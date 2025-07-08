One of Nigeria’s leading financial institutions, OPay, has announced Olabisi Onabanjo University as the ninth beneficiary of its landmark N1.2 billion 10-year scholarship scheme.

This shows OPay’s unwavering committment to education and youth empowerment in Nigeria.

Over the next 10 years, 20 students of the institutions will receive N300,000 every year to cover their tuition and other academic-related expenses through the scholarship scheme.

Through this, OPay is empowering students to focus on their studies, develop their potential, and pursue their dreams without financial constraints.

Speaking at the recent MOU signing event, Mr. Justin Zhang, Chief Public Affairs Officer at OPay highlighted the importance of empowering Nigerian youths through education. He said:

“Olabisi Onabanjo University is the 9th university we have partnered with this year to give scholarships to 20 students of the instution every year. Thank you for the warm welcome. We believe this initiative will allow talented students to focus on their education.”

The Vice Chancellor, Olabisi Onabanjo University; Prof. Ayodeji Agboola, expressed gratitude on behalf of the institution, saying:

“We have had several students take gap years in order to come up with funds to continue their education. With this scholarship intiative, some will be able to continue their education without any hassle. OPay’s investment in this institution is not misplaced as Olabisi Onabanjo University has produced several notable and influential persons across various industries in Nigeria. Thank you, OPay.”

As OPay continues the expansion of its scholarship initiative to more universities across Nigeria, students from various regions of Nigeria can look forward to benefiting from this life-changing initiative, reaffirming OPay’s dedication to unlocking multiple potentials and creating a brighter future for Nigeria’s youth.

About OPay

OPay was established in 2018 as a leading financial institution in Nigeria with the mission to make financial services more inclusive through technology.

The company offers a wide range of payment services, including money transfer, bill payment, airtime & data purchase, card service, and merchant payments, among others.

Renowned for its super-fast experience and reliable network, OPay is licensed by the CBN and insured by the NDIC with the same insurance coverage as commercial banks.