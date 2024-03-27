The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has said that Nigerians want to hold the Federal Government accountable for funds injected into the textile industry in a bid to resuscitate it.

The NLC President, Mr. Joe Ajaero made this known at the 13th National Delegates Conference of the National Union of Textile Garment and Tailoring of Nigeria (NUTGTWN) held in Abuja,

According to him, the textile sector is key to driving economic growth and development, highlighting its historical significance as a major contributor to job creation and overall national prosperity. Reflecting on past efforts to revive the sector, he raised questions about the effectiveness of previous allocations aimed at rejuvenating the cotton, textile, and garment sub-sector.

What the NLC President said

“One wonders what has happened to all these funds. Were the funds ever accessed or were they mismanaged or misapplied?

“Nigerians would want to know what happened and why the sector is still struggling despite the purported injection of these funds,” he said.

Addressing the theme of the conference, “Building Union Power for Sustainable Industrialization and the Future of Work,” Ajaero emphasized the importance of empowering trade unions to confront existing challenges effectively. He urged union members to understand the significance of the theme in combating forces that hinder industrial progress and economic prosperity.

Commending the resilience of the trade union movement, Ajaero applauded the unwavering commitment of NUTGTWN in advocating for the welfare of its members and the broader labour force. He highlighted the crucial role of trade unions in advocating for policy implementation to ensure tangible benefits for Nigerian workers.

In his contribution, Senator Adams Oshiomhole urged labour leaders to scrutinize the implementation of government industrial policies to guarantee value for money. He explained the need for labour unions to hold the government accountable and advocated for effective policy execution to maximize benefits for the populace.

What Oshiomole said

“You must ask what went wrong in the textile industry; that is the way we can find sustainable solutions.

“Every government need pressure points, as such, labour leaders must be united and hold government to account with a loud and coherent voice,” Oshiomhole said.

Echoing similar sentiments, NUTGTWN President, Mr. John Adaji, reiterated the significance of a fully operational textile industry in bridging the unemployment gap and fostering sustainable economic growth. Adaji also highlighted the adverse impact of unchecked smuggling and importation of textile products on the domestic industry, calling for concerted efforts to address these challenges.