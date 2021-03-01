Business
OPay reveals plans to launch debit cards in 2021
Oladipo Omogbenigun, the Vice President, OPay, Payments Solutions and Corporate Partnerships, revealed plans of the leading payment and financial service company to launch debit cards in 2021.
The OPay Senior Executive who provided insights into the growth plans of the payment company in 2021 and beyond at a press conference in Lagos, revealed that the Opay debit cards were conceived out of the need to bolster the gospel of financial inclusion.
Omogbenigun stressed that the debit cards which will be launched this year is a vital product of the company targetted at increasing transactions on the Opay platform.
The cards which are the first of their kind will be directly linked to Opay wallets, and when launched, the product is expected to afford individuals with Opay wallet the luxury of using their cards on ATMs, POS terminals at merchant locations and e-commerce sites.
Innovative solutions and loan products launched by Opay
Omogbenigun revealed that access to savings and loans is the critical step in true financial inclusion beyond access to cash. In this line, he said Opay recently launched a standardised loan product to its agents and merchants based on an established relationship
He noted that Opay has launched a CreditMe platform, which gives easy access to credit to all wallet users at the point of purchase.
The VP, Product and Engineering, Dotun Adekunle reveals plans to empower offline payments and also encourage online businesses. While speaking on plans to ensure higher network availability on Opay systems, he said:
“We have innovatively built technological workarounds to ensure higher network availability on our systems without compromising speed and quality of service, this despite ecosystem challenges that would have led to incessant downtimes”.
Adekunle noted that the goal of the company is to make payments integration easy and simple so developers and innovators of digital products can focus on building the core functionality of their products.
Iniabasi Akpan, the Country Manager of the payment company disclosed that OPay is compliant with all CBN regulations and guidelines, adding that the success of the company is based on the customer’s trust as a payment and financial services provider.
In his words, he said:
“In developing and deploying our products and services and in all our operations, we strive to comply with the regulatory frameworks and guidelines as well circulars issued by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) including Know-Your-Customer (KYC) and transaction monitoring as well as Nigerian Data Protection Regulation (NDPR) concerning the protection of customers data and privacy.”
Opay to drive growth through strategic partnerships with banks in 2021
Omogbenigun also noted that Opay is looking to drive growth in 2021 and beyond through strategic partnerships with banks, regulators, card schemes, payment processors and other key players in the financial ecosystem
He explained that the partnership scheme will help to leverage the efficiency of the products and services developed by the team, and this will to help scale deposits up by many folds this year.
In a bid to create a clear picture of the need for these strategic partnerships, he explained that the need to safeguard its wallets deposits with established banks made this a necessary step towards growth and dominance in the industry.
What you should know
- OPay launched its mobile payment service in August 2018, creating an infrastructure on which the company is now also adding new services.
- The agent-centric mobile payment operation focuses on reaching the massive unbanked population of Nigeria.
- OPay’s vision is to rapidly support the realisation of Nigeria’s vision for financial inclusion for everyone through the use of global-leading technology.
OPay defies COVID-19, gross transaction value surges 4.5 times to over $2 billion
OPay’s total gross transaction value on its platform grew 4.5 times to over $2 billion in December.
The Senior Executive team of OPay has disclosed that the leading mobile payment and financial service company grew its total gross transaction value on its platform 4.5 times to over $2 billion in December.
The managing Vice President for OPay in Nigeria, Joshua Yau, made this revelation at a press conference in Lagos, noting that amidst the global pandemic, lockdown which triggered global uncertainty, OPay had its most impactful and transformative year yet in 2020.
Highlights
- The point-of-sale (POS) terminals deployed by OPay’s mobile money agent and merchant network represented roughly 1/5 of offline payments in Nigeria at year-end 2020.
- The mobile wallets have more than 2 million wallets with balances, totalling over $17 million.
- Opay network in recent time has over 300,000 agents and 5 million registered app users.
Iniabasi Akpan, the Country Manager of OPay who reviewed OPay’s operations and performance in 2020, provided insights on how the company was able to serve Nigerians by providing convenient access to cash.
Akpan in his statement at the press conference revealed that OPay had done impressively well in engaging Nigerians, creating jobs and means of livelihood for its agents and micro-merchants, through innovation.
He explained that the company through its keen focus to jumpstart digital wallet adoption in the country provided easy-to-access financial services for more than ten million Nigerians across all corners of the country.
According to him OPay’s agents also provided financial services for the unbanked population and those who are far from bank branches and ATMs, often in the outskirt of cities, or in rural areas.
What they are saying
- Speaking on the key role OPay played in sustaining the sources of income of its agents and merchants through its partners, Akpan said:
- “We believe that the impact we have made so far could not have been without our most important partners – our agents and merchants. By providing their customers with convenience, they were able to earn a solid income with many expanding their businesses, even in the difficult pandemic.”
- Akpan however made time out to correct the misconception of some Nigerians that OPay is a ride-hailing company, following sentiments on the shutdown of its ride-hailing segment in June 2020, he said:
- “Due to the visible brand of ORide – including its iconic green helmets – and its frequent everyday use, many customers gradually gained an impression that OPay is a ride-hailing company. We just want to take the time today to clarify and emphasise that OPay was and remains a payment and financial service company – a Payments Fintech. Our businesses are licensed and regulated by Central Bank of Nigeria – like any established financial institutions – and OPay is today one of the leading Fintechs in Nigeria.”
FRSC to continue enforcement of speed limits devices by motorists
The FRSC has insisted on the enforcement of the installation and usage of speed limit devices in vehicles by drivers.
The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has insisted on the enforcement of the installation and usage of speed limit devices in vehicles by drivers to reduce speed on the highway.
This follows the non-adherence to this directive by most motorists who had stopped installing the devices in their vehicles.
According to a report from the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), this disclosure was made by the Unit Commander of FRSC in Ore, Mr Olusegun Aladenika, in Ore, Ondo State, on Wednesday.
Aladenika said that most motorists on the Ore-Benin Expressway had stopped installing the devices in their vehicles.
While reminding motorists that the FRSC is still enforcing the installation of speed limits on vehicles and usage by drivers, the FRSC top official said that the devices were to reduce speed on the highway in order to check road crashes that often resulted to loss of lives and property.
What the FRSC top official is saying
Aladenika said, “Installing the speed limit devices by motorists in their vehicles to reduce speed on the highway is still very much in force. Motorists must not jettison the installation of the devices in their vehicles because they are good for both drivers and their passengers.
“It will reduce the speed of the vehicle in transit on the highway thereby reducing road crashes and loss of lives and properties,” he said.
Aladenika warned that any defaulting motorists caught driving above the speed limit would be arrested and punished accordingly.
He also urged them to patronise the appropriately registered organisations saddled with the responsibilities of issuing the devices to motorists adding that FRSC was neither a registered body nor given the approval to install the devices but only enforces its default.
What you should know
- It can be recalled that the FRSC, in 2016, announced the introduction of the use of speed limit devices in vehicles to reduce the incidents of accidents and loss of lives.
- However, the enforcement and compliance with the installation began on February 1, 2017, with articulated trucks.
- Following an appreciable level of compliance by commercial vehicles, the FRSC in 2019, said that it would soon begin the enforcement of speed limit devices installation on private vehicles.
