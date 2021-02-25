Tech News
Twitter launches Clubhouse competitor, Spaces
Twitter has launched Spaces, an app that could rival the popular Clubhouse.
Social media giant, Twitter has announced the launch of a voice content app for use mainly on iOS. Several users have been invited to join the Spaces feature for testing so far.
Twitter disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday announcing product updates and then during a Q&A session for the Spaces feature.
“Spaces is a place to come together, built around the voices of the people using Twitter, your Twitter community. Spaces are live for as long as they’re open; once ended, they will no longer be available publicly on Twitter,” Twitter said.
It added that the feature would be rolled out to a select few to learn and gather feedback from a variety of communities on Twitter.
“While anyone on iOS will be able to join a Space, only people in the small group will be able to create Spaces. We will expand the list of people who can create Spaces over time,” Twitter added.
What you should know
- Twitter is not the only social media giant working on a Clubhouse competitor. Nairametrics reported that Facebook is creating an audio chat similar to the popular audio chat app, Clubhouse.
Tech News
New feature on Android allows you schedule text messages to send later
A new feature introduced on Android phones will allow users to schedule a message to be sent at a later time.
Google announced a new feature for Android phones that will allow you to schedule text messages to send at a later time and date.
This new feature will be available on Android 7 or newer versions of Android. You also need to have the latest version of Google Messages to enjoy this feature.
This new feature will allow you to compose a message ahead of time, whenever it’s convenient for you, then schedule it to be sent later when it’s a more appropriate time.
READ: Here’s why Huawei’s ‘HarmonyOS’ won’t be replacing ‘Android’ anytime soon
According to Google, over half a billion people across the world use Messages to seamlessly and safely connect with family, friends, and others every month so this feature can be particularly helpful especially if you have friends, family, or coworkers, and colleagues at other times zones.
To use this feature, Download the latest version of Google Messages
- Open Google Messages on your Android phone and choose who you want to send a message to.
- Create your text.
- Tap and hold the send button (instead of just tapping it).
- A schedule menu pops up. Choose when you’d like to send it — either later today, later tonight, tomorrow, or a date and time in the future.
READ: Google threatens to remove its search engine from Australia due to media code
That’s it. you’ll see a confirmation that it’s a scheduled message that won’t arrive at the recipient until your chosen date and time.
Other features released for Android includes a new password checkup tool available on devices running on Android 9 and above that lets you know if the password you used has been previously exposed and what to do about it, along with other improvements to products like its screen reader TalkBack for the visually impaired.
READ: Google, Facebook, Twitter stocks drop, investors ponder if big techs have become too powerful
More intuitive gestures, a unified menu, a new reading control menu have been added to TalkBack, Dark theme on Google Maps, Assistant, and Android Auto.
Spotlight Stories
Spotify set to expand to Nigeria and other countries in Africa
Spotify has announced that it will be expanding its service to 85 new markets.
Spotify, an audio streaming and media services provider announced that it will be expanding its service to 85 new markets. The expansion includes markets across Africa, Asia, Europe, Latin America, and the Caribbean.
Prior to this expansion, Spotify was only available in five African countries:
- South Africa
- Tunisia
- Morocco
- Algeria
- Egypt
The new countries available on Spotify will have the ability to sign up for free and paid Premium plans; while in select markets, Individual, Family, Duo and Student Plan options will be available in select markets. It will also be available on mobile and desktop web players. The company will also work with partners to introduce Spotify on more platforms, including TVs, speakers, wearables, and cars in the coming months.
According to Spotify, “The existing rich music cultures in each of these markets will now be able to reach Spotify’s global audience. All this untapped music energy and access to our innovative creator tools will help propel artists to new heights and empower them to turn their passion into a profession.
“Plus, giving our artists a global platform goes hand in hand with offering an unmatched catalog for our listeners. So, as we enter new markets, we’ll accelerate the discovery of more genres like K-Pop, reggaeton, and amapiano that have earned a place in the global music arena.”
Spotify currently has more than 340 million active users and 150 million subscribers using its ad-free premium product across 93 markets. This expansion will take the streaming giant to 178 markets globally.
What to expect
- With the introduction of Spotify to the Nigerian market, there is likely going to be stiff competition between Apple Music, Deezer and now Spotify. Apple Music had previously led expansion in Africa by reaching 37 countries last year.
- It is quite clear to see that the global streaming services have identified a thriving market in Africa and the rise of Afrobeats and other popular genres will mean more opportunities for partnerships with artistes and possibly increased streaming income.
Nairametrics | Company Earnings
- 2020 FY: Zenith Bank post N230.6 billion profit after tax
Zenith Bank Plc released its […]
- Mutual Benefits Assurance Plc boosts post tax profits by 25.9%
Mutual Benefits Assurance Plc released […]
- 2020 FY Results: Prestige Assurance Plc reports a 50.44% increase in profit.
Prestige Assurance Plc released its […]
- John Holt falls deeper into losses
John Holt Plc released its […]
- Sales volumes crash for Northern Nigeria Flour Mills Plc
Northern Nigeria Flour Mills Plc […]