Military Aircraft crashes in Abuja, 6 persons feared dead

A Nigerian military aircraft, King Air 350, en route Minna, has crashed at Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Abuja, shortly after departure due to reported engine failure.

The plane which is reported to have 6 persons on board including two crew, crashed landed on the final approach path of Abuja Runway 22.

This was disclosed by the Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, through a tweet post on his official Twitter handle on Sunday, February 21, 2021.

while asking that Nigerians should remain calm, the minister said that they should wait for the outcome of the investigation by the military on the cause of the crash.

Sirika in his statement said, ‘’A military aircraft King Air 350 has just crashed short of our Abuja runway after reporting engine failure en route Minna. It appears to be fatal. We should remain calm and wait for the outcome of the investigation by the military, while we pray for the departed soul/souls if any.’’

The available report suggests that all 6 persons on board died in the crash.

