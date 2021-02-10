Tech News
Twitter considering subscription fee for Tweetdeck and other new features
Twitter is considering plans to add subscriptions to Tweetdeck and other new features.
Twitter is exploring adding a subscription feature as a way to ease its dependence on advertising. These paid subscriptions will include charging money for access to Tweetdeck.
TweetDeck is a popular alternative to the main Twitter website and mobile app with a dashboard that allows users to efficiently manage multiple accounts. The service is primarily targeted at professional creators on the site.
Apart from charging for TweetDeck, the company is also said to be exploring other ideas, including charging for new features like an “undo send” button or more profile customization options like profile badges, custom colors, the ability to publish longer and more high-def videos, auto-responses and more in-depth analytics. Another idea involves introducing “tipping” to Twitter, where users could pay accounts for exclusive content.
Why this matters: The majority of Twitter’s revenue comes from targeted advertising, but the business has grown at a slower pace than competitors like Facebook and Snap Inc that is why the company is exploring these alternative options as a way to reduce its dependence on advertising
What they are saying: According to Bloomberg, Twitter Chief Financial Officer, Ned Segal, a subscription option of some kind would offer sales ‘durability,’ and recurring revenue is more consistent than advertising spending. He also noted that Twitter was not only “very, very early” in exploring a subscription service, but also planned to be picky about how it goes forward.
“We have a really high bar for when we would ask consumers to pay for aspects of Twitter,” Segal said.
Reports from Bloomberg show that Twitter is under pressure by high-profile activist investors to diversify, so introducing premium paid features would be a good way to increase revenue and accelerate growth.
Twitter is due to report its latest earnings tomorrow, so there’s a chance that they may update investors on these ideas.
Tech News
Clubhouse joins the list of censored apps in China
Clubhouse got blocked in China just days after uncensored conversations on a host of sensitive issues.
Thousands of Clubhouse users from China suddenly found themselves unable to access the platform on Monday.
Clubhouse, a social network based on voice—where people around the world come together to talk, listen and learn from each other in real-time was recently blocked in China.
Clubhouse gained massive users globally when Tesla CEO, Elon Musk and Robinhood CEO, Vlad Tenev held a surprise discussion on the platform causing many users to troop into the platform.
READ: TiKTok to take legal actions against President Trump’s ban
Amongst these new users, were people from Mainland China who came on the platform to discuss issues on sensitive topics that are not allowed in their home country, The topics include, like Xinjiang detention camps, Taiwan independence, and Hong Kong’s National Security Law.
According to Bloomberg, the ban reportedly came after Chinese-speaking users started discussing issues like China-Taiwan relations, as well as the Chinese government’s genocide of Uighur Muslims.
Open discussion of such topics is off-limits in China, where heavy government censorship is the norm. Unfavorable comments or articles are rapidly removed on platforms such as WeChat and microblogging platform Weibo.
READ: China to overtake United States as the world’s biggest economy in 2028
What you should know
- Clubhouse app is unavailable in the local Apple app store in China, but mainland Chinese users had been able to access the app by modifying the location of their app store.
- Since clubhouse is an invitation-only app, many people created a black market for this and started selling invite codes for 300 yuan (46 dollars) before the app was blocked.
- Most social media apps including Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube are banned in China, where the local internet is tightly regulated and often censored of content that could undermine the country’s ruling Communist Party.
What this means: The app is unlikely to return, given how much its model would have to change to comply with Chinese internet regulation.
Interview
Funding options for startups in Africa are quite limited – Co-founder, Kinyungu Ventures
Tony Chen, Co-founder of Kinyungu Ventures chats about startups and venture capital in Africa.
Kinyungu Ventures, an east African advisory firm that invests in early-stage startups in Africa published a white paper that revealed the continuous wide misalignment between traditional venture capital models and the African market.
These mismatches influence how startups and funds maneuver as well as what results they expect and produce. The paper tackled the assumptions that drive venture capital (VC) investing norms and how well they apply in Africa.
Africa has a large market but it is also fragmented. These fragments consist of consumers with limited purchasing power who are likely to be a utility- and price-sensitive. These consumers are difficult and expensive to acquire and retain because they don’t tolerate fully digital modes of distribution.
Silicon Valley VC requires outsized returns that African markets can’t necessarily provide at the same scale due to the market dynamics. Startups are beginning to adjust their operating models to better align with market realities.
Nairametrics had a brief chat with Tony Chen, Co-founder of Kinyungu Ventures on how this misalignment is affecting startups in Africa. Speaking on the misalignments between the traditional venture model and the African markets, Chen responded by saying that since markets are potentially large and still very fragmented, solutions can differ given different locations.
“Traditional venture capital is taken from the Silicon Valley environment which has crucial assumptions that may be true in America, but are largely false in Africa (and really, in most markets around the globe). For example, the model assumes huge, global markets, easy/inexpensive routes to acquire and retain customers, and deep funding options at every stage of business.
“In Africa, markets are potentially large, but still very fragmented. A solution that works in Kenya doesn’t necessarily work in Uganda, or vice versa. Customers are hard to acquire and harder to retain, as many foundational, infrastructural elements (e.g. affordable data, efficient logistics) make reaching customers problematic and expensive. And oftentimes, funding options, even as startups grow, are quite limited.
Chen who has had over 10 years of investing in several start-ups in Africa also notes that investors must invest in companies quickly, spur them to grow and understand when to quickly sell.
