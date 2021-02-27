Update: FG completes Third Mainland Bridge rehabilitation, opens noon today

The Federal Government has announced that it has completed the Third Mainland bridge rehabilitation in Lagos.

This was disclosed by the Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola via his Twitter handle on Saturday.

According to him, the bridge will be fully opened to traffic at 12 noon on Saturday.

He tweeted, “Third mainland bridge rehab completed. Fully opens to traffic at 12noon today. Thank you all for your patience. Drive safely.”

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu also confirmed the development when he tweeted,

“The Third Mainland Bridge maintenance and rehabilitation is completed, and is now fully accessible to all.

Thank you for your patience and kind understanding during the period of its closure. Please adhere strictly to traffic laws while commuting.

What you should know

On Wednesday, Nairametrics reported that the Lagos State Government announced that it will shut down the Third Mainland Bridge for 24 hours from midnight Friday, February 26 to midnight Saturday, February 27.

The expected total closure of the bridge is to enable the contractors to move the equipment used for its rehabilitation and maintenance ahead of the full reopening of both the Oworonshoki and Adeniji bound lanes open to traffic.

The disclosure is contained in a statement issued by the Lagos State Commissioner for Transportation.