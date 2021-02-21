Economy & Politics
Atiku backs FG’s decision to privatise refineries and other assets
Atiku Abubakar has backed the decision by the Federal Government to privatise some of its assets.
Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar says the decision to privatise refineries and other assets is better late than never.
Atiku disclosed this in a social media statement on Sunday morning, titled ” Privatisation of Refineries and Other Assets: Better Late Than Never.”
“For decades, I have championed the privatisation of our economy and full deregulation of our oil and gas sector, amongst other sectors, for greater service delivery and efficiency,” Atiku said.
He disclosed that during his period as Chairman of the National Council on Privatisation, he oversaw privatisation policies which boosted economic growth to 6% GDP growth and also created jobs and “amass the national wealth that enabled us exit the debt trap, and secure our financial independence.”
Atiku revealed that during the 2019 Presidential campaign, his plan to privatise the refineries was attacked by the APC, however, he urged that privatisation comes better late than never, as Buhari’s administration has now embraced reason.
Atiku said, “Even though my ideas were scorned by the All Progressives Congress-led Federal Government over the years, I am nevertheless most fulfilled that an administration that once failed to see the wisdom in these sound economic policies, is now facing reality and has now embraced reason, by announcing the privatisation of our refineries and other assets, which have not always prospered under public management.”
“It is always better late than never. And I commend the Federal Government for coming on board. I urge that the privatisation process be as transparent as possible, as that is the only way to ensure that Nigeria reaps the greatest economic benefits from this policy.
“My interest has always been the peace, prosperity and progress of Nigeria, and I am happy to share these ideas, and others, with the government of the day, for the betterment of our nation and its people,” he added.
What you should know
- Premium Times released an exclusive report last week stating that the FG is proposing to sell or concession no fewer than 36 of its properties to raise funds, largely to finance the 2021 budget.
- The assets include; the Abuja Environmental Protection Board (AEPB), the Abuja International Conference Centre (ICC), some unnamed refineries, the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), Abuja Water Board, Nigerian Film Corporation, and many others.
Okonjo-Iweala will validate the global mandate of repositioning and strengthening the WTO – Buhari
President Buhari has insisted that Okonjo-Iweala will reposition and strengthening the WTO for the greater good.
President Muhammadu Buhari has said that Dr. Ngozi Okojo-Iweala’s appointment as the Director-General of the World Trade Organisation will validate the global mandate of repositioning and strengthening the WTO for the greater good.
The President disclosed this in a social media statement after the WTO confirmed Nigeria’s former Minister of Finance as the head of the global organisation.
Buhari said: “On behalf of the Federal Government and all Nigerians, I congratulate Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala on her election as Director General of the World Trade Organisation, bringing joy and more honour to the country.
“I believe her track record of integrity, diligence and passion for development will continue to yield positive results and rewards to mankind, and that she will validate the global mandate of repositioning and strengthening the WTO for the greater good of all.”
What you should know
- Nairametrics reported that Dr. Okonjo-Iweala emerged as the first woman to ever lead the Switzerland-based institution and the first African citizen to take be appointed as the Director-General of the World Trade Organisation.
What Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala plans to do as DG of WTO
As the DG of the WTO, OI has promised in the past to contribute her quota to the African and world economy.
“It is done! Thank you @WTO members for finalizing my election today and making history. But now the real work begins. Ready to tackle the challenges of WTO. Forget Business as usual!”
These were the words tweeted by Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala on Monday evening, hours after she was appointed as the new Director-General of the World Trade Organisation (WTO).
It is done! Thank you @WTO members for finalizing my election today and making history. In the 73 years of GATT and WTO, honored to be First Woman and First African to lead. But now the real work begins. Ready to tackle the challenges of WTO. Forget Business as usual! pic.twitter.com/apnAalHWf5
— Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala (@NOIweala) February 15, 2021
Some stakeholders, especially her critics, may be wondering what she meant by “Forget Business as usual.” The sentence could mean it was time for her to implement the reforms she had promised if appointed as the first female DG of the global trade body.
