Football-based crypto on fire, surges by 75% in a day

Chiliz, a digital token designed by Socios for football engagement, is enjoying a record-buying spree as it gained about 75% for the day.

The football-based blockchain, originally created to allow football fans buy the sports tokens that let them support their teams, has also hit another landmark on the account that its market value is now hovering above $1.3 billion.

Chiliz, powering Socios.com, aims to give sports and esports fans the ability to crowd-manage their favourite teams, games, leagues, and events.

Football clubs are now using blockchain, to facilitate better experiences for their fans.

At the time of writing this report, the sport-based crypto traded at $0.233853 with a daily trading volume of $4 billion.

Chiliz is up 74.87% in the last 24 hours. It’s currently ranked the 65th most valuable crypto with a market value of $1.3 billion.

The fast-rising crypto can be traded on crypto exchange such as OKEx, HBTC, Binance, Huobi Global, and Xtheta Global.

Presently, Chiliz is also holding talks with the prestigious car race championship popularly known as Formula One, as the company tries to strengthen its grip on other sports.

Football is by far the most popular game worldwide. The last football World Cup tournament held in Russia in 2018, had over 3.5 billion individuals watching the matches. This shows that about half of the world’s population is keen on football.

Socios.com Fan Token partners include Juventus, AS Roma, Galatasaray, FC Barcelona, Atlético de Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain, CA Independiente, Apollon Limassol and esports organizations Team Heretics and OG.

Dozens of more clubs are set to launch Fan Tokens before the end of the year, with many leading IPs from sports and entertainment also primed to join the Socios.com roster in the near future.