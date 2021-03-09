Apapa gridlock: Lagos vows to continue enforcement, impound 200 trucks in 48 hours

The Lagos State Government has vowed to ensure enforcement of its traffic laws against heavy articulated vehicles parking along Apapa port access roads in its move to bring sanity on that corridor.

This is as the state government revealed that it has impounded about 200 trucks on the Apapa axis in the last 48 hours for flouting the directive of the newly introduced electronic call-up system and indiscriminate parking on the road.

According to a report from the Punch, the Special Assistant to the Lagos State Governor on Transportation, Oluwatoyin Fayinka, said that he was still hopeful that trucks and tankers would not compromise the entire agreement reached before the introduction of the electronic call-up system.

There were reports that trucks had returned to access roads contributing to a gridlock along Tin Can port as well as the Ijora end, days after the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA)’s new call-up system designed to address that purpose took off.

What the Special Assistant to the Lagos State Governor on Transportation is saying

Fayinka, who also doubles as the chairman of the Lagos State Traffic Management Enforcement Team in his statement said, “Mr Governor promised at the last outing in Lekki that he would name and shame the people involved in the violation of traffic at Apapa. We are still hoping that they will oblige and not compromise on the entire thing.

“In case they want to renege on the agreement, that is when action will be taken. Whatever action the state government will take against errant truckers will be visible. It is not going to be something hidden.”

He also pointed out that the enforcement of traffic at Apapa port roads was a continuous effort and promised to continue to manage the entire corridor.

He said, “The enforcement is not a one-off exercise; it is a continuous assignment. Our enforcement strategy is gradual. We have been cleaning up the other side of the axis at Area B, Ijora into the Nigerian Ports Authority, NPA.

“We are moving in gradually to other areas for cleanup which include Mile-2 end and environs. As we speak, in the last 48 hours, we have impounded about 200 trucks over for various offences, ranging from non-possession of electronic call-up slip and indiscriminate parking.

“The vehicles have been towed to Lagos State Traffic Management Authority, Oshodi Yard and the owners will have to pay a fine before those vehicles will be released.’’

What you should know