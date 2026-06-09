TikTok took down more than 4 million videos and shut down over 86,000 live sessions in Nigeria in the fourth quarter of 2025.

TikTok took down more than 4 million videos and shut down over 86,000 live sessions in Nigeria in the fourth quarter of 2025.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria, (NAN), citing TikTok’s Q4 2025 Community Guidelines Enforcement Report released on Tuesday, this comes as the company steps up efforts to police harmful content across one of its fastest-growing African markets.

Nigeria’s removal numbers reflect both the scale of content being uploaded on the platform and the increasing sophistication of the automated systems TikTok is deploying to catch violations before users even encounter them.

What they are saying

Of the 4.02 million videos removed in Nigeria during the quarter, 99.9% were detected and pulled down proactively before any user reported them, while 98.4% were taken down within 24 hours of being posted.

TikTok said the speed and scale of the removals reflect its growing investment in automated detection technologies and rapid response systems designed to limit the spread of harmful content.

On the LIVE side, the platform interrupted more than 86,000 live rooms in Nigeria for breaching community guidelines, part of a wider global enforcement push that saw TikTok issue warnings, demonetise content and take other actions against more than 17.7 million LIVE sessions and 9.2 million creators who violated its monetisation policies worldwide.

Globally, TikTok removed more than 175.3 million videos during the quarter, representing about 0.5% of all content uploaded on the platform. Of those, more than 152.5 million were caught through automated detection, while around 8.4 million videos were later reinstated after further review.

TikTok also flagged a significant push against harmful and misleading AI-generated content during the period.

The platform continued requiring creators to label realistic AI-generated images, audio and video, while deploying automated detection tools and industry-standard Content Credentials technology to identify such material.

Those measures contributed to the labelling of more than 1.3 billion AI-generated videos globally during the quarter, a figure that underlines just how much synthetic content is now flowing through the platform.

TikTok said warnings issued to creators are designed to educate rather than immediately penalise, giving them the opportunity to correct content that may be in breach of platform rules before stronger action is taken.

More insights

The company reaffirmed its commitment to building a safe digital environment by combining advanced moderation technology with the work of thousands of trust and safety professionals stationed around the world.

TikTok said it would continue working with government agencies in Nigeria, including the Office of the National Security Adviser, as well as civil society organisations, to promote safer online spaces and combat harmful content.

The company said its enforcement approach is built around speed, scale and accuracy, with automated systems handling the bulk of detections while human reviewers handle appeals and edge cases that require additional context.

What you should know

In December 2024, TikTok announced that it has removed 2.1 million videos uploaded by users in Nigeria during the third quarter of 2024 for violating its content policies.

The platform said Nigeria ranked among the top 50 countries globally from which policy-violating content originated in the period under review.

According to its Community Guidelines Enforcement report, the top 50 countries accounted for about 90% of all global removals during the quarter.

TikTok said the removed content breached one or more of its rules covering areas such as integrity and authenticity, privacy and security, mental and behavioral health, safety, and civility.