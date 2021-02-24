Business
FG inaugurates ministerial task force on Digital Switch Over rollout
The Minister of Information has inaugurated a 14-member ministerial task force on the Digital Switch Over (DSO) rollout across the country.
This was disclosed by the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, at the inauguration of the committee on Tuesday in Abuja.
“As you may be aware, gentlemen, the Federal Executive Council has recently approved the outstanding payments to key stakeholders in the DSO, thus removing what has constituted a roadblock to the entire process in the past three years,” Lai Mohammed said.
He disclosed that yesterday marked the third year that FG last launched the DSO in any state, which was in Osun State on February 23, 2018.
“We launched the pilot programme in Jos, Plateau State, on April 30th 2016, followed by Abuja on Dec. 22nd 2016, then Ilorin, Kwara State, on Dec. 20th 2017; Kaduna two days later on Dec. 22nd 2017, Enugu on Feb. 12th 2018 and finally, as I said earlier, Osogbo on Feb. 23rd 2018,” he disclosed.
He disclosed that the FG does not have an excuse not to launch a DSO across the nation after the FEC approved payment with 31 states to cover He also stated that the FG found out that there is a need for less government influence in the DSO roll out, citing the need for a structure and an ecosystem that is self-sufficient and self-reliant.
“We have studied the trend and it is clear that we have to reduce government involvement in the DSO ecosystem and allow the private sector to take the lead, on purely commercial terms.
“In order to begin the commercialization of the DSO, we need to create a structure and an ecosystem that is self-sufficient, self-reliant and able to generate revenue which will drive strategic growth in key areas,” he said.
Other factors for the DSO rollout, he mentioned include:
- The process is capable of creating over 1 million jobs over the next three years.
- The process of introducing world-class Audience Measurement and Media Monitoring to deliver on our potential 1-billion-dollar TV and Online Advertising revenue market and now we will ensure that the DSO ecosystem delivers value to the economy.
- Manufacturing alone can create between 40 and 50 thousand jobs, citing that Digitization requires all homes to have a Set-Top-Box or Smart TV. Connectivity to the Internet is also possible via a dongle attached to the boxes.
The members of the Ministerial Task Force on the Digital Switch Over (DSO) and the organisations they represent are as follows:
1. Alhaji Lai Mohammed (Federal Ministry of Information and Culture, Chairman);
2. Prof. Armstrong Idachaba (National Broadcasting Commission)
3. Engineer Edward Amana (Digiteam);
4. Dr. Tunde Adegbola (Digiteam);
5. Hajia Sa’a Ibrahim (Broadcasting Organizations of Nigeria);
6. Engineer Sadeeq Musa (ITS);
7. Mr. Godfrey Ohuabunwa (Set-Top-Box Manufacturers); who is also standing in for the BON Chair
8. Dr. Lekan Fadolapo (APCON);
9 Ms. Aisha Shehu Omar (Federal Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning);
10. Mr J. O. Attah (Nigeria Customs Service); represented here by Mr Dalhatu
11. Mr. Nnanna Ibom (Federal Ministry of Information and Culture);
12. Engineer Olusegun Yakubu (Pinnacle Communications);
13) Mr. Toyin Subair (Inview)
14) And Mr. Joe Mutah (Federal Ministry of Information and Culture) who will serve as Secretary.
What you should know
- Recall Nairametrics reported last year that Alhaji Lai Mohammed said the Digital Switch Over (DSO) in broadcasting will need to transition to a private-sector-driven enterprise, as it is the only way to ensure that the planned settlement of outstanding debts from the project is sustainable.
- Nairametrics reported earlier this month that the Federal Economic Council gave approval for the sum of about N9.43 billion for the ministry of information to complete the digital switchover, which had previously missed the deadline set for implementation.
Gulf of Guinea: Report urges FG to enlist private security companies to fight pircacy
A maritime intelligence company has urged Nigeria to enlist the support of private companies to tackle rampant piracy in its waters.
A report by maritime research agency, Dryad Global has urged the Federal Government to enlist the services of private security contractors in the fight against piracy which has seen the Gulf of Guinea as the most unsafe shipping route in the world.
The report was composed by Dryad Global and disclosed in a report by Bloomberg on Wednesday Morning. It added that the FG should adopt a space for 3rd-Party security providers in the fight against piracy.
“Seafarers’ lives are at risk from ever-increasing violent attacks and Nigerian pirates are operating with increased impunity.
“Nigeria must strike a balance between restrictions for the sake of national security and creating space for third-party security providers to complement the Nigerian navy’s security activities in support of commercial operations,” the report stated.
Nigeria’s waters are in the center of the Gulf of Guinea, a vast expanse of the Atlantic Ocean stretching from Senegal to Angola that is the source of ever-greater anxiety for shipowners, operators and their crews.
According to Bloomberg, last year, the region accounted for 95% of the 135 seafarers seized worldwide in 22 separate incidents, according to the International Maritime Bureau.
The report criticized FG’s effort in criminalizing and punishing piracy actors stating the “government appears more focused on holding the commercial balance of power over third-party security providers than combating piracy,”
What you should know
- West Africa’s Gulf of Guinea recorded an unprecedented increase in piracy attacks in 2020, according to the International Maritime Bureau in its 2020 Annual Piracy report published on Wednesday.
- The IMB reported that 135 crew members were kidnapped from their vessels in 2020, with the Gulf of Guinea accounting for over 95% kidnapped. A record of 130 crew members were kidnapped in 22 separate incidents.
- Maersk, the world’s largest shipping company, has also called for military intervention in the piracy problem in the Gulf of Guinea.
Aviation Minister orders airline operators to ensure rights of persons with disabilities
The Aviation Minister orders airline operators in Nigeria to ensure that persons living with disabilities are accorded all rights and support.
The Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika has ordered all airline operators in Nigeria to ensure that persons with disabilities are accorded all rights and support at the nation’s airports in accordance with the provisions of the Discrimination Against Persons with Disabilities Act.
The Minister disclosed this in a meeting with the Executive Director, Centre for Citizen with Disabilities, David Ayaele on Tuesday in Abuja.
The Minister revealed that the FG would provide airports equipment and facilities that will help the movement of persons with disability at the airports, adding that “no form of discrimination and mistreatment of persons with disabilities at the nation’s airports would be tolerated henceforth.”
“All airline operators in Nigeria to ensure that persons with disabilities are accorded all rights and support in the course of their travels,” Sirika directed.
He also ensured the Centre for Citizen with Disabilities that the mandatory 5% employment quota enshrined in the Disability Act has been surpassed, as the Ministry and its agencies do not have any record of discrimination against people with disabilities.
The Executive Director Centre for Citizen with Disabilities, Mr. David Obinna Ayaele urged the Hon. Minister to speedily investigate the increasing human rights violations against citizen with disabilities by airlines operators in Nigeria.
He also appealed to the Minister to ensure that in accordance with the Act, all airlines operating in Nigeria ensure the accessibility of their aircraft to persons with disabilities by making available presentable and functional wheelchairs for the conveyance of such persons.
What you should know: Recall Nairametrics reported that the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed has directed the National Broadcasting Commission to implement the Broadcasting Code provision that mandates television stations to deploy sign language interpreters on their major news bulletin, for the benefit of persons living with disability.
