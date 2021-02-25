Twitter launches Clubhouse competitor, Spaces

Social media giant, Twitter has announced the launch of a voice content app for use mainly on iOS. Several users have been invited to join the Spaces feature for testing so far.

Twitter disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday announcing product updates and then during a Q&A session for the Spaces feature.

“Spaces is a place to come together, built around the voices of the people using Twitter, your Twitter community. Spaces are live for as long as they’re open; once ended, they will no longer be available publicly on Twitter,” Twitter said.

It added that the feature would be rolled out to a select few to learn and gather feedback from a variety of communities on Twitter.

“While anyone on iOS will be able to join a Space, only people in the small group will be able to create Spaces. We will expand the list of people who can create Spaces over time,” Twitter added.

