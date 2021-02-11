Market Views
Dangote, Unilever stop bearish run, investors gain N167 billion
Year-to-date return and market capitalization improved by the same margin to settle at 1.90% and N21.45 trillion, respectively.
Nigerian Stocks rose today by 0.78% to 41,014.30 index points amid renewed buy activity and price appreciation in DANGCEMENT. Investors gain N166.51 billion.
Year-to-date return and market capitalization also improved by the same margin to settle at 1.90% and N21.45 trillion, respectively.
- Activity level improved in today’s trading as total volume and value traded increased by 246.78% and 16.48% respectively, as 1.27 billion units of shares, valued at N6.39billion exchanged hands in 6,573 deals.
- Investor sentiment as measured by market breadth, was inverse of the broad index as 46 stocks declined while 7 stocks advanced. LIVESTOCK (-10.00%) led the laggards for the day, while DANGCEM (+7.04%) finished top gainer.
- The sectorial performance was negative as the banking, insurance, energy, and Consumer Goods indexes dipped by 2.98%, 2.93%, 0.90%, and 0.32% respectively.
Top gainers
- DANGCEM up 7.04% to close at N228
- MBENEFIT up 5.41% to close at N0.39
- SOVRENINS up 3.70% to close at N0.28
- VITAFOAM up 3.33% to close at N9.3
- UNILEVER up 2.57% to close at N13.95
Top losers
- LINKASSURE down 10.00% to close at N0.54
- LIVESTOCK down 10.00% to close at N2.25
- NAHCO down 9.96% to close at N2.08
- NNFM down 9.88% to close at N7.02
- PORTPAINT down 9.84% to close at N2.84
Outlook
Nigerian Stocks recorded an impressive trading session at the fourth trading session amid falling oil prices prevailing at the U.S trading session.
- The industrial index closed as the lone gainer, up by 2.57% on DANGCEM 7.04% price appreciation
- Nairametrics, however, envisages cautious buying as the COVID-19 crisis remains on major headlines globally.
Bears stage a big come back, Nigerian stocks investors lose N426 billion
The market breadth at the Nigerian Stock market ended negative as NIGERINS led 13 Gainers as against 35 Losers topped by FIDSON.
Nigerian stocks ended the third trading session of the week on a bearish note. The All Share Index plunged by 1.96% to close at 40,696.01 index points as against the 0.13% plunge recorded yesterday.
- Nigerian Stock Exchange market value now stands at N21.29 trillion. Its Year-to-Date (YTD) returns currently stands at +1.06%. Investors lost N425.92 billion.
- Nigerian stocks trading turnover on Wednesday ticked up as volume rallied by 19.92% as against the 10.10% downtick recorded on Tuesday.
ZENITHBANK, FBNH, and GUARANTY were the most active to boost market turnover.
- The market breadth at the Nigerian Stock market ended negative as NIGERINS led 13 Gainers as against 35 Losers topped by FIDSON at the end of today’s session – an unimproved performance when compared with the previous outlook.
Top gainers
- NIGERINS up 10.00% to close at N0.22
- CHAMPION up 9.82% to close at N3.02
- WAPIC up 7.41% to close at N0.58
- ACADEMY up 6.06% to close at N0.35
- GUINNESS up 4.83% to close at N20.6
Top losers
- FIDSON down 10.00% to close at N5.4
- CAP down 10.00% to close at N18
- REGALINS down 10.00% to close at N0.27
- SOVRENINS down 10.00% to close at N0.27
- SUNUASSUR down 10.00% to close at N0.81
Outlook
Nigerian bourse ended the mid-week trading session on a negative note. NSE30 stocks like Guinness couldn’t stop the bleeding amid record profit-taking notable among medium capitalized stocks.
Selling pressures intensified on macros coming from Nigeria’s currency market facing an unusual level of FX scarcity, which kept significant pressure on Nigeria’s local currency.
Nairametrics envisages you seek the advice of a certified financial advisor when choosing stocks to buy.
Dangote, Zenith Bank, Champion plunge, Nigerian stock investors lose N112 billion
The market breadth closed negative as MAYBAKER led 21 Gainers as against 24 Losers topped by NNFM at the end of today’s session.
Nigerian stocks ended their fourth trading session on a negative note. The All Share Index plunged by 0.51% to close at 41,785.80 index points as against a 0.10% drop recorded on Wednesday.
- Its Year-to-Date (YTD) returns currently stands at +3.76%. Investors lose N112.05 billion.
- Nigerian bourse trading turnover on Thursday, however, printed positive as volume ticked up by 24.68% as against the -9.21% plunge recorded yesterday. FBNH, GUARANTY, and UBN were the most active to boost market turnover.
- The market breadth closed negative as MAYBAKER led 21 Gainers as against 24 Losers topped by NNFM at the end of today’s session – an improved performance when compared with the previous outlook.
Top gainers
- MAYBAKER up 7.69% to close at N4.9
- ARDOVA up 5.56% to close at N19
- FCMB up 5.42% to close at N3.5
- PRESCO up 0.67% to close at N75
- ETERNA up 2.68% to close at N5.75
Top losers
- NNFM down 9.94% to close at N7.88
- CHAMPION down 9.73% to close at N3.06
- JBERGER down 6.19% to close at N19.7
- DANGCEM down 2.54% to close at N230
- ZENITHBANK down 0.74% to close at N26.75
Outlook
Nigerian stocks ended the fourth trading session of the week on a negative note amid soaring oil prices prevailing at the U.S trading session.
- The market struggled to close in the positive territory as profit-taking was seen on stocks across the board.
- Nairametrics expects you to seek the advice of a certified stockbroker or financial advisor in choosing stocks to buy, as some Nigerian stocks exhibit cyclic.
