Sachet water sellers make brisk business due to dry weather
Pure water hawkers are enjoying increased sales as a result of the sudden dry weather.
Hawkers of sachet water, otherwise known as pure water, are presently enjoying quick and increased sales in the Enugu metropolis with the rising demand for the product due to increasing dry weather.
According to a report from the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), most of the hawkers have as a result, raised their daily purchases to meet the increased demand.
While some of the hawkers, who were interviewed, admitted there was a boost in daily sales of the commodity, they attributed the high patronage to customers’ urge to quench their thirst following the severe and harsh weather conditions.
What the sachet water hawkers are saying
During the interview, Mrs Uju Okoye, a dealer in sachet water, said that the dryness of the weather had made many people to demand for sachet water, thereby, increasing her daily sales.
Okoye said, “I hardly finished three bags of water in a day some weeks back, but now l sell between 10 and 15 bags daily.
“The sudden dry and harsh weather we are experiencing now necessitated the increase in sachet water patronage.’’
On her part, another sachet water hawker, Miss Amanda Onyia, said that the harsh weather provided her an opportunity to make some money to assist her aged parents.
She said, “l sell between seven and 10 bags of sachet water before 6 p.m. daily due to its high demand. Buying books that I use in school is not a problem at the moment for me and my aged parents.’’
What you should know
- Nigerians woke up to unusual harmattan weather in the third week of February across the country.
- The harmattan season, which usually occurs in Nigeria between the end of November and January is characterized by dry weather and dusty wind which blows from the Sahara Desert over West Africa into the Gulf of Guinea.
- Climate and health experts have expressed concerns on the negative effects of low harmattan observed in the country, which they regard as an unfolding long-term consequence of global climate change which Nigeria has to deal with in the future.
Consumer complaints: Electricity, Banking, Telecommunication top in 2020
Electricity, Banking, Telecommunication top sectors with the most consumer complaints in 2020.
The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) has announced that the sectors which received the most complaints by consumers in 2020 were the electricity and banking sectors.
This was disclosed by The Executive Vice Chairman of FCCPC, Mr Babatunde Irukera in an interview with NAN in Abuja on Saturday.
The Chairman added that the telecoms sector followed in 3rd place after Electricity and Banking.
He added that the nature of the complaints has overwhelmed the complaints team and the commission plans to expand the complaints division.
“Our complaints resolution team is still a very small team of people and they are dealing with thousands of complaints.
“We are looking at expanding capacity to have more hands handling the complaints but the real game-changer in handling complaints better and faster is for companies to start doing it.
“The person who has the least open complaint in our resolution team has about 800 complaints across sectors and that is one person. If you multiply it by 12 to 15 persons, you will imagine the number of complaints,’’ Irukera said.
He also disclosed that the complaints division aims to expand for better efficient operations through training and leveraging on technology.
What you should know: The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) also announced that it will launch a billing capping order enforcement of the NERC to protect Nigerian consumers.
Military Aircraft crashes in Abuja, 6 persons feared dead
A military aircraft has crashed in Abuja, shortly after departure due to reported engine failure.
A Nigerian military aircraft, King Air 350, en route Minna, has crashed at Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Abuja, shortly after departure due to reported engine failure.
The plane which is reported to have 6 persons on board including two crew, crashed landed on the final approach path of Abuja Runway 22.
This was disclosed by the Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, through a tweet post on his official Twitter handle on Sunday, February 21, 2021.
while asking that Nigerians should remain calm, the minister said that they should wait for the outcome of the investigation by the military on the cause of the crash.
Sirika in his statement said, ‘’A military aircraft King Air 350 has just crashed short of our Abuja runway after reporting engine failure en route Minna. It appears to be fatal. We should remain calm and wait for the outcome of the investigation by the military, while we pray for the departed soul/souls if any.’’
The available report suggests that all 6 persons on board died in the crash.
Details later…
A military aircraft King Air 350 has just crashed short of our Abuja runway after reporting engine failure enroute Minna. It appears to be fatal. We should remain calm & wait for the outcome of investigation by the military, while we pray for the departed soul/souls if any.🇳🇬🤲🏽😩
— Hadi Sirika (@hadisirika) February 21, 2021
