Tech Stocks that have returned over 150% in the last 12 months

A significant number of U.S tech stocks have outperformed the market, amid the prevailing high volatility in the world’s biggest and most liquid stock market.

Investors are rushing to these stocks as their performances have brought massive wealth to those who own such fast-rising stocks that have produced returns not less than 200% in the past 12 months.

These are the tech stocks that had the highest total return over the last 12 months.

Cloudflare Inc. – 373.1%

Cloudflare Inc. operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. Its security products comprise cloud firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, IoT, SSL/TLS, secure origin connection, and rate-limiting products. Founded in 2009 and headquartered in San Francisco, California, the company handles 21 million HTTP requests per second on average and serves data from 200 cities in more than 100 countries worldwide.

The stock has been on record-high owing largely to the demand for its high-end services that include providing integrated cloud-based security solutions to secure a range of combinations of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

Enphase Energy – 350.2%

The fast-rising renewable company seems to be enjoying a record amount of monetary support from the world’s largest economy in its drive to be less dependent on fossil energy. This has boosted the value of the stock, as investors rush to have a stake.

The international company, which was founded in 2006, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States. It is headquartered in Fremont, California, and operates in 21 countries, employing more than 800 people worldwide.

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. – 262.3%

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. provides cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Romania, and the United Kingdom. The company recorded exponential growth in its share price.

They offer 11 cloud modules on their Falcon platform through software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as endpoint security, security and IT operations, and threat intelligence to deliver comprehensive breach protection even against today’s most sophisticated attacks.

Fastly Inc. – 251.8%

Fastly operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customers’ applications. The fast-rising cloud platform provider has remained an investor’s delight due to the surging demand for its product, the edge cloud, which allows developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

Fastly, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California. The platform handles hundreds of billions of internet requests each day.

Zscaler Inc. – 249.8%

Zscaler, Inc. operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company has seen impressive gains in the past 12 months on increasing demand for its core services that include servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations.

The company operates over 150 data centres worldwide and processes up to 140 billion transactions per day during peak periods.