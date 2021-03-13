Stock Market
Tech Stocks that have returned over 150% in the last 12 months
These are the tech stocks that had the highest total return over the last 12 months.
A significant number of U.S tech stocks have outperformed the market, amid the prevailing high volatility in the world’s biggest and most liquid stock market.
Investors are rushing to these stocks as their performances have brought massive wealth to those who own such fast-rising stocks that have produced returns not less than 200% in the past 12 months.
Cloudflare Inc. – 373.1%
Cloudflare Inc. operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. Its security products comprise cloud firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, IoT, SSL/TLS, secure origin connection, and rate-limiting products. Founded in 2009 and headquartered in San Francisco, California, the company handles 21 million HTTP requests per second on average and serves data from 200 cities in more than 100 countries worldwide.
The stock has been on record-high owing largely to the demand for its high-end services that include providing integrated cloud-based security solutions to secure a range of combinations of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.
Enphase Energy – 350.2%
The fast-rising renewable company seems to be enjoying a record amount of monetary support from the world’s largest economy in its drive to be less dependent on fossil energy. This has boosted the value of the stock, as investors rush to have a stake.
The international company, which was founded in 2006, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States. It is headquartered in Fremont, California, and operates in 21 countries, employing more than 800 people worldwide.
CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. – 262.3%
CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. provides cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Romania, and the United Kingdom. The company recorded exponential growth in its share price.
They offer 11 cloud modules on their Falcon platform through software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as endpoint security, security and IT operations, and threat intelligence to deliver comprehensive breach protection even against today’s most sophisticated attacks.
Fastly Inc. – 251.8%
Fastly operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customers’ applications. The fast-rising cloud platform provider has remained an investor’s delight due to the surging demand for its product, the edge cloud, which allows developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.
Fastly, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California. The platform handles hundreds of billions of internet requests each day.
Zscaler Inc. – 249.8%
Zscaler, Inc. operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company has seen impressive gains in the past 12 months on increasing demand for its core services that include servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations.
The company operates over 150 data centres worldwide and processes up to 140 billion transactions per day during peak periods.
Bears weigh on Nigerian stocks, as WEMA, Unity Bank plunge
Performance across sectors was bearish as 3 of the 5 indexes under our coverage trended bearishly.
Nigerian stocks on Friday after the battle of the bulls and the bears closed the trading session with the Bear on top. The All-Share Index (ASI) dropped by 0.13% to settle at 38,648.48 index points.
FLOURMILL and REGALINS (+10%) led the gainers for the day, while STSREIT (-9.96%) topped the losers. Performance across sectors was bearish as 3 of the 5 indexes under our coverage trended bearishly.
The banking index led laggards, down by -0.09% as a result of the sell pressures in UNITYBANK (-9.59%) and WEMABANK (-6.15%)
Conversely, the consumer goods index and Insurance closed as the gainer, up marginally by +1.03% and 1.34% respectively.
Top gainers
- REGALINS up 10.0% to close at N0.3
- FLOURMILL up 10.0% to close at N27
- NEM up 9.73% to close at N1.85
- NNFM up 9.71% to close at N5.15
- LIVESTOCK up 9.29% to close at N1.83
Top losers
- SFSREIT down 9.96% to close at N69.3
- UNITYBNK down -9.59% % to close atN0.73
- AFRINSURE down 9.09% to close at N0.22
- SOVRENINS down -7.69% to close at N0.26
- WEMABANK down -6.15% to close at N0.65
Outlook
Bears outperformed the Bulls shown by investors sells off SFSREIT (-9.96%), UNITYBNK (-9.59%) shown today.
Selling pressure intensity can also be linked to the recent movement in the bond market as investors seek liquidity to invest in risk-averse securities.
Also, Nigeria’s currency market is facing an unusual level of FX scarcity, which pushes significant pressure on Nigeria’s local currency.
Nairametrics envisages you seek the advice of a certified financial advisor when choosing stocks to buy.
Financial Services
Insurance: AIICO, NEM, 3 others gain N2.29 billion in market capitalisation
The five insurance companies coincidentally are the only insurance companies that recorded positive growth.
