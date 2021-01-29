Telegram now lets you import your Whatsapp chats

Telegram is introducing the ability to import your chat history from other apps including WhatsApp. This means that you won’t lose past conversations from your Whatsapp.

Over 100 million users have joined Telegram in January since Whatsapp made an update to its privacy policy.

With this new feature, everyone can bring their chat history from both individual chats and groups – including videos and documents – to Telegram from WhatsApp.

This feature is available on both Android and IOS. You can import your chats as long as you have an account on both WhatsApp and Telegram.

For users jumping ship from WhatsApp to Telegram, being able to take their chat histories with them means one fewer barrier to switching.

How to move your chat from Whatsapp to Telegram

To move a chat from WhatsApp on iOS, open the Contact Info or Group Info page in WhatsApp, then tap Export Chat, then choose Telegram in the Share menu.

Meanwhile, on Android, to export chats on WhatsApp, on mobile, click on the three dots at the top right of a chat (for both individual and group), tap ‘More’, then ‘Export chat’, and follow the prompt to choose the destination.

This feature allows you to send all conversations in the chat with or without media.

Any messages imported into chats have a small “Imported” label on them noting when they were originally sent, and when they were brought into Telegram, and messages are visible to all chat participants.

Imported messages appear in the order in which they are imported, rather than in the order they were originally sent.

In case you missed it: Telegram and Signal raked in so many new users when Whatsapp announced changes to its privacy policy earlier this month. Now they both have to do everything to retain these new users.