In one of the interviews granted in the heat of the contest in 2020, the two-time former Nigerian Finance Minister was emphatic that her reason for being optimistic to be crowned the next DG was that her negotiating skill was immeasurable as shown in her records.
Okonjo-Iweala had promised to contribute her quota to the African and world economy.
In her interview with Manuela Saragosa on Business Daily on BBC, she reeled out what her appointment meant for Africa and her plans for WTO.
READ: US-China Trade War: Implications for Nigeria as its Asian romance lingers
She explained that the job was extremely important for Africa because the continent had never held the position, and African countries felt they could benefit better from the World Trading System.
She added that the continent had negotiated a monumental agreement (the African Continental Free Trade Agreement) to strengthen the economies of the continent and enable them to trade with each other better, as well as face the trading system of the world together.
She said, “Africa’s trade is about 3% of the world trade and that needs to increase. Having an African at the WTO is something that will benefit Africa but the intention I have is to make sure that all parts of the world benefits.”
READ: Huawei accuses the United States of hacking
Her reforms
- Debt relief for Africa
Though the former Nigerian Finance Minister appreciated the G-20 for the Debt standstill given to Africa, she explained that the debt standstill, which was shifted to the end of 2020, would not be sufficient. As far as she was concerned, China should be able to extend the standstill for a couple of years to enable the continent look at the debt sustainability issues.
She said, “The organization needs some reforms to make it relevant for times we are in and I have a reputation as a strong reformer. I have actually written a book titled ‘Reforming the Reformable,’ where we undertook certain reforms with a team in Nigeria. I am also a person with strong negotiation skills. I have a career of over 30 years for constantly been involved in negotiating an important agreement between countries.”
READ: Okonjo-Iweala will validate the global mandate of repositioning and strengthening the WTO – Buhari
- US and China war
On how she intends to mend the fence between the US and China, she did not hesitate to outline what she thought was the problem and how to tackle it. She admitted that the task would be challenging but insisted that she relished it.
She said, “I relish the challenge of being able to build trust and I do hope that being an objective arbiter between US and China and as well as other member countries, I can help to find what the common interests are.
“I believe the Americans know that they have benefitted over time from the WTO and the World Trading System, and other countries have also benefitted. I think what is involved is being a good listener.
“It is important to listen to the concerns of the Americans, China, Europe, Africa, Asia and try to bring them to the table around a common interest. I strongly believe that this world we face today, we need a forum where one can bring common interests together. In spite of all the words we hear, there is a need to bring people together and bring trust around a shared interest.”
READ: China will not accept any Microsoft-TikTok deal
- Impacts of COVID-19 on African economies
Okonjo-Iweala pointed out that the virus had really illustrated some on-going trends in the world. According to her, the WTO could make contributions, as African nations looked at the supply chain and wondered what they would do about the health equipment, medical supplies and others.
She said, “I am quite worried and the reason is that African countries felt the economic impact of the pandemic first before they felt the health impact.
“There was a capital flight out of the continent; remittances fell, tourism fell. For the first time in 25 years, the continent’s economies were supposed to contrast by about 2%, so it is a heavy impact.
“The second thing is that the lockdowns and social distances took a toll on the economies. It also has an impact on informal sector workers, who have not been able to earn on a daily basis. It has impacted the lives of household and ordinary people.”
What you should know
- On Monday, Nairametrics reported that Okonjo-Iweala was appointed the first female DG of WTO, as announced by the global trade body.
- WTO tweeted, “Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala from Nigeria is appointed as the next WTO Director-General. Dr. Okonjo-Iweala makes history as the first woman and the first African to lead the WTO. Her term starts on the 1st of March 2021.”
- 66-year-old Okonjo-Iweala, by her appointment, becomes the first woman to ever lead the Switzerland-based institution and the first African citizen to take on the role.
