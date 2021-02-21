Update: Abuja crash: Chief of Air Staff orders immediate investigation

The Chief of Air Staff, Isiaka Amao, has ordered an immediate investigation into the aircraft crash that took place in Abuja on Sunday.

This was disclosed by Air Vice Marshal Ibikunle Daramola, Director of Public Relations and Information, NAF via his Twitter handle on Sunday.

Contrary to the initial report that stated that six personnel were on board, Daramola disclosed that it was seven people on board and they all died in the crash.

He tweeted, “This is to confirm that a Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Beechcraft KingAir B350i aircraft crashed while returning to the Abuja Airport after reporting engine failure enroute Minna. First responders are at the scene. Sadly, all 7 personnel on board died in the crash.

“The Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), @CAS_IOAmao, has ordered an immediate investigation into the incident. While urging the general public to remain calm & await the outcome of investigation, the CAS, on behalf of all NAF personnel, commiserates with the families of the deceased.”