Cardano flying on a record high amid top American singer’s buy
Cardano now the sixth most valuable crypto asset with a market value of $32.6 Billion
The sixth most valuable crypto asset, Cardano, is enjoying strong demand among investors as it trades above $1.003702, up 16% on the day. It was the biggest percentage gain since February 10.
Highly celebrated singer, Gene Simmons, recently voiced his admiration for (ADA) via Twitter after tweeting that he had purchased $300,000 of the cryptocurrency.
The Kiss bassist revealed he believed in Cardano thanks to its high affordability compared with other crypto assets.
I just bought $300,000 of CARDANO (ADA). I’m not a Financial Analyst and I’m not telling U to buy or not to buy. Simply letting U know what I am doing and what I believe in. Why? Because I believe it’s going up..and it’s always up to you to research & decide. pic.twitter.com/UiIqowJ4pY
— Gene Simmons (@genesimmons) February 19, 2021
It’s now the sixth most valuable crypto asset with a market value of $32.6 billion.
Such gains pushed the market value of Cardano to $29 billion or 1.69% of the total cryptocurrency market value, At its highest, Cardano was worth $32.6 billion.
Cardano traded in a range of $0.914190 to $1.004100 for the day.
However, over the past week, Cardano has seen a stagnation in value, as it’s usually less than one percent. The volume of Cardano traded for the day to the time of writing was $4.607965 billion, or 2.74% of the total volume of all crypto assets.
Cardano (ADA) lately has been tipped to outperform, on the bias that is headed towards its smart contract launch last month, leading to a significant amount of applications built on Cardano in 2021.
This means that more developers will see it as an attractive medium for building their desired apps.
KPMG, CoinMetrics offer crypto offerings to support fintechs, banks
The alliance pairs Coin Metrics’ full-suite of institutional data products and infrastructure with KPMG Chain Fusion.
Leading audit, tax and advisory firm, KPMG, recently disclosed that it has created a suite of tools built in to support both fintech startups and traditional financial institutions that provide tightly managed crypto-asset services.
KPMG Chain Fusion is designed to support clients in addressing complex, foundational problems facing organizations competing in the institutional crypto market.
The technology infrastructure, operational mechanics, and inherent risks are fundamentally different from traditional systems supporting financial services companies and fintech.
KPMG Chain Fusion leverages a structured data model to combine data originating from blockchain infrastructure and traditional systems in support of analytics for business, risk, and compliance objectives.
Coinciding with KPMG’s offering, CoinMetrics also disclosed the commercial launch of its new product tagged as FARUM, which provides BitGo’s existing and future clients the ability to monitor and manage risk on networks like Bitcoin and Ethereum.
FARUM was designed to provide its customers with the tools to identify network attacks, fee volatility risks, and unusual network event risks, according to the company’s website.
Other functions include:
- Alerts for network attack risk, transaction reorganization risk, fee volatility risk, and unusual network event risk such as the exploitation of an inflation bug.
- View of past, present, and future transaction settlement.
It’s critical to note that both KPMG and CoinMetrics formed an all-important alliance many months ago, that paired CoinMetrics’ full-suite of institutional data products and infrastructure with KPMG Chain Fusion, a patent-pending suite of capabilities announced mid last year
Recall many months ago, KPMG’s United States blockchain audit leader, Erich Braun, opined that a business’s blockchain system should be developed with the intent to meet both accounting and operational needs to meet with accounting standards:
“SEC issuers will want to design blockchain technologies to support the entity’s internal control over financial reporting. Being able to prove how these technologies achieve their aims in a well-controlled environment is critical to a successful blockchain strategy. If the technology is not auditable, the immense benefits it brings, such as increasing efficiencies and cutting costs, may not be realized.”
Bottom Line
Expectedly, professional services giants are now taking a larger role in tackling new challenges in the market. Leading brands are working with several crypto and blockchain firms on ways to combat interoperability, regulatory challenges, and the development of the technology.
Crypto market value hits an all-time high of $1.68 trillion over strong demand
Crypto market valuation breached the $1.68 trillion mark overnight before settling around the $1.58 trillion price levels.
It was another big day for many crypto watchers in the crypto-verse, as the crypto market broke record levels. Crypto market valuation breached the $1.68 trillion mark overnight before settling around $1.58 trillion price levels.
Hence, the global crypto market cap is $1.58 trillion, a 0.28% increase over the last day.
- The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $141.41 billion, which makes a 27.60% decrease.
- The total volume in DeFi is currently $12.29 billion, 8.69% of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.
- The volume of all stable coins is now $107.20 billion, which is 75.81% of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.
- Bitcoin’s price is currently $51,319.34.
- Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 60.58%, a decrease of 0.78% over the day.
Crypto analysts have cited the incredible demand seen from crypto traders, trend-following hedge funds, and lately the powerful institutional investors as among the reasons for such record gains.
Crypto assets are flying as the world becomes awash with record stimulus deals, triggered by global central banks using such programs in supporting the global economy.
This incredible feat in the crypto market shows global investors and traders are rushing into digital coins, and hedging against inflation-prone assets like currencies.
That said, the DeFi crypto market value currently stands at $67.97 Billion, a 22.13% decrease over the last day.