AIICO, NEM Insurance and three others have gained a total of N2.29 billion in value on Thursday 11th March 2021, despite an overall bearish return in the NSE Market.
Inference from the data sourced from the Nigerian Stock Exchange market, indicates that the gains are due to appreciation in the share prices of the five insurance firms, part of which acted as a catalyst to lift the NSE Insurance Index by 0.69% as at close of business on 11th of March, 2021.
The five insurance companies which coincidentally are the only insurance companies that recorded positive growth are AIICO, NEM, Consolidated Hallmark, LASACO and Regency Assurance.
A snapshot of how much they gained and the appreciation in their share prices are succinctly captured below;
READ: Consolidated Hallmark Insurance declares N711.5 million profit, up 33%
AIICO
AIICO Insurance which is the second most capitalized insurance company on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange printed one of the highest gains today, as its share price appreciated by 4.27% to close at N1.22.
The increase in the share price acted as a catalyst in the appreciation of the firm’s market capitalization by about N1.033 billion, from N24.19 billion recorded as at close of business on Wednesday to N25.22 billion.
It is also pertinent to note that a total of 19.67 million units of the firm’s shares were traded on Thursday (the highest recorded by the firm since January 4, 2021), indicating a surge of about 179.4% when compared to the units traded a day earlier.
READ: Finance and Insurance Sector contributes 3.36% to GDP in 2020
NEM Insurance
NEM Insurance Plc share price appreciated by 5.11% to close at N1.85 per share. This resulted in an increase in the firm’s market capitalization, from N17.66 billion as at the close of business on Wednesday to N18.56 billion, implying an increase of about N902.97 million for the aforementioned period.
Investors traded about 2.95 million units of the firm’s shares, indicating a surge of about 422.7% when compared to the units traded in the previous day.
READ: NEM Insurance Plc projects N1.71 billion PAT in Q1 2021
Consolidated Hallmark Insurance
Consolidated Hallmark Insurance posted the highest increase by any insurance stock on Thursday. It recorded a 7.41% increase in its share price which closed at N0.29. The increase trickled down to the market capitalization which added N214.09 million, from N2.89 billion posted a day earlier.
It is worthy to note that a total of 978,670 units of the firm’s shares were traded on Thursday, indicating a decline of 73.95% when compared to the units traded previously.
Recall that Consolidated Hallmark Insurance Plc had earlier posted a Profit After Tax of N647 million for FY 2020.
READ: Insurance companies to report over N100 billion in claims in 2020
LASACO
LASACO Assurance Plc posted a 3.28% increase in its share price which closed at N1.26. The increase played a pivotal role in the advancement of its market capitalization, from N2.24 billion as at the close of business on Wednesday to N2.31 billion, implying an increase of about N73.35 million.
In lieu of this, a total of about 1.16 million units of shares were traded in the bourse, indicating a decline of about 29.8% when compared to the units traded a day earlier.
LASACO Assurance Plc had earlier reported the completion of its share reconstruction exercise, involving about 7.3 million ordinary shares. This exercise subsequently raised the initial share price of the firm to about N1.68.
READ: Dangote’s net worth declines by $1.2 billion in February
Regency Assurance
Regency Assurance Plc gained about N66.69 million in market capitalization, after its share price appreciated by 3.45% to close at N0.30. The firm’s market capitalization as at close of business on Thursday stood at N2 billion.
A total of about 240,667 units of the firm’s shares were traded.
What you should know
- Investors at the Nigerian Stock Exchange market lost a total of N122.47 billion, as the ASI plunged about 0.60% to close at 38,697.17 index points.
- Despite the general bearish outlook, the NSE Insurance index appreciated by 0.69% to close at 194.88 index points.
- The aforementioned five insurance stocks also double as the top five gainers in the NSE Insurance index.
- On the other hand, the top losers in the insurance index are; African Alliance Insurance Plc (-8.33%), Mutual Benefits Assurance (-7.14%), Sovereign Trust Insurance (-7.14%), AXA Mansard (-1.00%).
