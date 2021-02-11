Tech News
Facebook is creating an audio chat product similar to Clubhouse
Facebook is working on creating a product that would rival Clubhouse.
Facebook is reportedly creating an audio chat similar to the popular audio chat app, Clubhouse.
The invite-only social media app, Clubhouse has been attracting a lot of attention from high-profile tech executives including Tesla CEO, Elon Musk who made a surprise appearance on the app.
Facebook is known for clowning its competitors into its app or buying them just like it did for Instagram, Whatsapp, and Oculus, and it’s no surprise that the company has taken an interest in Clubhouse.
When Zoom, the video conferencing app became popular during the pandemic as more people adopted remote work, Facebook introduced Rooms, a group video chat service.
Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Facebook made an appearance on Clubhouse last Sunday, and after that, his company is reportedly building an audio-based app called Fireside just like Clubhouse.
Instagram also owned by Mark, has a feature that rivals the popular social media app TikTok, called Reels, that lets users post videos. Facebook and Instagram also copied the disappearing post feature from Snapchat that allows users to post content that disappears in 24 hours.
A Facebook spokeswoman, Emilie Haskell spoke to the NY times saying, “We’ve been connecting people through audio and video technologies for many years and are always exploring new ways to improve that experience for people.”
What you should know
- Clubhouse was launched in 2020 and since then, it has become one of the most widely used Social media platforms, specifically for its audio-based voice chats.
- This popularity brought more investors as the company raised $100m valuing it at $1bn.
- Other companies are also experimenting with live audio. Twitter is also experimenting with an audio group chat feature similar to clubhouse called Spaces.
Twitter considering subscription fee for Tweetdeck and other new features
Twitter is considering plans to add subscriptions to Tweetdeck and other new features.
Twitter is exploring adding a subscription feature as a way to ease its dependence on advertising. These paid subscriptions will include charging money for access to Tweetdeck.
TweetDeck is a popular alternative to the main Twitter website and mobile app with a dashboard that allows users to efficiently manage multiple accounts. The service is primarily targeted at professional creators on the site.
Apart from charging for TweetDeck, the company is also said to be exploring other ideas, including charging for new features like an “undo send” button or more profile customization options like profile badges, custom colors, the ability to publish longer and more high-def videos, auto-responses and more in-depth analytics. Another idea involves introducing “tipping” to Twitter, where users could pay accounts for exclusive content.
Why this matters: The majority of Twitter’s revenue comes from targeted advertising, but the business has grown at a slower pace than competitors like Facebook and Snap Inc that is why the company is exploring these alternative options as a way to reduce its dependence on advertising
What they are saying: According to Bloomberg, Twitter Chief Financial Officer, Ned Segal, a subscription option of some kind would offer sales ‘durability,’ and recurring revenue is more consistent than advertising spending. He also noted that Twitter was not only “very, very early” in exploring a subscription service, but also planned to be picky about how it goes forward.
“We have a really high bar for when we would ask consumers to pay for aspects of Twitter,” Segal said.
Reports from Bloomberg show that Twitter is under pressure by high-profile activist investors to diversify, so introducing premium paid features would be a good way to increase revenue and accelerate growth.
Twitter is due to report its latest earnings tomorrow, so there’s a chance that they may update investors on these ideas.
Tech News
Clubhouse joins the list of censored apps in China
Clubhouse got blocked in China just days after uncensored conversations on a host of sensitive issues.
Thousands of Clubhouse users from China suddenly found themselves unable to access the platform on Monday.
Clubhouse, a social network based on voice—where people around the world come together to talk, listen and learn from each other in real-time was recently blocked in China.
Clubhouse gained massive users globally when Tesla CEO, Elon Musk and Robinhood CEO, Vlad Tenev held a surprise discussion on the platform causing many users to troop into the platform.
READ: TiKTok to take legal actions against President Trump’s ban
Amongst these new users, were people from Mainland China who came on the platform to discuss issues on sensitive topics that are not allowed in their home country, The topics include, like Xinjiang detention camps, Taiwan independence, and Hong Kong’s National Security Law.
According to Bloomberg, the ban reportedly came after Chinese-speaking users started discussing issues like China-Taiwan relations, as well as the Chinese government’s genocide of Uighur Muslims.
Open discussion of such topics is off-limits in China, where heavy government censorship is the norm. Unfavorable comments or articles are rapidly removed on platforms such as WeChat and microblogging platform Weibo.
READ: China to overtake United States as the world’s biggest economy in 2028
What you should know
- Clubhouse app is unavailable in the local Apple app store in China, but mainland Chinese users had been able to access the app by modifying the location of their app store.
- Since clubhouse is an invitation-only app, many people created a black market for this and started selling invite codes for 300 yuan (46 dollars) before the app was blocked.
- Most social media apps including Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube are banned in China, where the local internet is tightly regulated and often censored of content that could undermine the country’s ruling Communist Party.
What this means: The app is unlikely to return, given how much its model would have to change to comply with Chinese internet regulation.
