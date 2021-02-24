Connect with us
Ican
IZIKJON
Polaris bank
Binance
Esetech
Patricia
Fidelity ads
Stallion ads
Billionaire Watch

Elon Musk’s SpaceX is exploring the merits of buying Bitcoin

SpaceX, a company founded by Elon Musk is exploring the merits of buying Bitcoin, according to MicroStrategy CEO, Michael Saylor.

Published

2 hours ago

on

Elon Musk needs $20 billion wealth gain to clinch world's richest man title

MicroStrategy CEO, Michael Saylor, has revealed that SpaceX, a company founded by Elon Musk, is exploring the merits of buying Bitcoin.

Saylor revealed that top representatives from SpaceX were among 7,000 companies represented at MicroStrategy’s recent Bitcoin seminar, which the leading business intelligence company organized to aid companies interested in buying Bitcoin as a treasury asset.

“We had people from SpaceX there. We had people [from] some of Elon Musk’s companies. We had people from Marathon there.

“The ones you would expect were there, but of course, there’s an avalanche of private companies, and there were a decent number of public companies and treasurers and CFOs that were lurking.

“Some don’t want to have their names mentioned, as you can imagine, because it’s a sensitive topic,” Saylor said.

READ: Panic in crypto market as over $140 billion got wiped off

However, a significant number of traditional finance experts are not buying into the flagship crypto bullish run, as they see little value in the digital currency on the account that they believe Bitcoin, and other leading cryptos are just part of a larger speculative bubble.

Recent reports suggest SpaceX raised another $850 million this month from a group of leading institutional investors led by Sequoia Capital.

  • Such investment now puts SpaceX’s valuation at $74 billion, a 60% jump from August, and helped boost Musk’s net worth by about $11 billion, according to the index.
  • A November 15, 2016 filing with the Federal Communications Commission revealed that the tech billionaire owned 54% of SpaceX.

READ: Tesla loses $200 billion in market value following Bitcoin investment

Micheal Saylor has always been a strong fan of the world’s most popular crypto asset and he thus shares the bias that companies can use Bitcoin to hedge against future fiat inflation and allow them to plug into a revolutionary and superior monetary network.

Olumide Adesina is a France-born Nigerian. He is a Certified Investment Trader, with more than 15 years of working expertise in Investment trading. Follow Olumide on Twitter @tokunboadesina or email [email protected] He is a Member of the Chartered Financial Analyst Society.

Billionaire Watch

Jeff Bezos is world’s richest man, as Elon Musk loses $15 billion in a day

Jeff Bezos has once again become the world’s richest person for the second time this month.

Published

24 hours ago

on

February 23, 2021

By

The race for the world’s richest person on earth has obviously become very volatile, particularly in the month of February.

Jeff Bezos, the founder of Amazon the world’s biggest online retail company, has once again become the world’s richest person for the second time this month, after surpassing Elon Musk some hours ago, according to the real-time data retrieved from the Bloomberg Billionaire index.

Bezos’s current wealth valuation of $186 billion has seen his personal wealth, which mostly comes from Amazon stocks, immune against record sell-offs as seen in Tesla stock price in the past few days.

READ: Top 5 billionaires lost $8 billion in a day

Elon Musk has fallen to 2nd position, as he is currently worth $184 billion, taking into consideration his net worth plunged by $15.2 billion on Tuesday, as Tesla shares lost about 8.55% in value.

The drop in Elon Musk’s wealth after Tesla stopped taking new orders for the lowest-priced version of its Model Y.

However, stock experts have not ruled the car company out, on the account, it gained 743% last year.

READ:  Tips that will help you win in business – Amazon Founder 

That being said, Amazon had continued to stay more stable like a valued stock coupled with the properly managed team created by Jeff Bezos while he reigned at Amazon as its CEO.

  • Under Jeff Bezos’s tenure as the chief executive officer of the e-commerce giant, actually ranked second among all S&P stocks since the IPO in May 1997.
  • Amazon is the world’s biggest online retailer company. The American-based company sells books, household goods, and other retail products through its flagship platform.

The company also controls the Whole Foods grocery chain and offers video streaming services. It remains the biggest cloud computing provider worldwide.

The 57-year-old billionaire’s present wealth valuation would presently buy 102 million troy ounces of gold or 2.79 Billion barrels of crude oil.

bitcoin train
Billionaire Watch

Bill Gates says he doesn’t own Bitcoin, remains neutral about crypto

The tech billionaire disclosed he has a neutral view of Bitcoin and hasn’t bought the crypto asset.

Published

3 days ago

on

February 21, 2021

By

Bill Gates, GDP, Unlike Nigerians, Bill Gates addresses Dangote differently 

Bill Gates, popular tech billionaire and founder of the world’s most valuable software maker, Microsoft, recently revealed he is open-minded towards the world’s most popular crypto asset but does support the digitalization of fiat currencies as it would drive down the operational costs of managing paper money.

Speaking in an interview with CNBC’s Squawk Box recently the tech billionaire disclosed he has a neutral view on Bitcoin. He also revealed he hasn’t bought any bitcoin.

READ: World’s richest man, Elon Musk says Ethereum and Bitcoin is looking expensive

The highly respected tech entrepreneur added the high price volatility of Bitcoin was being driven by “mania” prevailing in crypto markets making it hard for a normal investor to predict the crypto asset’s trajectory.

At the time of drafting this report, Bitcoin traded at $56,649.42 with a daily trading volume of $65 Billion and is up 1.55% for the day. It currently has a market value of $1.056 trillion.

The world’s most popular crypto asset some hours ago broke a very important milestone.

READ: Bill Gates holds far more cash than Nigeria’s foreign reserve

Still, some leading traditional finance experts are also not buying into the flagship crypto bullish run as they see little value in the digital currency on the account that they believe Bitcoin, and other leading cryptos are just part of a larger speculative bubble.

However, many crypto experts argue that this could be Bitcoin’s most important milestone to date, as it is now the sixth most-valuable asset worldwide.

The 65-year-old tech billionaire has earned more than $50 billion in stock and dividends, including a $3.3 billion payout from Microsoft in 2004, which he donated to his philanthropic foundation.

READ: Aliko Dangote’s net worth falls by $840 million

He is currently the biggest shareholder of Canada’s biggest railroad operator, the Canadian National Railway.

bitcoin train

Gates made his wealth when he simplified the computer operating system by creating Microsoft Windows, the leading operating system in personal computers globally today.

Binance

For many years, Gates had been the world’s richest man. He now has a fortune of $136 billion with a 2021 gain of about $4.62 billion. Gates’s current wealth valuation can presently buy 76.3 million troy ounces or 2.17 billion barrels of crude oil.

