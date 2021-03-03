Cryptocurrency
Google adds Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin on its finance platform
Google has added selected cryptos to its finance platform.
Google, the world’s most powerful and valuable search engine, recently added selected cryptos to its finance platform.
Alongside leading financial markets, particularly in emerged markets, the trillion-dollar company added a “Crypto” section thereby giving Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Bitcoin Cash more limelight.
This comes as no surprise to many market watchers, as the leading tech brand incorporating cryptos on its finance page follows a long wave in mainstream approval over the past months.
There is no doubt, 2021 continues to shape up as a very exciting year for crypto assets relatively.
The flagship crypto has gotten more credibility in recent days from blue-chip companies like Mastercard and America’s oldest bank, BNY Mellon showing support for Bitcoin.
Mastercard had earlier disclosed it would open up its network to some cryptocurrencies including Bitcoin.
PayPal and the world’s largest asset fund manager BlackRock have also made big moves to support crypto.
Investments from Square, Paul Tudor Jones, MassMutual, and SkyBridge Capital are further indisputable evidence of big money investors in the flagship crypto market.
Recall some months ago, as the fastest ever-changing financial asset continued to gain traction, renowned financial data media company, Bloomberg Intelligence, gave critical insights on why bitcoin, in just about five years’ time, could hit a valuation of $100,000.
“Bitcoin’s foundation is firming for further price advances if its history is a guide. Since initially reaching $10,000 in 2017, the benchmark crypto corrected about 70% and remains in an extended period of consolidation around that level.”
“It would be recalled that in 2013, Bitcoin was trading barely at a price of about a thousand dollars. It corrected about 80% and consolidated in 2017, after initially reaching $1,000, it added a zero.
“Considering normal maturation, about double the time frame from $1,000 to $10,000 would come in around 2025, for Bitcoin to potentially add another zero.”
Cryptocurrency
Unknown whale moves $342 million worth of Bitcoin
an unknown BTC whale moved 7,215 BTC (342,066,420 USD) transferred from an Unknown wallet to an unknown wallet
A significant number of wealthy investors have increased their transactional volume lately in Bitcoin’s market amid rising price volatility in the ever-changing crypto-verse.
Data obtained from Whale Alert, a crypto analytic tracker, revealed that an unknown BTC whale transferred 7,215 BTC (342,066,420 USD) from an unknown wallet to another unknown wallet, some hours ago.
🚨 🚨 🚨 🚨 🚨 🚨 🚨 🚨 🚨 🚨 7,215 #BTC (342,066,420 USD) transferred from unknown wallet to unknown wallet
— Whale Alert (@whale_alert) March 2, 2021
Active crypto-traders and powerful investors seem to now be using the flagship crypto asset of late as a form of treasury asset. Though it’s often challenging to anticipate market movements in the ever-changing crypto market, Bitcoin whales have shown historically that they often determine the BTC trend.
At the time of writing this report, the flagship crypto traded at $47,834.54 USD with a daily trading volume of $47 billion. Bitcoin is down 1.81% for the day.
However, it’s important to note that the market liquidity is tightening at the flagship crypto market, as there are less than 4 million BTCs in circulation available for upcoming investors including the likes of Grayscale, Paypal, and hedge funds.
Recent reports reveal that MicroStrategy Inc. recently bought more Bitcoin to raise the enterprise-software firm’s holdings to more than $4.3 billion.
- It’s critical to note that just 21 million Bitcoins are ever going to be produced in total, and presently, there are about 18.9 million Bitcoins in circulation.
- This shows a differential of about 2.1 million Bitcoins left to be produced, not forgetting about 4.5 million Bitcoin that have already been lost forever.
Cryptocurrency
Bitcoins dash up strongly amid high buying spree
Bitcoin traded at $48,715.70 with a daily trading volume of $54.8 billion. Bitcoin is up 6.05% for the day.
The price of bitcoin and saw strong gains amid high buying pressures particularly from wealthy investors, as the entire market capitalization surged by 5.62% at the time this report was written.
Bitcoin is up 6.05% for the day.
This is coming on macros suggesting the daily Bitcoin Spent Output Profit Ratio has seen a full reset and turned negative for the first time in five months – investors were on average moving BTC at a slight loss, indicating profit-taking has abated.
In an exclusive interview with Nairametrics, Louis Schoeman, a Snr. Forex analyst at Forexsuggest, a Luxembourg-based currency analytic firm explained the rationality behind Bitcoin’s recent surge.
READ: About 33% of pension funds, hedge funds now own digital assets such as Bitcoin
“A bitcoin market correction has definitely been made in the last 7 days. According to our analysis, the reason for the price rise again is that hedge funds are starting to invest more aggressively in bitcoin,” Schoeman said.
In addition a leading global bank, Citi had recently suggested the flagship crypto-asset could “become the currency of choice for international trade,” thanks to its “decentralized design, lack of foreign exchange exposure, fast (and potentially cheaper) money movements, secure payment channels, and traceability.”
Crypto experts also argue that such strong demand in the Bitcoin market is largely attributed to the fact institutions are coming.
The market liquidity is tightening at the flagship Crypto market, as there are less than 4 million BTCs in circulation available for upcoming investors including the likes of Grayscale, Paypal, Microstrategy, hedge funds, MicroStrategy Inc.’s Michael Saylor purchased more Bitcoin to raise the enterprise-software company’s holdings to more than $4 billion.
READ: British hedge fund earns £540 million from selling half of its Bitcoin holdings
Recent reports reveal that MicroStrategy Inc. recently bought more Bitcoin to raise the enterprise-software firm’s holdings to more than $4.3 billion.
It’s critical to note that just 21 million Bitcoins are ever going to be produced in total, and presently, there is about 18.9 million Bitcoin in circulation.
This shows a differential of about 2.1 million Bitcoin that are left to be produced, not forgetting about 4.5 million Bitcoins that have already been lost forever.
This also means that liquidity is drying up, with a growing demand for Bitcoin increasing, the price would most likely stay north.
