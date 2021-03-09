Business
NLC to embark on nationwide protest on Wednesday over minimum wage
The NLC and its allies have stated that they will embark on a nationwide protest on Wednesday, March 11, 2021.
THE Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and its allies have said that they will on Wednesday, go on a nationwide protest over minimum wage issue.
The organized labour has alleged that some members of the National Assembly are trying to remove the Minimum Wage from the Exclusive Legislative List to the Concurrent Legislative List.
According to a report from Vanguard, a statement from the NLC headquarters, Abuja, on Tuesday stated that the mobilization will start from the Unity Fountain Abuja at 7:30 am to the National Assembly complex.
Details later…
Business
UK to return £4.2million seized from Ibori to Nigeria
Nigeria and UK have concluded negotiations for the return of £4.2m to Nigeria pursuant to the MoU earlier executed by the two governments in 2016.
The United Kingdom is expected to return about £4.2million seized from the former Governor of Delta State, James Ibori, and his associates to Nigeria.
This was disclosed by the Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, on Tuesday during the signing ceremony of the Memorandum of Understanding between Nigeria and the government of the UK, according to Bashir Ahmad, Personal Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on new media.
He said, “I wish to remark that today’s ceremony and the recoveries attached thereto has again underscored the fact that international cooperation and mutual trust can yield great benefits for the citizenry in developing countries who are the direct victims of acts of corruption.
“Hence, the governments of Nigeria and the United Kingdom have concluded negotiations for the return of £4.2m to Nigeria pursuant to the Memorandum of Understanding earlier executed by the two governments in 2016.
“It is to be recalled that the Nigerian government had all along provided the required mutual assistance and backup to the British authorities while the prosecution of James Ibori lasted in London and today, we are rightfully taking benefit of that cooperation.”
The Minister of Justice is optimistic that both the Nigerian and British governments will remain committed to combating corruption and illicit financial flows and ensuring that looters do not find comfort or save haven their respective territories.
The United Kingdom has committed to returning looted assets worth £4.2 million linked to James Ibori, former governor of Delta state, Catriona Laing, British High Commissioner to Nigeria, signed a memorandum to that effect with Justice Minister, Abubakar Malami, today in Abuja.
— Bashir Ahmad (@BashirAhmaad) March 9, 2021
What you should know
With the existing framework in the management of previous recoveries, the Federal Executive Council had directed that the instant repatriated funds should be deployed towards the completion of the following legacy projects: the Second Niger Bridge, Abuja – Kano expressway and the Lagos – Ibadan expressway under the coordination of the Nigeria Social Investment Authority to ensure the integrity of the process.
Business
Afreximbank President reveals ways Nigeria can boost diaspora participation in economy
Afreximbank President has suggested ways that Nigeria can boost diaspora participation in the country’s economy.
The President of the African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank), Professor Okey Oramah, has suggested ways that Nigeria can boost diaspora participation in the country’s economy.
While commending the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor for the current reforms taking place with regard to diaspora remittances, Oramah said that more participation can be gotten from Nigerians in the diaspora through specialized funds and accounts that will encourage them to save their long-term funds in Nigeria.
This disclosure was made by Oramah while speaking at a webinar organized by Fidelity Bank Plc, entitled, “The New FX Policy, Implications and Positive Impact on Diaspora Investments,” over the weekend.
What the President of Afreximbank is saying
Oramah in his speech said, “Africans and Nigerians can consider allowing special diaspora foreign currency accounts with higher interest rates than the US or Europe and with an inbuilt guarantee against potential losses from bank failures and country risks.
“Afreximbank would be happy to work with authorities to put in place a country risk guarantee that can be retailed to diasporas depositing money in such foreign currency account. We have done something similar in Zimbabwe.
“Secondly, designated commercial banks may be encouraged to implement diaspora targeted certificates of deposits that can be liquidated in local currencies or foreign currencies with built-in incentives to encourage liquidation in local currencies.
“Thirdly, is a properly structured diaspora fund that can be issued with eligible bondholders encouraged to open coupon payment accounts locally in Nigeria to enable them to cover local expenses and support their relatives at home.”
Oramah stated that by creating the requisite environment, the diaspora could become a catalytic force that would break the development barriers and rapidly transform the country and the continent.
What you should know
- It can be recalled that in a bid to boost forex liquidity and provide an incentive for diaspora remittances, the CBN through a circular dated March 5, 2021, stated that all recipients of diaspora remittances through the apex bank’s licensed IMTOs shall henceforth be paid N5 for every $1 received as remittance inflow as an incentive.
- The new policy initiative which is with effect from Monday, March 8 and end on Saturday, May 8, 2021, means for instance if an individual sends you $10,000, you will get an additional special credit alert of N50,000.
Nairametrics | Company Earnings
Access our Live Feed portal for the latest company earnings as they drop.
- 2020 FY: UBA posts N113.77 billion profit after tax as earnings per share prints at N3.20
- 2020 FY Results: Champion Breweries Plc reports a revenue growth of 1.80% in 2020
- Seplat falls into a loss in FY 2020
- 2020 FY Results: Cornerstone Insurance Plc reports a 61.1% decline in profit
- Ellah Lakes increases operating expenses by 33.36% in HY 2020