The Federal Government has moved to increase security at the soon-to-be re-opened Third Mainland Bridge in Lagos with the installation of closed-circuit television (CCTV) and solar lights as parts of the repair works.

This was made known by the Minister for Works, David Umahi, while featuring on a Channels Television programme, Sunday Politics, on Sunday, March 31, 2024.

Umahi said part of the repair work at the bridge which has been scheduled to reopen in the coming days, includes the installation of CCTV to combat crime and illegal mining around the bridge.

Repairs is 99% done

Umahi said,

“When you talk about the total rehabilitation of the bridge, you talk about the deck.

“Mr President has released the money and I can say that 99 per cent of the project is done. But what is to be done is additional work: we are putting up solar lights; we are replacing the generator lights with solar lights

“We are putting up CCTV both on top of the bridge and under the bridge because the president told me that part of the problem we are having is people who are doing illegal mining of the sand. And I agree with him. I have seen it. They even go as far as even destroying the concrete to anchor their small boats.”

What you should know

The Lagos State Government had 2 days ago announced that the Third Mainland Bridge will be fully reopened from Thursday, April 4, 2024, after the completion of significant repair works.

Over recent months, the Third Mainland Bridge has undergone intermittent closures, ranging from days to weeks, to facilitate urgent repairs across various sections. These closures have necessitated the use of alternate routes by motorists during the repair periods.

The Third Mainland is Africa’s second-largest bridge, extending nearly 12 kilometres (7.5 miles) to link Lagos Island, the business heart of the city, with the mainland where most people live. It was built in 1990 in Nigeria’s economic engine.