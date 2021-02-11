Consumer Goods
PepsiCo posts $7.12 billion net income, says beverage sales in Nigeria grew by low-single-digit
PepsiCo, world's largest beverage company, says its net income declined by 2.7% to $7.12 billion in 2020.
PepsiCo, the world’s largest beverage company, today reported in its results for the fourth quarter and full-year 2020, that its net income declined by 2.7% to $7.12 billion in 2020.
The company noted that sales from the Beverage unit in Nigeria increased by a low-single-digit, despite key disruptions to the supply chain.
The net revenue of the leading consumer goods behemoth increased by 4.8% to $70.37 billion, as it benefitted from its well-diversified portfolio, agile supply chain, a developed and well-organized trade channel with strong marketplace execution in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic.
However, the increased net revenue was outstripped by the increase in selling, general and administrative expenses, this pressured PepsiCo’s operating profit and net income down to $7.12 billion in 2020, compared to 2019 when the company’s net income stood at $7.31 billion.
PepsiCo explained further that primarily the increase in selling, general and administrative costs reflect the impact of the higher distribution costs, charges taken as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of the company’s acquisitions, and higher merger and integration charges.
What they are saying
The CEO of PepsiCo, Ramon Laguarta who commented on the company’s performance said:
“We ended the year on a strong note with our global beverage business having accelerated while our global snacks and food business remained resilient in the fourth quarter. Our results were indicative of the strength and resilience of our highly dedicated employees, diversified portfolio, agile supply chain and go-to-market systems and strong marketplace execution even in the face of difficult COVID-19 challenges.
“Moving forward, we remain committed to supporting our employees, customers and communities. In addition, we will continue to focus on winning in the marketplace and investing to build competitive advantages that will enable us to become an even Faster, Stronger and Better organization.
“For 2021, we are planning for our organic revenue and core constant currency EPS growth to be consistent with our long-term objectives. We have also announced a 5 percent increase in our annualized dividend, starting with the June 2021 dividend payment.”
What you should know
- It is important to note that PepsiCo is the world’s largest beverage company, and the third largest consumer goods company in the world, with presence in more than 200 countries and territories around the world, including Nigeria.
- PepsiCo’s subsidiaries in Nigeria include Food Concepts Pioneer Ltd, PepsiCo Beverages International Limited and PepsiCo Foods Nigeria Limited Nigeria
NSE CGI down by 3.22%, as shares of Nestle, NB, Dangote Sugar, Flour Mills decline
NSE Consumer goods Index closed the week at 593.91 index points, as shares of Nestle, NB, Dangote Sugar, Flour Mills decline.
The Nigerian Stock Exchange Consumer Goods Index (CGI), an index that tracks the performance of all consumer goods companies listed on the Nigerian Stock Exchange, depreciated by 3.22% in the week ended 5th February 2021.
The decline in the index was driven largely by the performance of big names like Nestle, Nigerian Breweries, Flour Mills, Dangote Sugar, and four other companies on NSE, whose shares decline during the week under review.
A preview of the performance of the Consumer goods Index revealed that as of the close of trading activities on Friday 5th February 2021, the index stood at 593.91 index points, from 613.69 index points at the close of trade on Friday 29th January 2021.
What you should know
- The NSE Consumer goods Index was designed to provide an investable benchmark to capture the performance of companies in the consumer goods sector. The index comprises the most capitalized and liquid companies in food, beverage, and tobacco.
- The index is based on the market capitalization methodology, as it tracks the performance of fifteen consumer goods companies on the Nigerian Stock Exchange which includes, Nestle, Nigerian Breweries (NB), Dangote Sugar, and Flour Mills.
- The overall performance of the companies was bearish as the index closed on a negative note with 8 losers relative to 3 gainers. MCNICHOLS (+43.14%) led the gainer’s chart for the week, while Champion (-10.93%) was the top loser.
Top Gainers
- MCNICHOLS up 43.14% to close at N0.73
- UNILEVER up 8.15% to close N14.6
- INTBREW up 3.33% to close at N6.2.
Top Losers
- CHAMPION down by 10.93% to close at N2.77
- NNFM (N Nig. Flour Mills) down by 10.64% to close at N8.65
- VITAFOAM down by 10.45% to close at N9.00
- FLOURMILLS down by 9.37% to close at N31.45
- DANGSUGAR down by 5.88% to close at N20.
Unilever sets long-term targets as sales in China and India rebound
Unilever is targeting long-term sales growth of 3% to 5%, as sales in China and India rebound.
Unilever Plc, a British multinational consumer goods company headquartered in London, with a presence in Nigeria, has revealed that it is targeting long-term sales growth of 3% to 5%.
This long-term sales growth target was set after a recovery in China and India helped the British consumer goods company to regain momentum in the fourth quarter of 2020.
According to Reuters, the company’s emerging market performance in the fourth quarter of 2020 was below market expectations, while sales in China and India both rose in the high-single-digit percentage range in the fourth quarter driven largely by “at-home consumption”.
READ: Diageo posts £2.2 billion operating profit, growth in Nigeria, others failed to offset decline
The management of Unilever stressed that the company is confident about the new long-term targets, as the improved business environment in China, especially in the food segment and other categories were factored in. It noted that sales of the company’s products picked up in India, and this is evident in the last quarter of 2020.
In line with these fundamental changes, driven by the shift in consumers’ behaviour, the Chief Executive of Unilever, Alan Jope, said the company would aim for underlying sales growth ahead of its markets, as well as profit growth ahead of sales growth.
READ: Rak Unity Petroleum Company Plc Posts N63 million loss in 2020 FY results
He revealed that the company expects to save 2 billion euros per annum from cost savings programmes, and also maintain a net debt to underlying EBITDA target of around 2 times.
Overall performance of Unilever
- Sales in emerging markets rose by 1.2%, hurt in part by strict lockdowns in the first half of the year and declines in Thailand, the Philippines and in Indonesia in the fourth quarter.
- The company’s performance in Emerging Markets disappointed analysts, as many regarded the slow growth in EM’s (emerging markets) sales in Q4 as the root cause of the top-line miss to analysts’ estimates.
- However, developed market sales rose 2.9% in 2020, driven by strong demand for in-home foods, ice-cream and hygiene products in North America.
- In Europe, sales were driven by home care products. The coronavirus pandemic has boosted sales of packaged food companies like Unilever, Nestle and Kraft Heinz, though Unilever has been hit by sharp declines in foods served in public places such as on beaches and at restaurants.
- Fourth-quarter underlying sales rose 3.5%, for the Anglo-Dutch maker of Dove soap, Hellmann’s mayonnaise and Tresemme shampoo, in line with what analysts on average were expecting, based on a company-supplied consensus.
- Turnover for the quarter came in at 12.1 billion euros ($14.53 billion), versus analysts’ estimates of 12.16 billion euros. Full-year 2020 turnover came in at 50.7 billion euros, slightly lower than the 50.81 billion euros, analysts had expected.
Performance of the company in Nigeria
- Nairametrics reported two weeks ago that Unilever Nigeria made a loss amounting to N1.59 billion in 2020. However, the company reported some upsides in its unaudited results for the period ended 31st December 2020, and a worthy mention is the company’s revenue generated from the sales of food items.
- The company’s revenue in 2020 increased by 1.34%, at the back of an increase in food sales, with revenue from the food segment of the company increasing from N31.9 billion in 2019, to N34.7 billion in 2020.
- This improvement in the food segment of the company was driven by a shift in the consumers’ buying pattern towards more food items.
