Sachet water sellers make brisk business due to dry weather

Hawkers of sachet water, otherwise known as pure water, are presently enjoying quick and increased sales in the Enugu metropolis with the rising demand for the product due to increasing dry weather.

According to a report from the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), most of the hawkers have as a result, raised their daily purchases to meet the increased demand.

While some of the hawkers, who were interviewed, admitted there was a boost in daily sales of the commodity, they attributed the high patronage to customers’ urge to quench their thirst following the severe and harsh weather conditions.

What the sachet water hawkers are saying

During the interview, Mrs Uju Okoye, a dealer in sachet water, said that the dryness of the weather had made many people to demand for sachet water, thereby, increasing her daily sales.

Okoye said, “I hardly finished three bags of water in a day some weeks back, but now l sell between 10 and 15 bags daily.

“The sudden dry and harsh weather we are experiencing now necessitated the increase in sachet water patronage.’’

On her part, another sachet water hawker, Miss Amanda Onyia, said that the harsh weather provided her an opportunity to make some money to assist her aged parents.

She said, “l sell between seven and 10 bags of sachet water before 6 p.m. daily due to its high demand. Buying books that I use in school is not a problem at the moment for me and my aged parents.’’

What you should know