge.
- The partial closure is to enable the government to carry out necessary maintenance work on the bridge infrastructure which includes removal and cleaning of the existing expansion joints to prevent further deterioration.
Nairametrics | Company Earnings
Access our Live Feed portal for the latest company earnings as they drop.
- eTranzact International Plc projects N42.71 million profit in Q2 2021.
- LASACO Assurance Plc boosts Profit after tax by 147%
- 2020 FY: UBA posts N113.77 billion profit after tax as earnings per share prints at N3.20
- 2020 FY Results: Champion Breweries Plc reports a revenue growth of 1.80% in 2020
- Seplat falls into a loss in FY 2020