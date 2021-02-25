Consumer Complaints: DisCos received 203,116 complaints in Q2 2020 – NERC

The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) has disclosed that all 11 Distribution Companies (DisCos) received a total of 203,116 consumer complaints for Q2 2020. It added that estimated billing, metering and service interruption accounted for over 60% of complaints.

The NERC disclosed this in its second quarter 2020 report on Wednesday in Abuja.

“During the second quarter of 2020, the 11 DisCos received 203,116 complaints from consumers, indicating 0.68 per cent fewer complaints than those received during the first quarter of 2020,” the NERC said.

It added that of the complaints received, 189,684 were attended to by the DisCos, with Ibadan and Benin DisCos having the lowest complaints rate.

“In total, the DisCos attended to 189,684 complaints representing an increase of 1.09 per cent from the preceding quarter.

“The report shows that Ibadan, followed by Benin DisCos had the lowest customers’ complaints resolution rates based on the proportion of complaints not addressed in the second quarter of 2020.

“A review of customer complaints statistics indicates that estimated billing, metering and service interruption remain the most significant areas of concerns for customers, accounting for 64.88 per cent.

“It represents 131,789 of the total complaints in the second quarter of 2020,” NERC said.

The NERC added that despite the pandemic lockdowns, its forum office leveraged on technology to communicate customers’ complaints to the respective DisCos for redress.

“With this approach, 53.52 per cent of the total 2,815 complaints before the forum offices were resolved… approximately three in every five disputes handled by the forum offices during the quarter under review were resolved,” the report said.

What you should know