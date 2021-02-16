Cryptocurrency
Cardano on a grand slam win, amid high buying spree
Cardano was trading at $0.890500 on Tuesday morning up 13.91% on the day, its biggest one-day percentage gain since February 10.
The fourth most valuable cryptocurrency by market capitalization has rebounded strongly amid a high buying spree among crypto investors lately.
At the time of drafting this report, Cardano was trading at $0.890500 on Tuesday morning up 13.91% on the day. It was the biggest one-day percentage gain since February 10.
The price gain triggered Cardano’s market value to now become worth $27.4 billion or 1.85% of the total cryptocurrency market valuation At its highest price level, Cardano’s market value was about $29 billion.
Cardano had traded in a range of $0.834791 to $0.890570 for the day.
Just like Polkadot, Cardano is a type of blockchain project built on the Ethereum network. Charles Hoskinson, CEO of IOHK, is the major visionary behind the fourth most valuable crypto, a proof-of-stake network with a heavy emphasis on smart contracts.
Those who have ADA tokens can take part in governance votes over the future of the platform.
The fast-rising crypto is fast closing in on the perennial third-place cryptocurrency, Tether stablecoin, which has a market capitalization of $32.24 billion.
What you should know: Cardano is a type of blockchain that permits people to receive and send funds. ADA coin is the name of the cryptocurrency. It also allows people to design smart contracts just like Ethereum.
- As discussed earlier, the chip can store private keys and the system proposed by Cardano’s founder will allow them to be transferred from one chip to another.
- Cardano’s blockchain is built to help African farmers without internet with financial services.
Bitcoin blows past $50,000
This follows a week of exciting news including the world's most valuable car maker, Tesla accepting Bitcoin for future payments.
The world’s most popular crypto asset, Bitcoin has officially reached a new all-time high of $50,000.
This follows a week of exciting news including the world’s most valuable car maker Tesla accepting Bitcoin for future payments, and MicroStrategy planning to raise another $600 million to buy the flagship crypto.
#Bitcoin tops $50k for first time ever. pic.twitter.com/tVSPObNdSS
— Holger Zschaepitz (@Schuldensuehner) February 16, 2021
Bitcoin held onto these gains, in the past week and has since rallied to a new all-time high of $50,00 after tagging an intra-day low of $43,909 a few days ago.
There is no doubt, 2021 continues to shape up as a very exciting year for Bitcoin.
The flagship crypto has gotten more credibility in recent days from blue-chip companies like Mastercard and America’s oldest bank, BNY Mellon showing support for Bitcoin. Mastercard had earlier disclosed it would open up its network to some cryptocurrencies including Bitcoin.
PayPal and the world’s largest asset fund manager BlackRock have also made big moves to support crypto.
However, at the time of writing this report Bitcoin was trading at around $49,562.08 with a 24-hour trading volume of $78 billion and is up 3.50% for the day. It presently has a market value of $923 billion.
Recall some months ago, as the fastest ever-changing financial asset continued to gain traction at the speed of light, renowned financial data media company, Bloomberg Intelligence gave critical insights on why bitcoin, in just about five years’ time, could hit a valuation of $100,000.
“Bitcoin’s foundation is firming for further price advances if its history is a guide. Since initially reaching $10,000 in 2017, the benchmark crypto corrected about 70% and remains in an extended period of consolidation around that level.”
It would be recalled that in 2013, Bitcoin was trading barely at a price of about a thousand dollars. It corrected about 80% and consolidated in 20 17, after initially reaching $1,000, it added a zero.
Unknown whale moves $99.3 million worth of XRP
178,892,712 XRP ($99,292,179 ) transferred from unknown wallet to another unknown wallet
Wealthy investors seem to be upping their game, amid the strong bullish trend sighted regarding moving XRP, the sixth most valuable crypto by market value, as seen by Nairametrics.
Large entities of late have increased the pace at which such huge transfers are made, as seen via Whale Alert, with about 178.9 million XRP transferred by an investor some hours ago, hinting that there might be more than meets the eye.
“178,892,712 XRP ($99,292,179 ) transferred from Unknown wallet to Unknown wallet,” said Whale Alert.
🚨 🚨 🚨 🚨 🚨 🚨 🚨 🚨 🚨 178,892,712 #XRP (99,292,179 USD) transferred from unknown wallet to unknown wallet
— Whale Alert (@whale_alert) February 15, 2021
At the time of drafting this report, XRP traded at $0.556737 with a daily trading volume of $11 Billion. XRP is down 6.35% for the day.
What this means
Many crypto experts are of the opinion that the movement of such cryptos are coming from major players within the ripple ecosystem, on the bias that such wallets contain a significant amount of XRP.
- Meanwhile, in the past couple of weeks, crypto bears have been clawing hard on XRP, amid a legal suit filed against it by a powerful financial regulator in the U.S.
- Ripple and its top executives were accused by the U.S. Securities regulators of deceiving crypto investors about the status of XRP, and selling over $1 billion of the crypto assets without approval from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
What you must know
Ripple’s XRP is often tagged as the “remittance network” and currency exchange that independent servers authenticate. The currency traded is known as XRP and transfer times are super-fast.
Ripple (XRP) plays a dual role as a payment platform and a currency. The platform is an open-source platform that was created to allow quick and cheap transactions.
Anonymous
February 16, 2021 at 9:06 am
Hi Olumide,
Great Job your are doing.
Can you please share the link to the last webinar on crytocurrency, i registered but wasnt able to participate?
Anonymous
February 16, 2021 at 10:32 am
Hahaha cardano on the top of ETH blockchain hahaha
Ubuntu
February 16, 2021 at 11:35 am
Cardano is not built on etherium network – cardano is a different network with many improvements when compared to etherium
Anonymous
February 16, 2021 at 2:32 pm
Cardano is not built on the Ethereum network