“In addition, most funds are set up with a limited time window – you must invest in companies quickly, push them to grow as quickly as possible, and then sell quickly. This overemphasis on growth (and an underemphasis on profitability) often limit the start-up’s ability to withstand the many external shocks inherent in the environment, such as post-election chaos, new regulation, corruption, and increasingly unpredictable weather.
“This insistence on shorter time horizons is at odds with research that shows that much of the value creation in frontier markets happens over a longer period of time – perhaps more so in the second decade,” he said.
As people get new ideas every time, new startups are springing up every month. These startups will be on the lookout for funding. Since Kinyungu Ventures is also interested in investing in businesses, Chen outlined what he considers before investing in a startup
Chen said, “Different investors use different criteria to determine what start-ups are most investible. For early-stage ventures in particular, we believe the most important element is the character and personality of the founding team.
“Will they have the resilience to get through difficult times? Will they have the curiosity to keep learning from every success and every failure? Will they have enough shared common values and good communication skills to weather the inevitable disagreements that will arise?
“Business models are also important. Strategy, unit economics, and financials are important. However, many early-stage start-ups are currently still a pivot or two away from the ‘actual’ business they will build. The right team will have the characteristics to find a unique solution to solve big problems on the continent.”
After raising capital, staying successful will become a new problem for a startup as more competition arises. Chen insists there are numerous factors that impact the success of an African startup, but two are most important for him.
“Entrepreneurial energy and creativity are paramount. The market landscape is constantly changing. Unexpected shocks will occur. The best entrepreneurs will thrive in this environment, relishing the opportunity to keep solving problems and to keep innovating.
“Team is also paramount. I’m not just talking about the org chart. The team also includes anyone and everyone who wants the venture to succeed – board members, family members, friends, and other stakeholders. The best entrepreneurs are able to draw people towards their vision, even if they’re not on the payroll. These people are often able to open doors, offer timely advice, and gently point out the entrepreneur’s blind spots.
Speaking on what startup sectors VCs should be paying more attention to Chen noted that the fintech sector has been gaining a lot of attention in recent times.
“There are certainly ‘hot sectors’ in Africa. For example, fintech has received a lot of attention and seems to be most likely to draw a broader set of investors. However, VCs will continue to pay attention to their area of focus where they can add the most value outside of the capital,” Chen said.
In concluding, Chen advised governments to support the digital ecosystem “by spurring entrepreneurship through policies that reduce the cost of capital, streamlines bureaucratic processes, and encourages foreign investment.”
“Tunisia’s start-up act largely seems like a decent model to follow,” Chen adds.
Appointments
Jobberman Nigeria appoints Rolake Rosiji as the new CEO
Rolake Rosiji has been appointed as the new CEO of Jobberman Nigeria.
Jobberman, the single largest job placement platform in sub-Saharan Africa, has announced the appointment of Rolake Rosiji as the new CEO.
This is according to a press release by the company and seen by Nairametrics.
Rosiji takes over from Hilda Kragha, now Managing Director of ROAM Africa Jobs, and will continue the work of establishing Jobberman as the primary platform for job searching, talent acquisition, and transforming workplace productivity across Nigeria.
READ: Jobberman introduces Skills Assessments add-on for employers to test for the best
According to the statement, Rosiji’s focus will be to broaden the impact beyond the white-collar space and continue to work closely with Jobberman’s impact partners in tackling youth unemployment in Nigeria.
Rosiji joins Jobberman with a decade of global experience in strategic leadership and operational excellence. Most recently, she led the technology and sales operations for credit financed smartphones and solar power sets as Country Manager of M-KOPA Nigeria; a connected asset financing company that makes financing for everyday
essentials accessible to everyone.
Prior to that, she was the Head of Strategy & Business Development for Arla Foods Africa, where she developed distribution and joint venture partnerships across West Africa to rapidly scale up sales and worked in Corporate Strategy roles in Denmark and the USA.
READ: Unemployment rate: Worse days ahead if economic policies don’t improve – TUC
What they are saying
Commenting on her new role as CEO, Rosiji said, “This is a very exciting chapter in my career and I am delighted to be joining such a passionate and innovative team. Jobberman has built a brand of excellence by using technology to revolutionize the recruitment sector.
“I look forward to steering the company vision to build a market of greater technology adoption, democratic access, and transparency that will tackle dominant challenges, notably youth unemployment and underemployment. It is a privilege for me to be at the helm of this dynamic team as we set out to empower job seekers with key skills and improve workplace productivity for employers in Nigeria.”
Managing Director of ROAM Africa Jobs, Hilda Kragha said, “I am delighted that Rolake has taken on this position. Rolake’s expertise, understanding of different markets, and high performance are what makes her the perfect person to anchor the next phase for Jobberman. I look forward to working with her to take Jobberman to even greater heights.”
Nairametrics | Company Earnings
- John Holt falls deeper into losses
John Holt Plc released its […]
- Sales volumes crash for Northern Nigeria Flour Mills Plc
Northern Nigeria Flour Mills Plc […]
- 2020 FY Results: CHI Plc post N647 million in profit after tax
Consolidated Hallmark Plc released […]
- Global Spectrum Energy Services Plc post 77% post-tax decline in 2020 FY results
Global Spectrum Energy Services Plc […]
- 2020 FY results: Presco Plc post 83% growth in profits
Presco Plc released its 2020 unaudited […]