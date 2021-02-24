Cardano running on hot steam, bounces above $1 mark

Cardano, the sixth most valuable crypto is enjoying impressive gains amid record-buying pressure from crypto investors.

At the time of writing this report, Cardano was trading at $1.047324, up 20.35% on the day. It was the digital currency’s biggest one-day percentage gain since February 20, 2021.

Such appreciation sighted in the fast-rising crypto asset, pushed Cardano’s market value to $32.38 billion, or 2.10% of the total cryptocurrency market value. At its highest, Cardano’s market cap was pegged at $35 million.

Cardano had traded in a range of $0.899630 to $1.047324 for the day.

Over the past seven days, Cardano has seen a rise in value, as it gained 21.56%. The volume of Cardano traded for the day at the time of writing, was $10.583078 billion or 4.48% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies.

It has traded in a range of $0.8115 to $1.1971 in the past 7 days.

Highly revered crypto analyst/trader, Michaël van de Poppe also recommended the fast-rising crypto asset.

In a video (titled “Cardano Breaks $1 But $10 Is Possible In This Bull Cycle! Here’s Why!”) released recently the crypto pundit told his followers on Youtube channel that:

“Cardano going towards $10 is not that weird to calculate from here, especially given the fact, and I’ve been saying this in the past week multiple times, especially given the fact that Cardano and mostly all the Bitcoin pairs are just barely waking up. So there’s still much more to gain for the Bitcoin pairs.”