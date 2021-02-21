Consumer complaints: Electricity, Banking, Telecommunication top in 2020

The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) has announced that the sectors which received the most complaints by consumers in 2020 were the electricity and banking sectors.

This was disclosed by The Executive Vice Chairman of FCCPC, Mr Babatunde Irukera in an interview with NAN in Abuja on Saturday.

The Chairman added that the telecoms sector followed in 3rd place after Electricity and Banking.

He added that the nature of the complaints has overwhelmed the complaints team and the commission plans to expand the complaints division.

“Our complaints resolution team is still a very small team of people and they are dealing with thousands of complaints.

“We are looking at expanding capacity to have more hands handling the complaints but the real game-changer in handling complaints better and faster is for companies to start doing it.

“The person who has the least open complaint in our resolution team has about 800 complaints across sectors and that is one person. If you multiply it by 12 to 15 persons, you will imagine the number of complaints,’’ Irukera said.

He also disclosed that the complaints division aims to expand for better efficient operations through training and leveraging on technology.

What you should know: The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) also announced that it will launch a billing capping order enforcement of the NERC to protect Nigerian consumers.