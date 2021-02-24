Cryptocurrency
Cardano running on hot steam, bounces above $1 mark
Cardano at the time of writing this report was trading at $1.047324, up 20.35% on the day.
Cardano, the sixth most valuable crypto is enjoying impressive gains amid record-buying pressure from crypto investors.
At the time of writing this report, Cardano was trading at $1.047324, up 20.35% on the day. It was the digital currency’s biggest one-day percentage gain since February 20, 2021.
Such appreciation sighted in the fast-rising crypto asset, pushed Cardano’s market value to $32.38 billion, or 2.10% of the total cryptocurrency market value. At its highest, Cardano’s market cap was pegged at $35 million.
READ: Cardano flying on a record high amid top American singer’s buy
Cardano had traded in a range of $0.899630 to $1.047324 for the day.
Over the past seven days, Cardano has seen a rise in value, as it gained 21.56%. The volume of Cardano traded for the day at the time of writing, was $10.583078 billion or 4.48% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies.
It has traded in a range of $0.8115 to $1.1971 in the past 7 days.
Highly revered crypto analyst/trader, Michaël van de Poppe also recommended the fast-rising crypto asset.
READ: Bitcoin more valuable than any global bank
In a video (titled “Cardano Breaks $1 But $10 Is Possible In This Bull Cycle! Here’s Why!”) released recently the crypto pundit told his followers on Youtube channel that:
“Cardano going towards $10 is not that weird to calculate from here, especially given the fact, and I’ve been saying this in the past week multiple times, especially given the fact that Cardano and mostly all the Bitcoin pairs are just barely waking up. So there’s still much more to gain for the Bitcoin pairs.”
- Cardano (ADA) lately has been tipped to outperform, on the bias that it is headed towards its smart contract launch last month, leading to a significant amount of applications built on Cardano in 2021.
- This means that more developers will see it as an attractive medium for building their desired apps.
1 Comment
Leave a Reply
Billionaire Watch
Elon Musk’s SpaceX is exploring the merits of buying Bitcoin
SpaceX, a company founded by Elon Musk is exploring the merits of buying Bitcoin, according to MicroStrategy CEO, Michael Saylor.
MicroStrategy CEO, Michael Saylor, has revealed that SpaceX, a company founded by Elon Musk, is exploring the merits of buying Bitcoin.
Saylor revealed that top representatives from SpaceX were among 7,000 companies represented at MicroStrategy’s recent Bitcoin seminar, which the leading business intelligence company organized to aid companies interested in buying Bitcoin as a treasury asset.
READ: Bitcoin bounces back after losing $13,000 in a space of 2 days
“We had people from SpaceX there. We had people [from] some of Elon Musk’s companies. We had people from Marathon there.
“The ones you would expect were there, but of course, there’s an avalanche of private companies, and there were a decent number of public companies and treasurers and CFOs that were lurking.
“Some don’t want to have their names mentioned, as you can imagine, because it’s a sensitive topic,” Saylor said.
READ: Panic in crypto market as over $140 billion got wiped off
However, a significant number of traditional finance experts are not buying into the flagship crypto bullish run, as they see little value in the digital currency on the account that they believe Bitcoin, and other leading cryptos are just part of a larger speculative bubble.
Recent reports suggest SpaceX raised another $850 million this month from a group of leading institutional investors led by Sequoia Capital.
- Such investment now puts SpaceX’s valuation at $74 billion, a 60% jump from August, and helped boost Musk’s net worth by about $11 billion, according to the index.
- A November 15, 2016 filing with the Federal Communications Commission revealed that the tech billionaire owned 54% of SpaceX.
READ: Tesla loses $200 billion in market value following Bitcoin investment
Micheal Saylor has always been a strong fan of the world’s most popular crypto asset and he thus shares the bias that companies can use Bitcoin to hedge against future fiat inflation and allow them to plug into a revolutionary and superior monetary network.
Cryptocurrency
Bitcoin bounces back after losing $13,000 in a space of 2 days
Bitcoin at one point lost about $13,000 in value after dropping from its all-time high of $58,330.57 to $45,290.59 within the span of two days.
The world’s flagship crypto recovered partly from its precarious fall on Wednesday, after U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and Elon Musk weighed in on Bitcoin’s recent rally.
Bitcoin at one point lost about $13,000 in value after dropping from its all-time high of $58,330.57 to $45,290.59 within the span of two days.
Bitcoin’s deep sell-off appeared to decelerate as prices settled around $49,000 after the flagship crypto-asset logged its steepest two-day loss since March 2020.
READ: Bitcoin joins the trillion-dollar club with Apple, Saudi Aramco and Google
At the time of writing this report, Bitcoin traded at $49,486.36 with a daily trading volume of $108.5 billion.
Bitcoin is still by far the most valuable crypto asset, with a market value of $922.3 billion.
Bitcoin bulls exhaustion came into play over the weekend when Elon Musk, the world’s second-richest man, disclosed that the price of the leading two cryptos seemed to be in overbought territory.
The leader of the world’s most valuable electric car maker was replying to Peter Schiff — a highly revered gold hedge fund manager who is popularly known for his strong bias against crypto assets and has always believed that gold is much better than Bitcoin and fiat money.
READ: Square buys more Bitcoin worth $170 million
Compounding the woes of bitcoin bulls, the world’s most powerful financial leader, Janet Yellen, took sides with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) some days ago, by warning investors and the public of the dangers of owning Bitcoin.
The U.S Treasury Secretary and custodian of the $20 trillion economic juggernauts, raised her concern that the world’s most popular crypto asset could be ideal for money laundering and illicit transactions.
“I don’t think that bitcoin … is widely used as a transaction mechanism,” she told CNBC’s Andrew Ross Sorkin at a DealBook conference. “To the extent, it is used I fear it’s often for illicit finance. It’s an extremely inefficient way of conducting transactions, and the amount of energy that’s consumed in processing those transactions is staggering.”
READ: Jeff Bezos is world’s richest man, as Elon Musk loses $15 billion in a day
Yellen raised concerns about its usual high price swings that often come to cost some investors their fortune.
“It is a highly speculative asset and you know I think people should be aware it can be extremely volatile and I do worry about potential losses that investors can suffer,” Yellen said.
Nairametrics | Company Earnings
- 2020 FY: Zenith Bank post N230.6 billion profit after tax
Zenith Bank Plc released its […]
- Mutual Benefits Assurance Plc boosts post tax profits by 25.9%
Mutual Benefits Assurance Plc released […]
- 2020 FY Results: Prestige Assurance Plc reports a 50.44% increase in profit.
Prestige Assurance Plc released its […]
- John Holt falls deeper into losses
John Holt Plc released its […]
- Sales volumes crash for Northern Nigeria Flour Mills Plc
Northern Nigeria Flour Mills Plc […]
Ebby Michée
February 24, 2021 at 4:37 pm
Will like to know more about crypto investment opportunities. Will appreciate your input. Thanks