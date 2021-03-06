Stock Market
Most popular stock trading app for young traders ready to list on NASDAQ
The company has increasingly gained popularity during the COVID-19, as homebound young people turned to online trading to pass the time.
Robinhood, the most popular trading app among a significant number of millennials and Gen Z has chosen Nasdaq Exchange, the popular tech-dominated stock exchange for its initial public offering, according to reports seen on CNBC.
Robinhood whose major mission is to “democratize” investing is viewed as the main gateway to many young stock traders especially in emerged markets to access the equity and crypto markets.
Though it’s important in noting that the stock trading app though has not yet officially filed for listing.
The report however failed to give clarity on what option Robinhood might choose to take in going public whether the direct listing or a traditional IPO option.
In addition, the American-based fintech company has lowered the obstacles many retail investors might have as its sets the stage for one of the biggest public debuts of the year.
That being said, all coast seems clear for the green-coloured trading app to file its S-1 with the U.S SEC.
Goldman Sachs, America’s most elite bank is advising Robinhood on this matter.
However, its recent role at the center of the so-called WallStreetBets has lately attracted a big question mark among leading politicians and regulators.
The U.S SEC had already investigated why Robinhood temporarily suspended a significant number of retail traders from trading GameStop (GME) and a few other stocks at that time amid abnormal gains seen in those assets in the review.
Stock Market
Nestlé S.A. acquires additional shares in Nestlé Nigeria worth N2.92 billion
The Swiss multinational has acquired about 2.17 million additional shares in its Nigerian subsidiary worth N2.92 billion.
Nestlé S.A, the parent company of Nestlé Nigeria Plc, with more than 66.5% ownership stake in its Nigerian subsidiary, has acquired about 2.17 million additional shares in the FMCG company.
This information was contained in a notification of share dealing by an insider, issued by the leading consumer goods company in compliance with the Nigerian Stock Exchange policy on insider dealing.
The notification revealed that Nestlé S.A, the Switzerland-based consumer goods behemoth increased its stake in Nestlé Nigeria, with the acquisition of a total of 2,166,647 additional shares of the FMCG company, at a price of N1349.00 per share.
This puts the total consideration for the shares purchased by the Swiss multinational at N2.92 billion.
Why this matters
- Dealings by insiders of listed companies are corporate actions to be disclosed by the management of the company.
- This is in compliance with NSE’s policy on insider dealing, as the disclosure is key in the effort to ensure transparency and reinforce the trust of the investing public.
- The purchase of the shares of Nestle Nigeria further cements Nestle S.A’s position as the majority shareholder of the company, with an ownership stake of 66.5% (without taking the recent acquisition into consideration).
What you should know
- Nestle S. A is the majority shareholder of Nestlé Nigeria Plc, with 527,080,970 units of the total issued shares of the company (December 31st, 2020).
- According to a recent report, the Swiss multinational is set to earn a mega N32 billion in dividend from its Nigerian subsidiary, for the year ended December 2020.
- Nestlé Nigeria shares at the close of trade today are presently valued at N1350 per share. The share price of the company is down -10.32% YTD.
Consumer Goods
Four FMCG companies lost 15.2 billion in value in a single day
FMCG companies declined by N15.2 billion in a single day.
The prevailing sell-offs on the Nigerian Stock Exchange has extended the loss in the share price of key FMCG companies as well as their market capitalization on the Nigerian Stock Exchange.
Data tracked on the NSE website from the close of trade on the 3rd of March till the close of trading activities on the local bourse on the 4th of March 2021, revealed that the market capitalization of these FMCG companies declined by N15.2 billion in a single day.
FMCG companies declined by N15.2 billion in a single day.
Northern Nigeria Flourmills (NNFM)
NNFM is a flour milling company founded in October 1971, with key focus on the business of milling wheat, maize, and similar grain. The company printed one of the highest loss on the Exchange on Thursday.
The share price of the flour milling company dropped by 9.97% to close the day lower at N6.32. This move significantly affected the market capitalization of the company, which culminated in a loss of N125 million in value.
Champion Breweries (CHAMPION)
Champion Breweries Plc has been in the news for a while, following the acquisition of 1,903,609,538 ordinary shares of the company by Heineken through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Raysun Nigeria Limited, at a price of N2.6 per share.
This move saw the share price of the brewing company surge from N0.93 on January 8 2021, to N3.76 on the 2nd of February 2021. Since then, the share price of Champion Breweries has continued to suffer significant losses.
At the close of trade on NSE yesterday, Champion Breweries shares suffered a 9.19% decline to close the day lower at N1.68.
This move significantly affected the market capitalization of the brewer, taking its loss on the exchange in a single day to N1.331 billion.
This decline is a potential opportunity for bargain hunters to key in once more, with the expectation to enjoy a gain of about 55%, should Heineken launch a takeover bid of N2.60 per share for the balance of 17.3% or 1,351,954 units of Champion Breweries shares with shareholders.
Honeywell Flour Mill (HONYFLOUR)
The share price of Honeywell Flour Mills Plc has suffered major declines in recent times. The flour milling company, who is also an important part of the Honeywell Group -a foremost indigenous Nigerian conglomerate engaged in select businesses in key sectors of the Nigerian economy- has seen its shares gone from being valued at N1.40 in February to trading at N1.20 towards the end of the same month.
Worthy of note is the fact that the shares of the company during trading activities on NSE yesterday, went as low as N1.13 per share, before buying pressures on the exchange pushed the price back to N1.20 per share.
This move significantly affected the market capitalization of the indigenous flour milling company as it approximately lost N397 billion in a single session.
Dangote Sugar Refinery (DANGSUGAR)
Dangote Sugar has seen its share price decline by more than 8% since declaring a 33% growth in its bottom-line in 2020. The company also proposed a better than the expected dividend of N1.50, 36.36% higher than 2019 dividend (N1.10).
However, despite this impressive performance, Dangote Sugar continues to be punished on the exchange, as wary investors offload the shares of the company, to hunt for yields in the money market.
At the close of trade on NSE yesterday, Dangote Sugar shares suffered a 6.35% decline, to close the day valued at N16.25.
The sell-off in the shares of Dangote’s integrated sugar business on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange yesterday culminated into a loss of N13.4 billion in a single day.
