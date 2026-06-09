Perplexity AI intends to go public in 2028 irrespective of the market's reaction to the expected IPOs of Anthropic and OpenAI, CNBC reported, citing an interview with Chief Executive Officer, Aravind Srinivas.

Perplexity AI intends to go public in 2028 irrespective of the market’s reaction to the expected IPOs of Anthropic and OpenAI, CNBC reported, citing an interview with Chief Executive Officer, Aravind Srinivas.

According to CNBC, Perplexity’s CEO says the IPO timeline is set and will not change based on how rival AI companies fare with investors.

Srinivas made the disclosure in an interview with CNBC that aired on Tuesday, offering the most concrete public commitment yet to a 2028 listing after previously indicating the company had no plans to go public before that year.

The comments come as the AI industry prepares for what could be the most consequential wave of technology listings in recent memory.

What Srinivas is saying

Srinivas described Perplexity’s 2028 IPO plan as independent of external market conditions, framing it as a deliberate internal decision rather than a response to what competitors do.

“Agnostic of these two companies, we were planning for something in 2028 so that still remains the case,” he said.

The CEO said the SpaceX listing this week will serve as a leading indicator for how Anthropic and OpenAI are likely to be received by public market investors, and that the stakes extend beyond individual companies to the entire AI sector.

“The SpaceX IPO this week will definitely be a leading indicator to how Anthropic or OpenAI will go out,” he said.

“I certainly think there will be ripple effects if they don’t go well, like there is no sugar coating on that,” he added.

“I think it’s important for the AI industry that these IPOs go well, and I actually think they will go well, because they’re doing well,” Srinivas said.

More insights

On the valuations of Anthropic and OpenAI, Srinivas defended the high price tags both companies carry, arguing that their position at the frontier of AI model development justifies investor confidence, with one important condition.

“They are on the frontier,” he said, explaining why both companies deserve their current valuations.

“If for six months you don’t see a model capability advance from one of these two companies, then it’s a problem for them,” he warned, adding that there is currently no sign of that happening.

What you should know

Earlier, Nairametrics reported that OpenAI, the developer of ChatGPT, has confidentially filed for an initial public offering (IPO), marking a significant step toward a potential stock market debut amid intensifying competition in the artificial intelligence industry.

The company announced on Monday, June 8, that it had submitted a confidential draft S-1 registration statement to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), according to a statement published on the ChatGPT blog.

The filing comes just over a week after Anthropic, the AI startup behind Claude, submitted its own IPO paperwork to the SEC, underscoring the growing race among leading generative AI companies to raise capital and strengthen their positions in the rapidly expanding sector.